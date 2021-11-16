ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fike rakes in QCC tennis awards

newsdakota.com

2021 Hi-Liners Tennis Team Awards Announced

The Hi-Liner Boys Tennis Team had their Awards night. Took 5thplace at State, 3rd place at the EDC Tourney, and 3rd place at the WF Invite. Both earned All-EDC (Seth’s 2ndtime) Seth earned Co-Outstanding Senior Athlete for the EDC. EDC Quad Champions (Photo):. This was the first year of the...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quad#The Wilson Times
roseautimes.com

2021 Roseau Girls' Tennis Awards Banquet

The Rams Tennis team wrapped up the 2021 season with a delicious potluck banquet and awards ceremony on Sunday, Oct. 31. Each of the three teams and many individuals were recognized for their accomplishments during the season. Fourteen players earned a Varsity letter this season, including outgoing seniors Hope Grafstrom,...
Newsbug.info

Bombers tennis team earns awards, jackets

RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central boys’ tennis coach Ernest Watson served up awards to members of his 2021 squad last week. The Bombers had one of their best finishes, with No. 1 singles player Tommy Boyles advancing in the state’s singles tournament. Among the award winners were Boyles, Most Varsity Wins...
RENSSELAER, IN
kdmanews.com

Montevideo Girls Tennis Awards

Well what an incredible year it was for the Montevideo Tennis team! Thunderhawks’ Tyra Sandven, Mathea Jorgenson, and Emily Brace all competed in the Section 3A Tournament with Brace qualifying for the State Tennis Tournament!. The awards were just handed out to all the Thunderhawk athletes and we’d like to...
MONTEVIDEO, MN
thekatynews.com

Jordan High School Tennis Team Receives USTA Good Sporstmanship Award

The Jordan High School Tennis Team has received the United States Tennis Association (USTA) Team Sportsmanship Award at the recent University Interscholastic League (UIL) State Tournament. This new award gathers input from 12 officials and one referee to determine who should receive the award in each classification based on the...
TENNIS
southernminn.com

Owatonna girls tennis celebrate with end of the year awards

Despite the season coming to an end in early October, the Owatonna girls tennis team came together one more time to celebrate with the end of the year honors that were given by the Big 9 Conference, awarded by the coaches or voted on by players. Owatonna head coach Curt...
OWATONNA, MN
