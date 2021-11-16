Near record high temps Tuesday

Tonight: Partly cloudy and chilly overnight. Morning temperatures will be in the low and mid 40s. Friday Morning: A Partial Lunar Eclipse will be visible overnight/Friday morning. The partial eclipse begins at 1:18 AM, the greatest eclipse at 97% (peak – mostly red moon) will be at 3:02 AM, and the partial eclipse ends at 4:47 AM. Look toward the western horizon! Viewing will last around 3 and a half hours, which means this will be the longest partial lunar eclipse of the century! Unfortunately, there is a chance that clouds may obstruct viewing. Fingers crossed that skies clear enough for us to enjoy!
