Litecoin grapples with ‘double top’ risks after LTC price rallies 37% in November

investing.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) - Bitcoin fell below $60,000 for first time since Nov. 1 on Tuesday, while the cryptocurrency ether also dropped sharply. Bitcoin -- which last week hit a new... Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time...

www.investing.com

investing.com

Litecoin Climbs 10.09% In Rally

Investing.com - Litecoin was trading at $224.700 by 03:55 (01:55 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Saturday, up 10.09% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since Tuesday, November 9, 2021. The move upwards pushed Litecoin's market cap up to $15.507B, or 0.59% of the total cryptocurrency...
STOCKS
investing.com

3 Gold Miners Trading at Dirt Cheap Valuations

It’s been a rough year thus far for investors in the Gold Miners Index (GDX (NYSE:GDX)), with the ETF sliding more than 5% year-to-date, massively underperforming the S&P-500 (SPY) and Nasdaq-100 (QQQ) indexes. However, Q4 has been much better thus far for precious metals bulls, with the bulls staging a 14% rally thus far in the GDX, reversing nearly all the losses from Q3 when the gold price slid below $1,700/oz. 3 gold miners that stick out as high-quality business models at very reasonable valuations are Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI), Nomad Royalty (NSR), and Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD).It’s been a rough year thus far for investors in the Gold Miners Index (GDX), with the ETF sliding more than 5% year-to-date, massively underperforming the S&P-500 (SPY) and Nasdaq-100 (QQQ) indexes.
METAL MINING
investing.com

Bitcoin falls to a 1-month low after a 6% dive drops BTC price to $56.6K

Bitcoin falls to a 1-month low after a 6% dive drops BTC price to $56.6K. 3 reasons why Keep3rV1 (KP3R) price hit a new all-time high this month By Cointelegraph - Nov 19, 2021. Keep3rV1 (KP3R) was one of the few altcoins that emerged unscathed from this week’s bearish turn...
MARKETS
#Ltc#Financial Instruments#Stocks#Reuters#Fusion Media
cryptopolitan.com

Litecoin price analysis: Bullish lead takes LTC to $221, as recovery continues

Litecoin price analysis is bullish today. Support for LTC is present at $207. Resistance is found at $229. The Litecoin price analysis is on the bullish side today. Bulls have recovered a good range from $218 to $221 today. The bullish momentum that started yesterday helped in elevating the price from $203 to the current price level. Today a high swing towards $224.9 was also observed at one point.
STOCKS
investing.com

Bullish Sentiments Indicating Litecoin (LTC) Could Continue a Bold Run

Litecoin was released in October 2011 by Charlie Lee, a former Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) employee. It is a fork of Bitcoin, with the main difference being a smaller block generation time. The protocol also increased the maximum number of coins and implemented a different script-based algorithm. Litecoin is one of the leading cryptocurrencies and is one of the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. According to a recent article on Yahoo.com, Litecoin has broken out above the $247 level of resistance for the first time since May as bullish sentiment begins to sweep across all cryptocurrency markets. Despite not having the market share it once had, Litecoin still boasts an impressive market cap of $17 billion, making it objectively larger than companies like Gamestop and CBOE Global Markets. The report said: “At the time of writing it was trading at $252 following a 28.87% move to the upside from this morning’s daily close. If it can close a daily candle above the $247 mark, continuation is expected with upside targets beginning to emerge at $286 and $334. However, a close below this level could indicate a short-term pullback as traders aim to lock in profits from the recent move.” Active companies with recent developments in the industry include: Hello Pal International Inc. (OTCQB: HLLPF) (CSE: HP (NYSE:HPQ)), Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY), HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: NASDAQ:HIVE) (TSXV: HIVE), Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN), Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN).
MARKETS
invezz.com

Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum Classic price analysis roundup

The cryptocurrency market continues to be under pressure, Bitcoin went below $57000 for a moment this Thursday, and the risk of further decline is still not over. This situation also negatively influences Litecoin LTC/USD, Bitcoin Cash BCH/USD, and Ethereum Classic ETC/USD, and traders should be very careful when opening their positions.
MARKETS
insidebitcoins.com

Litecoin Price Prediction: LTC/USD Drops Below $230 to Experience More Downtrends

As the daily chart shows, the Litecoin price keeps dropping below the moving averages following the current bearish action in the market. The daily chart reveals that LTC/USD has been recording some losses since the last few days. LTC/USD begins to follow the bearish trend at the time of writing as the cryptocurrency focus on the downtrend. At the moment, the Litecoin price is currently trading below the 9-day and 21-day moving averages as the price heads toward the lower boundary of the channel.
RETAIL
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
cryptopolitan.com

Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC swiftly drops below $220, bottom not yet found?

Litecoin price analysis is bearish today. LTC/USD set further lows overnight. Litecoin price analysis indicates bearish momentum to follow as further downside was reached earlier today. Therefore, LTC/USD has not yet found the bottom, meaning that further downside can be expected. The overall market traded with bearish momentum over the...
STOCKS
cryptopolitan.com

Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD set to break above $210 resistance

Litecoin price analysis is bearish today. Next resistance is found at $210. The price of Litecoin has dropped over the past 24 hours, which indicates that the market is bearish. As a result, LTC/USD hasn’t yet discovered its bottom, implying that more loss is likely. First support comes in at $210, which is the next major landmark below the current price. We may continue to see Litecoin lose more of its value over the next few days if this holds.
MARKETS
investing.com

Why Observers Predict Litecoin (LTC), Ethereum (ETH), And Dogecoin (DOGE) Will Skyrocket In The Near Future

As recently reported on Voi.id, observers from Finder.com predict the price of the number of cryptocurrencies will increase soon, including Dogecoin (DOGE), Litecoin (LTC), and Ethereum (ETH). Reporting from Bitcoin.com News, observers say that the price of the cryptocurrency Dogecoin is predicted to break the US $1.21 (around IDR 17,448) in 2025. Meanwhile, Litecoin’s price is predicted to reach US $266 (around IDR 3,835.746) by the end of this year. While Ethereum is expected to reach US $4.5 thousand (equivalent to IDR 64 million) by the end of 2021.
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

Avalanche Price Analysis: AVAX sets a higher low at $91 after overnight rally

Avalanche price analysis is bullish today. AVAX/USD saw heavy buying over the last 24 hours. Support at $90 found over the last hours. Today’s price analysis of the Avalanche is bullish because we expect that the decline seen over the previous 24 hours has concluded with a higher low set at $91. As a result, AVAX/USD is going to rise later this week in order to maintain the overall several-week upswing.
MARKETS
themarketperiodical.com

Litecoin Price Retesting Vital Support Zone, Struggling Near 20-DMA Line.

Litecoin price at the monthly chart is trading near its critical support zone and now struggling near its short-term moving averages of 20-day lines. The crypto asset trades above vital moving averages of 50, 100, and 200-day lines, with a substantial higher-level pullback. The pair of LTC/BTC is trading at...
STOCKS
DailyFx

Crude Oil Price Forecast: Range Trading Persists, Double Top Possible

Crude oil prices have a relationship with volatility like most other asset classes, especially those that have real economic uses – other energy assets, soft and hard metals, for example. Similar to how bonds and stocks don’t like increased volatility – signaling greater uncertainty around cash flows, dividends, coupon payments, etc. – crude oil tends to suffer during periods of higher volatility.
TRAFFIC
FXStreet.com

Litecoin adoption bolsters with Visa as LTC dip triggers a 20% rally

Litecoin price is likely to rally 20% after a dip into the $210 to $233 demand zone. LTC can be used anywhere Visa is used, according to a recent announcement. A lower low below $210 will invalidate the bullish thesis. Litecoin price has seen a sharp decline over the past...
STOCKS
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Just Flashed Pattern That Historically Leads to Parabolic Price Rallies, According to Top Crypto Analyst

One crypto analyst thinks that Bitcoin (BTC) is mirroring past rallies and could be on the cusp of achieving massive gains. The pseudonymous crypto market analyst TechDev tells his 183,600 Twitter followers that BTC’s current technicals resemble its late 2020 structure when the king crypto consolidated below $20,000 before blasting off to $64,000.
MARKETS
insidebitcoins.com

Litecoin Price Prediction: LTC/USD Market Activity Converges at Higher Zones

LTC/USD – Daily Chart. The LTC/USD daily chart exhibits that the crypto market activity converges at higher zones of $275 and $250. The 50-day SMA trend line is in the range-bound levels of $200 and $175 underneath the 14-day SMA trend line that is located out of those value lines. The current trading zones are above the indicators. The Stochastic Oscillators have slightly crossed the lines from the overbought region against the range of 80 to indicate that a downward movement may soon show up in the market.
MARKETS

