Bush Tetras : Rhythm and Paranoia – The Best of Bush Tetras

By Jeff Terich
treblezine.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’ve heard Bush Tetras, you’ve almost certainly heard “Too Many Creeps.” The group’s debut single, released in 1980 just a few short years before they broke up (and later reformed in the ’90s), is something of a signature song for the group—agitated, odd, fun and more than a little off....

www.treblezine.com

Comments / 0

