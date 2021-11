A fraction of the registered voters within the Franklin city limits cast ballots in the 2021 municipal election, with less than 400 voters showing up to the polls despite more than 2,000 voters being registered. For the Highlands and Franklin municipal election combined, only 23.38 percent of registered voters — 886 of 3,789 — cast ballots to decide the next leaders of each municipality. More voters cast ballots in the Highlands race than did so in Franklin, even though Franklin has more than double the registered voters.

FRANKLIN, NC ・ 14 DAYS AGO