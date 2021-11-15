How To Become A Successful Entrepreneur

We all have dreams and goals to complete, but what does it take to be a successful entrepreneur? There are many entrepreneurs out there that have achieved great things from their businesses or from being self-employed. You may know them as your idols and look up to them as much as you can, which is only natural. What we also need to realize is that although they succeeded in life and even became rich, they didn't necessarily do everything right. They made mistakes too; we just cannot see them because either the media chose not to publicize these mistakes or perhaps they were never caught or recognized as such. For example, Bill Gates was worth $40 billion at one point in his life yet he ended losing about half of his fortune to invest in the "wrong" things.

EDUCATION ・ 5 DAYS AGO