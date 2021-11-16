Adam Driver Reveals ‘Scary’ Comic-Con Experience That Means He’ll Never Return

If you're looking for a good movie to watch on Netflix, then a great way to get started is to crowdsource who is watching what by looking at the Netflix Top 10 Movies list, which tracks the most-watched movies on the site. On Nov. 15, the Netflix Top 10 Movies list has a new No. 1 from over the weekend, the star-studded blockbuster Red Notice, starring Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot as scheming, wisecracking art thieves. It's followed by a trio of other new Netflix original films: the Christmas rom-com Love Hard, the violent Western The Harder They Fall, and the black and white drama Passing. Also new on the list are the rom-com The Holiday and the Brazilian thriller 7 Prisoners.
