NHL

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman: What Happened to Kyle Beach in 2010 Was 'Unacceptable'

By Joseph Zucker
Bleacher Report
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNHL Commissioner Gary Bettman took a moment during Monday's Hockey Hall of Fame ceremony to reflect on Kyle Beach and the sexual assault allegations he made in 2010. Bettman said "what happened to [Beach] 11 years ago was unacceptable" and that the former Chicago Blackhawks prospect "has our gratitude for coming...

bleacherreport.com

CBS Miami

Former NHL Player Kyle Beach Says He Was Raped, Claims Joel Quenneville Did Nothing

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – A former National Hockey League player who says he was raped by a coach has come forward publicly and is making accusations against Panthers head coach Joel Quenneville. Former Blackhawks player Kyle Beach says Quenneville knew the coach raped him and did nothing about it. When Quenneville coached the Blackhawks to a Stanley Cup title in 2010, an assistant there was accused of raping a 20-year-old player. Wednesday evening, Beach came forward publicly for the first time. he said he was scared, alone and felt sick to his stomach seeing the man who allegedly raped him parading with the Stanley Cup. He also said team leadership knew what was happening. He went on to say that Quenneville put winning above the investigation into the sexual assault. A new report questions whether Quenneville was part of a culture that looked the other way. Quenneville is due to meet with the NHL commissioner on Thursday.
SUNRISE, FL
PATRICK KANE AND JONATHAN TOEWS REVEAL WHEN THEY FOUND OUT ABOUT KYLE BEACH

With the results of the independent investigation into the sexual assault of a player in the Blackhawks organization back in 2010 having been released to the public, most everyone knows the horrifying details of a sexual assault that had taken place during the team's championship run. On Wednesday, former Blackhawks...
NBC Sports

WATCH: Chara drops gloves with Pat Maroon to renew epic rivalry

Death, taxes and Zdeno Chara fighting Pat Maroon. Chara's New York Islanders faced Maroon's Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday night, and it took all of four seconds for the two very large hockey players to drop the gloves. Here's video of the fight, which the 44-year-old Chara won by getting...
Is it time for Gary Bettman to move on?

In an interview with TSN's Rick Westhead, the mother of John Doe 2 blasted Gary Bettman after he said he needed all the facts before reviewing the case. The Zone Time crew ask if it's time for the NHL Commissioner to step aside after three decades in the role, to allow the league to reset its culture in the midst of the Chicago Blackhawks sexual assault scandal.
A BRIEF ANALYSIS OF WHAT MAY CONSTITUTE A FAIR SETTLEMENT DEAL FOR KYLE BEACH

24 hours ago, a Chicago Blackhawks lawyer issued a letter to the lawyer of Kyle Beach, the former Black Ace who. in 2010, brought up sexual assault allegations against then Blackhawks video coach Brad Aldrich. The letter was essentially to request that Beach and his lawyer agree to allow the...
GARY BETTMAN VOWS CHANGE IS COMING TO THE NHL

The NHL has no doubt taken a hit from the Kyle Beach-Chicago Blackhawks sexual assault scandal, and deservedly so. It's clear the situation wasn't handled properly from the very beginning. While speaking at the Hockey Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Monday night, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman vowed that changes are being made.
The Sabres are still waiting on their injured players.

On Olofsson, “He’s a shooter and this affects his shooting and he can do everything else, but when it comes to pulling the trigger it’s effecting him. It’s just a little, little thing that just won’t stop nagging him.”
NHL Teams
Internal Rangers options to replace Sammy Blais and avoid rushed trade

Yes, the Rangers will require reinforcement in the wake of losing Sammy Blais for the remainder of the season to a torn ACL he sustained as a consequence of that skate clip in the corner by P.K. Subban early in the third period of Sunday’s match at the Garden. The...
Pittsburgh Penguins In ‘Active’ Negotiations To Be Acquired By Fenway Sports Group

By: John P. Wise PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh’s beloved NHL franchise is in talks to be acquired by the same group that owns baseball’s Boston Red Sox. KDKA investigator Andy Sheehan confirmed through sources Tuesday that Fenway Sports Group approached the Penguins about buying the team. FSG also owns Liverpool FC in the English Premier League, as well as a portion of Roush Racing in NASCAR circles. Penguins legend Mario Lemieux bought the team while he was still a player more than 20 years ago. The Penguins have won three Stanley Cups under his ownership, including back-to-back titles in 2016 and 2017. “I was surprised...
