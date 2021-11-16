ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Near record high temps Tuesday

By Doppler Dave Speelman
KVIA
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTemps will be around record highs Tuesday. Anticipating 81 degrees while the record is...

kvia.com

Comments / 0

Related
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WHNT-TV

Get Ready For Colder Temperatures

Our stretch of 70s ended in a hurry on Thursday. We started in the 60s early, but temperatures tumbled into the 40s and 50s for Thursday afternoon. Rain tapers off as colder continues to filter in. Overnight lows by Friday morning will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
ENVIRONMENT
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Temperatures bounce back!

High pressure over the area will help temperatures across Northern Utah climb several degrees higher than yesterday, while it'll be slightly warmer across the south. Clouds will increase this evening, making it a challenge to view the partial lunar eclipse overnight. A weak storm will brush by late Friday and bring a chance of light valley rain and mountain snow to the north.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
bigcountryhomepage.com

Wake-Up Weather: A cold start will make for an unseasonably cool afternoon with a breeze

As of 8:17 AM it was cold and breezy. Most areas were in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s under mostly clear skies. There was a breezy NNE wind. High temperatures will struggle today as they only top out in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s. Morning cloud cover will clear out by the early afternoon. There will be a breezy NNE wind under a sunny sky.
ENVIRONMENT
wxxv25.com

11/18 – Rob’s “Cold Frontal Passage” Afternoon Forecast

Rain chances will gradually decrease through this afternoon as a cold front moves east. An increase in northeasterly flow will become breezy this evening through Friday evening. Much cooler/drier air moves in following the front with low temperatures trending in the low to mid 40s for most Thursday and Friday night. High pressure then builds in heading into the weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
brproud.com

Thursday Night: Partial lunar eclipse overnight; Another cold front Sunday night/Monday morning

Tonight: Partly cloudy and chilly overnight. Morning temperatures will be in the low and mid 40s. Friday Morning: A Partial Lunar Eclipse will be visible overnight/Friday morning. The partial eclipse begins at 1:18 AM, the greatest eclipse at 97% (peak – mostly red moon) will be at 3:02 AM, and the partial eclipse ends at 4:47 AM. Look toward the western horizon! Viewing will last around 3 and a half hours, which means this will be the longest partial lunar eclipse of the century! Unfortunately, there is a chance that clouds may obstruct viewing. Fingers crossed that skies clear enough for us to enjoy!
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy