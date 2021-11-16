ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

WWE's Roman Reigns to appear on 'The Tonight Show'

f4wonline.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAhead of Survivor Series, Universal Champion Roman Reigns is set to make an appearance on "The Tonight Show" with Jimmy Fallon. Reigns will promote Survivor Series when he appears as a guest on "The Tonight Show" this Wednesday. The appearance was advertised during tonight's episode of Raw. Actor,...

www.f4wonline.com

Comments / 1

wrestlinginc.com

WWE Announces Roman Reigns And A Rematch For SmackDown

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has been confirmed for tonight’s SmackDown on FOX. Reigns did not appear for last week’s SmackDown, but he did work the post-show dark main event. WWE has just announced that The Tribal Chief will be back tonight with Paul Heyman. “After taking last week off,...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Wrestling Legend Teases Surprising Return At WWE Survivor Series

Welcome back? Wrestling has come a long way in the last several years and a lot of those changes are not going to be changing anytime soon. Some of these are more popular than others, as there are some which can cause wrestlers a lot of trouble. One such wrestler got in trouble for something that took place a long time ago, but we might be seeing him again pretty soon.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Star Says He Ruined His Push Because He Was Drunk

It almost goes without saying that every wrestler dreams of being successful, but unfortunately success can also be halted when personal issues get in the way. Thomas Latimer previously wrestled in NXT as Kenneth Cameron, and for a few years he appeared on TNA programming as Bram. During a recent...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

News On How Much Money Roman Reigns & Brock Lesnar Make In WWE

During the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, a recent interview where Bryan Danielson said WWE talent should be able to give ninety days notice to WWE if they want was discussed. According to Dave Meltzer, many wrestlers in WWE are severely underpaid given how much the company makes. According...
WWE
firstsportz.com

WWE Smackdown Superstar injured after being speared by Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns is inarguably the biggest Superstar in WWE today. His career has gone on to a whole new level since he turned Heel. While the former Shield member was already an accomplished performer inside the ring, association with Paul Heyman has taken to his promos to another level as well.
WWE
PWMania

The Rock On A Possible WWE Championship Run And Roman Reigns/The Usos

Former WWE Champion Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson recently spoke with Brandon Davis of ComicBook.com, and addressed the WWE return rumors. Rock has been rumored to face WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at an upcoming WrestleMania event, perhaps WrestleMania 38 from Dallas in 2022 or WrestleMania 39 from Hollywood in 2023. Rock was asked if he would defend a title if he were able to take it from Reigns.
WWE
#Wwe Survivor Series#The Tonight Show#Combat#Nbc#Smackdown#Riddle Randy Orton#Usos
Wrestling World

Roman Reigns' impressive streak ends

In the latest episode of Friday Night Smackdown aired by WWE only last Friday, we saw the Universal champion of the Stamford-based company, Roman Reigns, being beaten by disqualification by King Xavier Woods, when after receiving the finisher of the King of the Ring, Reigns was saved by his cousins, the Usos, who went to attack their elder cousin's opponent as usual.
WWE
boxingnewsandviews.com

Watch: 55-Year-Old Mike Tyson Puts On The Gloves Again

Former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson has been linked with another exhibition comeback recently. Firstly against Lennox Lewis. Now against entertainer Logan Paul. Brother of professional boxing prospect Jake Paul. Tyson has stoked interest in another exhibition with this:. At 55-years of age Tyson certainly still carries punch power. Mike Tyson...
COMBAT SPORTS
PWMania

Video: Roman Reigns Takes King Woods’ Crown At WWE SmackDown, Reigns Comments After The Show

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has been declared the King of SmackDown. This week’s SmackDown on FOX main event saw Reigns battle King Xavier Woods for the right to control the blue brand. Paul Heyman, on behalf of Reigns, raised the stakes during the show as it was announced that the loser of the match would have to bend a knee to the winner, and acknowledge them. It was also stated that if Reigns lost and went against the stipulation, then WWE could strip him of the title and ban him from the brand.
WWE
fightful.com

WWE Smackdown on FOX Results for 11/12/21 Roman Reigns vs King Woods

Good evening Fight Fans, and welcome to our coverage for tonight's edition of WWE Smackdown on FOX!. - We open tonight's show with the Smackdown Women's Survival Series team as Shotzi, Natalya, Shayna Baszler, and Aliyah are introduced by Sonya before they're interrupted by Sasha Banks and Naomi before everyone attack and beat down Naomi and Sasha as we go to commercial.
WWE
ClutchPoints

UFC legend Junior dos Santos on Mike Tyson: ‘He owes me $50,000!’

Junior dos Santos once had the opportunity to make $100,000 at UFC 160 in his fight against Mark Hunt. That is until Mike Tyson stepped in and had $50,000 taken from him. Former UFC champion Junior dos Santos scored a very impressive spinning hook kick KO over Mark Hunt. Hunt is known for his legendary chin and heavyweights are not known for their flexibility in pulling off such moves.
UFC
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Champion Announces New TV Role

It’s certainly not uncommon for professional wrestlers to venture into the world of acting, over the last few years some of wrestling’s biggest names have been able to find success in Hollywood. Now it seems that Jinder Mahal is making the most of his opportunities as the former WWE Champion...
WWE
f4wonline.com

Jay Lethal signs with AEW, set to challenge for TNT title

One of the top stars from Ring of Honor has arrived in AEW. Former ROH World Champion Jay Lethal made his AEW debut at Full Gear on Saturday night. It was announced that Lethal will challenge for Sammy Guevara's TNT Championship on Dynamite this Wednesday. Lethal appeared on stage at...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Ric Flair Says Hulk Hogan Is Dealing With Really Bad Health Issues

Ric Flair talked about his friendship with Hulk Hogan over the years on the debut episode of his “Wooooo Nation Uncensored” podcast. According to Flair, Hogan is in poor health but didn’t elaborate on the issues. “He’s having some really bad health issues but he keeps up with me. We...
WWE

