We are getting closer to crowning state champions on both sides of the state line so lets take a look at this week’s RE/MAX Big 3 Games. We start on the Missouri side where Fort Osage heads to Grain Valley for a Class 5 quarterfinal matchup. This is a rematch from a regular season game won 9-8 by Fort Osage. The Indians come in fresh off another come from behind playoff win this time over Platte County 22-20. Fort Osage would prefer to not be in another close game but they face an Eagles squad that had a close win of their own beating Raytown 38-37 in triple overtime after tying the game at 17 with a touchdown with no time left in regulation.

FOOTBALL ・ 1 DAY AGO