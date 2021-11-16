ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma Man That Served Time In Prison For 'Swatting' Accused Of Threating Police Officers

By Brian Dorman
 2 days ago
A man who served time in prison for calling fake crimes to get SWAT teams to show up at innocent people's homes is now accused of threatening Fort Gibson and Wagoner police officers, as well as stalking.

Court documents show Parker Little made the threats against Fort Gibson police in May 2020 and the threat against Wagoner officers in June of the same year.

In both cases, he posted a message online stating a killing spree would be carried out against police.

The court documents also show he harassed two people online.

In 2016, Little pleaded guilty to "swatting" two people in Texas by calling in a fake shooting and bomb threats against online gamers in order to get them to mention him so he could gain more followers.

