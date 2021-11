BOISE — The futures of three star Boise State football players became a bit more clear Wednesday: One is going, one is staying and one hasn’t decided yet. As expected senior wide receiver Khalil Shakir confirmed Wednesday that Saturday’s home finale against New Mexico will be the last home game of his career. He was eligible to return for an extra year in 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but said he’s “99.9 percent” sure he’s moving on to the NFL.

BOISE, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO