Litecoin grapples with ‘double top’ risks after LTC price rallies 37% in November

Litecoin was released in October 2011 by Charlie Lee, a former Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) employee. It is a fork of Bitcoin, with the main difference being a smaller block generation time. The protocol also increased the maximum number of coins and implemented a different script-based algorithm. Litecoin is one of the leading cryptocurrencies and is one of the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. According to a recent article on Yahoo.com, Litecoin has broken out above the $247 level of resistance for the first time since May as bullish sentiment begins to sweep across all cryptocurrency markets. Despite not having the market share it once had, Litecoin still boasts an impressive market cap of $17 billion, making it objectively larger than companies like Gamestop and CBOE Global Markets. The report said: “At the time of writing it was trading at $252 following a 28.87% move to the upside from this morning’s daily close. If it can close a daily candle above the $247 mark, continuation is expected with upside targets beginning to emerge at $286 and $334. However, a close below this level could indicate a short-term pullback as traders aim to lock in profits from the recent move.” Active companies with recent developments in the industry include: Hello Pal International Inc. (OTCQB: HLLPF) (CSE: HP (NYSE:HPQ)), Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY), HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: NASDAQ:HIVE) (TSXV: HIVE), Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN), Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN).

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO