Men's Basketball Hosts Paul Quinn College Tuesday

ST. CLOUD, MINN. - The St. Cloud State University men's basketball team is (finally) back in action. It's been nearly nine months since the Huskies last played in Halenbeck Hall, and they are about to return in style. After playing zero nonconference games in 2020-21, St. Cloud State will kick off the season by hosting the GAC/NSIC Crossover Tournament in Halenbeck Hall November 12-13. In addition to the Huskies, three teams will flock to St. Cloud, Minnesota for the season opening tournament, including Ouachita Baptist, Harding and conference foe Minot State. St. Cloud State will host Ouachita Baptist in its season opener at 7:00 p.m. CT on Friday, November 12 before closing the weekend with a 5:00 p.m. CT tip on Saturday against the Bison.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 8 DAYS AGO