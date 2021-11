Sen. Joe Manchin isn't exactly giving hope to proponents of President Joe Biden's costly social spending proposal that he'll support it any time soon. Following a Labor Department report that found the highest rate of inflation in 30 years, the West Virginia Democrat on Wednesday dismissed claims that rising costs are "transitory." Manchin, a linchpin of support for Biden's agenda in the 50-50 Senate, suggested he's still not sold on backing the president's $1.85 trillion bill containing spending provisions on healthcare, climate change mitigation, and other areas.

