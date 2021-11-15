ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

Today's top sports stories: Hasaacas Ladies progress to final, South Africa seek replay of Ghana game,... plus more

By Vincent Ashitey
primenewsghana.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCatch up on some of the sports stories you may have missed on Primenewsghana. Hasaacas Ladies has become the first club to reach the final of the inaugural CAF Women's Champions League after a hard fought...

www.primenewsghana.com

Comments / 0

Insider

An international women's soccer team has demanded a gender test for an Iranian goalkeeper whose heroics cost them a match

Iran women's international goalkeeper Zohreh Koudaei is facing demands for a gender check. Koudaei starred as Iran defeated Jordan on penalties in September, saving two spot kicks. Jordan's FA has now written to Asian Football Confederation requesting verification of Koudaei's gender. A women's international soccer team has requested one of...
SOCCER
The Independent

South Africa want World Cup qualifier defeat by Ghana to be replayed

South Africa are set to launch a “formal complaint” after missing out on World Cup qualification following a 1-0 defeat by Ghana.South Africa needed just a draw to reach the African World Cup play-offs – the final round before the finals in Qatar.But their defeat on Sunday saw them leapfrogged by Ghana on goals scored as a controversial penalty decided the game.And in the aftermath of the match, the South Africa Football Association’s chief executive Tebogo Motlanthe revealed they would be appealing the “questionable decisions”.He said: “The match officials have decided the game, which is not what is supposed to...
FIFA
primenewsghana.com

CAF Women's Champions League: Hasaacas Ladies book semi-final spot

Hasaacas Ladies have booked a spot in the last four of the maiden edition of CAF Women's Champions League. The Ghanaian club secured a place in the semi-finals after thumping Mali’s AS Mande in their second group game of the ongoing TotalEnergies CAF Women’s Champions League on Monday evening. The...
SOCCER
Today's top sports stories: 5 things we learned from Ghana Premier League matchday 2, Xavi is Barcelona new coach, NBA roundup ... plus more

Catch up on some of the sports stories you may have missed on Primenewsghana. FC Barcelona have finally unveiled Xavi Hernandez as their new head coach. Jordan Poole had a game-high 25 points and Stephen Curry 20 as the Golden State Warriors gradually pulled away from the visiting Houston Rockets in the second half for a 120-107 victory Sunday night.
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

Ghana v South Africa Match Preview, 2021/11/14

Bafana Bafana face their biggest match under coach Hugo Broos as they just need a point away at the Black Stars. South Africa’s character will face a stern test when they clash against Ghana in their final Group G game of the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers at Cape Coast Sports Stadium on Sunday.
SOCCER
AFP

Barcelona advance as Lyon lose in Women's Champions League

Captain Alexia Putellas scored a penalty to spark a 5-0 rout of Hoffenheim as Women's Champions League holders Barcelona swept into the quarter-finals Wednesday, but Lyon missed a chance to qualify with two games to spare after losing to Bayern Munich. It was a very difficult match, we fought a lot and had a lot of chances, right up until the last second, but we weren't able to take them," Lyon captain and goalkeeper Christiane Endler told DAZN. "It's our first defeat of the season at the end of a very hard week with three big games, but that's not an excuse because Bayern have had the same schedule as us."
UEFA
Sports
AFP

Football industry embraces crypto as Messi helps 'fan tokens' take off

When Paris Saint-Germain signed Lionel Messi, the salary package included something previously unheard of for a player -- a one-off payment, understood to be worth around one million euros ($1.15m), made in PSG 'fan tokens'. It was the result of a partnership signed by the French giants in 2018 with Socios.com which sees fans use a cryptocurrency called 'chiliz' to buy tokens allowing them to vote on issues related to the club. These issues have tended to be rather mundane, for example Juventus asking what music they should play in their stadium, but the concept has caught on. The company has grown quickly since signing its first partnerships with PSG and Juventus to being involved with 56 football clubs and around 100 sports teams worldwide, says CEO Alexandre Dreyfus.
WORLD
goal.com

2022 World Cup: Ghana deserved more penalties against South Africa - Andre Ayew

The Black Stars skipper reflects on Sunday’s slim win over Bafana and its decisive moment. Ghana captain Andre Ayew believes Senegalese referee Maguette Ndiaye was spot-on with his decision to award the Black Stars a penalty in their 2022 World Cup qualifying clash with South Africa on Sunday. Officiating has...
FIFA
primenewsghana.com

Ghanaians to have a feel of AFCON trophy today

The TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) trophy have arrived in Ghana as part of a two-day trophy tour of the country. The trophy arrived in Ghana in the late hours of Tuesday, November 16, and was revealed to the dignitaries and pressmen present by the official mascot for the continental showpiece.
SOCCER

