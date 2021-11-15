ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Men's Basketball Hosts Paul Quinn College Tuesday

goutrgv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men's basketball team (1-1) hosts the Paul Quinn College Tigers...

goutrgv.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Juwan Howard News

Juwan Howard has left a fast impression at his alma mater, and Michigan officially rewarded its head men’s basketball coach on Tuesday. Howard signed a five-year contract extension with UM yesterday. This locks the former Wolverine in through the 2025-26 season and comes with a “significant” pay increase. After going...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football Radio Announcers Suspended For In-Game Comments

The Big 12 has issued a public reprimand and suspension for the Texas Tech radio booth announcers following comments made during Saturday’s win over Iowa State. While the specific comments in question were not revealed, the conference said the punishment comes in response to the announcers “questioning the integrity” and “specifically calling out” members of the Big 12 officiating crew. The comments were “well beyond appropriate and permissible behavior” in the eyes of the conference.
COLLEGE SPORTS
lafourchegazette.com

GALLERY: Nicholls vs. Carver College - Men's Basketball

The Nicholls men's basketball cruised to a third-straight win on Saturday in Stopher Gym, beating Carver College 101-44. See photos of the win online, taken by ABBY LAZARD | GAZETTE STAFF. Nicholls returns to action Monday at Baylor.
NICHOLLS, GA
codathletics.com

COD Men’s Basketball hosts the Frank Garcia Tip-Off Classic

COD (0-2) opened up the 2021-22 season with some good offensive production, but fell short in the win column, as the Roadrunners dropped a pair over the weekend. Desert hosted their long running Frank Garcia Tip-Off Classic tournament, as they faced off with the LA Southwest Cougars and the Cerritos Falcons.
BASKETBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paul Quinn College#Men S Basketball Hosts#Utrgv#Adobe Acrobat Reader
1011now.com

Nebraska men’s basketball team opens against Western Illinois on Tuesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska men’s basketball opens the 2021-22 campaign on Tuesday night, as the Huskers play host to Western Illinois. Tipoff between the Huskers and Leathernecks at set for 7 p.m. A limited number of 300 Level tickets for Tuesday’s game are available by visiting //Huskers.com/Tickets, calling the NU Athletic Ticket Office at 800-8BIGRED during business hours or at the PBA Box Office beginning Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
NEBRASKA STATE
kniakrls.com

Central Men’s Basketball hosts Waldorf in second game

The Central men’s basketball team returns to action tonight, playing host to NAIA opponent Waldorf. The Dutch enter 0-1 overall after a home loss to Bethany Lutheran Saturday, a game in which Central’s offense went dormant in the overtime period. Waldorf enters 1-2 overall, and will look to build upon a 56 percent shooting performance against Hastings Saturday. Head Coach Craig Douma invites everyone to come out and enjoy college hoops at an unbeatable price.
BASKETBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Auburn Men’s Basketball to host Southern Indiana in exhibition game

AUBURN, Ala.— The Auburn men’s basketball team will host Southern Indiana in an exhibition game on Friday evening at Auburn Arena with tipoff set for 7 p.m. CT. Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl, in his eighth season at the helm for the Tigers, was the head coach at Southern Indiana for nine seasons from 1992-2001, leading the Screaming Eagles to the NCAA Division II National Championship in 1994-95. Current USI head coach Stan Gouard played under Pearl and was the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) Division II National Player of the Year in 1995 and 1996.
INDIANA STATE
Daily Gazette

UAlbany men’s basketball starts Killings era Tuesday against Towson

ALBANY — From when he was announced as the new UAlbany men’s basketball head coach to opening night, nearly 240 days have passed. Dwayne Killings has tried to make the most of them as he’s prepared to lead the Great Danes into a 2021-22 season that starts with a 7 p.m. home game Tuesday at SEFCU Arena against Towson. UAlbany brings a roster with nine new players on it into its season-opening game, which is the first for Killings as a head coach.
ALBANY, NY
cuestaathletics.com

Men's Basketball Hosts the Hinson's Tire Pros Tournament

Cuesta Men's Basketball hosts the season-opening Hinson's Tire Pros Tournament this Friday and Saturday. This is the fifth year that the Morro Bay business has hosted the tournament, not including the cancellation of the 2020 tournament. The invitational began in 1969, the fifth year of athletics and basketball at Cuesta College. The first sponsor was MidState Bank, who also hosted a women's water polo tournament at Cuesta starting in 1999. The tournament is smaller this season, partially due to travel restrictions at certain institutions and changes to tournament rules, which no longer allow three-day, double-elimination tournaments.
MORRO BAY, CA
scsuhuskies.com

Men’s basketball to host season opening GAC/NSIC Crossover

ST. CLOUD, MINN. - The St. Cloud State University men's basketball team is (finally) back in action. It's been nearly nine months since the Huskies last played in Halenbeck Hall, and they are about to return in style. After playing zero nonconference games in 2020-21, St. Cloud State will kick off the season by hosting the GAC/NSIC Crossover Tournament in Halenbeck Hall November 12-13. In addition to the Huskies, three teams will flock to St. Cloud, Minnesota for the season opening tournament, including Ouachita Baptist, Harding and conference foe Minot State. St. Cloud State will host Ouachita Baptist in its season opener at 7:00 p.m. CT on Friday, November 12 before closing the weekend with a 5:00 p.m. CT tip on Saturday against the Bison.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
dailybruin.com

UCLA men’s basketball to host top-5 matchup against Villanova

Tyus Edney’s game-winning shot to save UCLA’s 1995 title run and Kris Jenkins’ buzzer-beating 3-pointer to win the 2016 National Championship for Villanova. Those two plays, among many, are timeless moments in March Madness history. They have been integral plays to each school’s national championship tally. March is still over...
COLLEGE SPORTS
University Daily Kansan

Preview: Kansas men’s basketball plays host to Tarleton State

No. 3 Kansas men's basketball plays Tarleton State in the home-opener Friday at Allen Fieldhouse. The Jayhawks are coming off an 87-74 win Tuesday against Michigan State in the annual Champions Classic. MICHIGAN STATE. Kansas started the game off a little sloppy, committing three early turnovers along with only scoring...
KANSAS STATE
chatsports.com

Men's Basketball Hosts Stanford On CBS Sports Network

Santa Clara is playing in their second of 18 games at home, including 10 nonconference tilts. The first four games of the season are in Leavey Center. The Broncos are looking for a 2-0 start to begin the 2021-22 campaign after opening the year with an 84-77 win over Cal State Fullerton.
COLLEGE SPORTS
goutrgv.com

Volleyball Closes Out Regular Season Saturday

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros volleyball team (16-9, 7-4 WAC) closes out the regular season against the Abilene Christian University Wildcats (9-13, 3-8 WAC) on Saturday at 2 p.m. at the UTRGV Fieldhouse. Seniors Yasmim da Silva and Veronika Jandova will be...
SPORTS
bcinterruption.com

Boston College Men’s Basketball vs. Fairfield: Final Thoughts and Predictions

The Boston College Eagles are riding a two game winning streak going into Sunday afternoon’s matchup with fellow Jesuit institution Fairfield. The Eagles will hope to continue their momentum against a Fairfield team that comes into Sunday winless. Game Information. Fairfield Stags (0-1, 0-0 MAAC) vs. Boston College (2-0, 0-0...
COLLEGE SPORTS
goutrgv.com

Approximately 100 Tickets Remaining for UTRGV South Padre Island Battle on the Beach

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced on Friday that approximately 100 tickets for the inaugural UTRGV South Padre Island Battle on the Beach, featuring men's basketball games between UTRGV and Northern Arizona as well as Texas Tech and Incarnate Word on Nov. 20 at the South Padre Island Convention Centre, remain available for purchase.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy