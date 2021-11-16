Bush Tetras : Rhythm and Paranoia – The Best of Bush Tetras

As anticipated by the difference between Island of Lost Souls and That Best Forgotten Work, the first two volumes of the four-volume set serialized by Roy Montgomery over 2021, Rhymes of Chance is a fusion state between those two poles. The former hinged on long form post-ambient guitar pieces, eulogies for the beloved dead, while the latter was driven by vocal songs and covers in miniature. The throughline between those two was in their function as odes, one as original music for people who have passed and the second as more standard musical odes to idols and peers still living. This leaves Rhymes of Chance to chart a curious path between them, being the title track longform composition on side A spanning roughly 20 minutes while side B is covered by three beefier cuts spanning from 5 to 9 minutes. All of this music is vocally driven but likewise so too is all of it drenched in the same kind of arthouse reverbed post-ambient sculpture work that marked moreso the first record of this set than the second. This retroactively makes sense of what the vocal music and covers record sought to accomplish, illuminating where melodic and harmonic sensibilities are developed for Montgomery before being reincorporated into his otherwise anti-pop material.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO