Rocky Pine Ridge in Dramatic Fog

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The City of Miami Beach is redesigning Brittany Bay Park, which means the park will close down as construction begins on a new living shoreline next to the public space. “We would be standing in water here in 20 or 30 years,” City of Miami Beach Capital Improvements Manager David Martinez said. The worry is that if no improvements are made to save the shoreline, sea-level rise will have a huge effect on land. That’s why Miami Beach and the Nature Conservancy broke ground to build a new living shoreline at Brittany Bay Park. “All of the land on the...

MIAMI BEACH, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO