Rocky Pine Ridge in Dramatic Fog

The 25th Annual Thanksgiving Western Monarch Butterfly Count is here! The Western Monarch Butterfly Count is an annual volunteer effort to collect data on the status of the western monarch population along the Pacific coast from Mendocino to Northern Baja, Mexico during the overwintering season, which occurs from approximately October through March. The height of this volunteer effort occurs during the Western Monarch Thanksgiving Count, which runs for three weeks surrounding the Thanksgiving holiday, and during an additional count added in 2017, the New Year’s Count, which occurs during a three week period beginning around New Year’s. The Thanksgiving Count will run from November 13th - December 5th and the New Year's Count will run from December 25th - January 9th.
Comments / 0