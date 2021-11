Film Explores the Painful History of Carlisle's Native American Boarding School. Dickinson, alongside the Cumberland County Historical Society and central Pennsylvania public media organization WITF, will present a special premiere screening event and community conversation around the new Independent Lens/Caldera Productions film Home From School: The Children of Carlisle on Thursday, Nov. 18, at 6:30 p.m. at the Carlisle Theatre. After the screening, the film’s producer, writer and director, Geoff O’Gara, along with a panel of experts, will engage in an insightful and healing conversation with the audience about the documentary. The event is free and open to the public, and registration is required. Face coverings are required inside the theatre.

