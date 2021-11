The west coast road trip for the Chicago Bulls didn’t get off to the best start. They suffered their worst loss of the season in a 119-93 blowout to the Golden State Warriors. After a good first quarter, Chicago’s offense stalled and against a good team, these types of things can’t happen. The loss dropped the Bulls down to third in the East, a game behind the Wizards and a half game behind the Nets. It was easily their worst performance of the year and things won’t get any easier in their next week of games.

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO