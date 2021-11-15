ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

How To Become A Successful Entrepreneur

 5 days ago

Here are 8 ways to become a successful entrepreneur. Read them, follow them and you will be the next millionaire overnight! (Or perhaps not overnight but sooner than later.) This guide has been written for those who want to start their online business. So everyone could benefit from it no matter...

makeuseof.com

5 Tips to Become a Successful Digital Illustrator

There’s always a need for art, even in the digital world. When it comes to enriching projects with visuals, sometimes stock or vector images just don’t cut it. Digital illustrators offer a fresh perspective; a way to make anything pop. But it’s difficult to thrive in this industry with such...
VISUAL ART
njtechweekly.com

RIP, Jack Killion, Who Taught Tech Entrepreneurs How To Network

NJTechWeekly.com learned late last week that Jack Killion, a New Jersey native, who started out his career with a tech company and mentored and advised tech entrepreneurs and companies during his long and varied career, had passed away. When I first met Jack, he was with Probe Research, which put out a monthly magazine called “Wireless for the Corporate User.” He was my editor and I was a contributing editor there. We reconnected many years later after I started NJ Tech Weekly. During his long career, he became a founder and general partner in Eagle Rock Diversified Fund.
ECONOMY
thedailymiaminews.com

Ways to be A Successful Business Owner

We all have dreams and goals to complete, but what does it take to be a successful entrepreneur? There are many entrepreneurs out there that have achieved great things from their businesses or from being self-employed. You may know them as your idols and look up to them as much as you can, which is only natural. What we also need to realize is that although they succeeded in life and even became rich, they didn't necessarily do everything right. They made mistakes too; we just cannot see them because either the media chose not to publicize these mistakes or perhaps they were never caught or recognized as such. For example, Bill Gates was worth $40 billion at one point in his life yet he ended losing about half of his fortune to invest in the "wrong" things.
EDUCATION
kulturehub.com

Becoming a Successful Self-Employed Interior Designer

Seventeen percent of people hire a self-employed interior designer to help them design their homes. With home design disasters on the up, more and more homeowners will want assistance from a professional. There’s no denying that a career as a self-employed interior designer is rewarding, but it can be challenging...
INTERIOR DESIGN
#Startup#Search Engines#Google Analytics#Online Business
Fstoppers

Becoming (and Finding) a Successful Photography Business

Becoming a successful professional photographer requires more than just being able to shoot a pretty sunset or stunning portrait. It's about how you run your business. Perhaps I should start by discussing what I mean by successful. It’s not about fame. Nor is it about earning lots of money. Those are just by-products of success. For the purposes of this article, a successful photography business is one whose photographic work is of a quality that satisfies their clients, and who can run a business that keeps those clients happy. Hopefully, it will be a useful read for potential clients searching for a professional photographer too.
PHOTOGRAPHY
MySanAntonio

How Small Brands and Entrepreneurs Can Navigate the New Era of Digital Retail

As smartphones are cemented into our society, two-dimensional barcodes have come to represent the future for the retail industry. Use of the QR code has exploded over the last year and a half. A series of pixels packaged into neat square-shaped grids, these codes have become commonplace and symbolic of a new era in contactless transactions. They can also define the consumer experience with individual products by appearing on product packaging, where they can offer access to important information that supports purchase decisions.
RETAIL
mediafeed.org

How to successfully sell things on Etsy

The best things to sell on Etsy are often the things you underestimate. Items that people use in their everyday lives are usually your best bet. Don’t underestimate simplicity. However, many Etsy shops fail because even though they are selling things that people are looking for on Etsy, they can’t find their listings. That’s because sellers neglect to use the keywords their potential customers are searching for or they aren’t doing it as well as they could me.
BEAUTY & FASHION
thedailymiaminews.com

What You Should Know About Business Leadership

If you are striving to become a leader, it often seems confusing when navigating through all of the business information that is out there. Well, that confusion ends here. Here, we have compiled expert tips that equate to great leadership abilities. Continue reading so you can put them to work in your organization and improve your own abilities.
EDUCATION
Cheddar News

Roku to Compete on Original Content, Announcing Plans for 50-Plus Shows

Streaming platform Roku announced plans to develop more than 50 original shows in a bid to become a destination for free content amid growing competition in the space. Shelly Kramer, co-founder and lead analyst at Futurum Research, spoke to Cheddar about the new offering "The transition here from hardware to adding a software component by way of original content, I think is smart," she said. "And it's all about the Benjamins." Kramer also noted that she doesn't necessarily think Roku is entering the content game too late.
TV & VIDEOS
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: Here’s How to Get Sonos’ Latest Speaker for Under $200

The competition has heated up, but Sonos still makes some of the best connected speakers you can find in the industry today. Case in point: the Sonos Roam speaker, which delivers rich, deep, immersive sound from a compact device that’s designed to fit any room – or any decor scheme. Sonos speakers rarely go on sale, but you can get the Sonos Roam for just $179 right now on Amazon and at Sonos.com. This is the lowest price we’re seeing for this speaker online (Amazon usually has it for $205+). Amazon   Buy: Sonos Roam Speaker What sets the Sonus Roam apart from most...
ELECTRONICS
thedailymiaminews.com

Proven Strategies For Your Home Business

Running a business from home is a rewarding experience. Not only does it offer profits and financial gain higher than working for someone else but also offers the comfort of your own home. It also has some caveats, however. If you are looking to do business from home, then may you get the advice you need from this article.
ECONOMY
thedailymiaminews.com

The Best Tips And Tricks For Home Business Owners

If you feel like you want to start up your own home business but are feeling a little overwhelmed with what direction to take, then look no further. When it comes to a home business, you want to have a good understanding of the things you need to do to be successful. Be sure to read through this article to get started.
SMALL BUSINESS

