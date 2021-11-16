BTS to return as guests on 'The Late Late Show with James Corden'

An online petition asking producers of the forthcoming Wicked film not to cast James Corden has accumulated more than 60,000 signatures.The film is an adaptation of the hit stage musical, and will star Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande in the two lead roles.Corden, a TV personality with a divisive reputation, has become notorious in recent years for his involvement in multiple screen musicals, including Into the Woods, Cats, The Prom, and Cinderella, several of which were torn apart by critics.The petition, established on Change.org, is addressed directly to Universal Studios, and requests that Corden not be given a role...

CELEBRITIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO