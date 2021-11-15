ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Public Health Should Use Data-Driven Tools To Combat Pandemics

By Praduman Jain
Forbes
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePraduman Jain is CEO and founder of Vibrent Health, a digital health technology company powering the future of precision medicine. American Revolutionary War lore about the midnight ride of Paul Revere may not have gotten everything exactly right. Revere may have warned fellow patriots about the advance of British troops. However,...

www.forbes.com

pewtrusts.org

New Federal Policies Seek More Data for Public Health, Emphasize Health IT Safety

The federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) released final updates Nov. 2 to policies detailing how the agency pays health care providers who treat Medicare patients. The rules cover a lot of ground, but include major steps forward for public health data sharing and the safety of health information technology (IT) systems.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Preferences and patterns of response to public health advice during the COVID-19 pandemic

With recurring waves of the COVID-19 pandemic, a dilemma facing public health leadership is whether to provide public advice that is medically optimal, or advice that is less protective but is more likely to be followed. To provide insight, this group of NYU researchers examined and quantified public perceptions about the tradeoff between the stand-alone value of health behavior advice, and the advice's adherence likelihood.
PUBLIC HEALTH
knau.org

Arizona public health official: 'Pandemic not done with us'

Some COVID-19 metrics show the pandemic's fall surge in Arizona worsening again. The state on Wednesday reported over 3,000 additional confirmed cases for the sixth time in seven days as virus-related hospitalizations topped 2,000 for the first time since mid-September. And the Department of Health Services said every county in...
ARIZONA STATE
CBS Baltimore

Experts At Johns Hopkins Forum Call For Standardization Of Public Health Data

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – Public health data needs to be standardized and better publicized moving forward, a panel of experts said Friday during a Johns Hopkins University forum. “If we face another crisis like the COVID pandemic, we are able to mobilize and have the data more quickly,” Archie Tse, a graphic designer for The New York Times, said. “Scientists as well as federal, state and local officials began asking us for data sets because there was no other source for it.” The Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center has been relied upon heavily by public health experts and journalists since January 2020, shortly after...
BALTIMORE, MD
pioneerinstitute.org

Study: Decline in Cardiovascular Health Screenings During COVID-19 Pandemic Poses New Public Health Threat

Public Health Officials Must Refocus Efforts on Preventive Care & Screenings for Deadliest Threats Among Vulnerable Communities. Media inquiries: Contact Micaela Dawson, 617-723-2277 ext. 203 or mdawson@pioneerinstitute.org. BOSTON – Pioneer Institute today released a new analysis focused on cardiovascular disease, An “Impending Tsunami” in Mortality from Traditional Diseases?, that examines...
BOSTON, MA
Harvard Crimson

School of Public Health Panel Discusses Current State of Covid-19 Pandemic

The Harvard School of Public Health co-hosted an event with National Public Radio on the state of Covid-19 on Friday afternoon. By Ryan N. Gajarawala. Experts in immunology, epidemiology, and infectious diseases discussed the current state of the Covid-19 pandemic in a forum jointly presented by the Harvard School of Public Health and National Public Radio on Friday afternoon.
HARVARD, MA
orlandomedicalnews.com

AMA Adopts Policy to Combat Public Health Disinformation by Health Care Professionals

New policy aims to address spread of rampant disinformation amid COVID-19 pandemic. CHICAGO – Given the dangerous spread of public health disinformation during the COVID-19 pandemic, physician, resident, and medical student members of the American Medical Association (AMA) House of Delegates adopted policy aimed at combatting public health disinformation disseminated by health care professionals. While it was noted during the Special Interim Meeting that a small number of health professionals are using their professional license to validate the disinformation they are spreading, it has seriously undermined public health efforts. These individuals are harming the credibility of health professionals, including physicians, who are trusted sources of information for their patients and the public.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Phys.org

Increased use of digital tools in post-pandemic teaching

The experience of the rapid transition to distance learning during the pandemic has been evaluated in a new report. Here are opinions from both teachers and students which will now be used to further develop teaching methods. "One of the biggest lessons includes the many benefits of the increase in...
EDUCATION
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

New USD10 Million Project Launched to Combat the Growing Mis- and Disinformation Crisis in Public Health

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Social Science Research Council announced the creation of The Mercury Project, a three-year, $10 million investment to combat the growing threat of mis- and disinformation on public health in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic with $7.5 million in seed funding from The Rockefeller Foundation and an additional $2 million in funding from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and $500K from Craig Newmark Philanthropies. Responding to calls from the World Health Organization, the U.S. Office of the Surgeon General, and the Aspen Institute's Commission on Information Disorder, the Call for Proposals opened today seeks ambitious teams worldwide to quantify the scope of the problem and its impact on society, as well as identify tools, methods, and interventions that better support people's health across nations.
PUBLIC HEALTH
scvnews.com

Tuesday COVID Roundup: Public Health Data Shows Unvaccinated Adults at Higher Risk for Hospitalization

Castaic: 4,605 (incl. Pitchess Detention Center & North County Correctional Facility*) William S. Hart Union High School District COVID-19 Dashboard. The William S. Hart Union High School District provides ongoing information to our community regarding COVID-19 cases while maintaining confidentiality for our students and staff. The COVID-19 case data below is updated regularly to indicate any currently confirmed COVID-19 positive case in staff members or students by school site. The data below is specific to individuals who have been physically present on a District campus within 14 days of receiving a positive COVID-19 test. The District, in conjunction with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, conducts contact tracing and directly notifies and provides resources for parents of students identified as close contacts (6 feet or less for 15 cumulative minutes or more).
CASTAIC, CA
AOL Corp

Doctor: Combatting coronavirus ‘should not be politicized

Anti-vaccination sentiment in the U.S. has taken off amid the increase in COVID-19 vaccine mandates across the country. A majority of these individuals lean right on the political spectrum, despite health professionals pleading that getting vaccinated is a matter of public health rather than politics. “The thing that is crazy,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Helpline data used to monitor population distress in a pandemic

The initial stages of the COVID-19 pandemic saw an increase in calls to mental-health helplines in 19 countries. Helpline-call data can be used to monitor distress at a population level in near-real time. Cindy H. Liu ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0001-6985-5961 0 &. Alexander C. Tsai ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0001-5106-1354 1. Cindy H. Liu is...
MENTAL HEALTH
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Public Health
unc.edu

PharmAlliance Launches New Publication, Highlights Pharmacist-Driven Public Health Interventions During COVID-19

Eshelman School of Pharmacy The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (Jon Gardiner/UNC-Chapel Hill) PharmAlliance, a global collaboration of pharmacy schools from Monash University (Melbourne, Australia), University College London (London, U.K.), and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill recently launched a new quarterly newsletter called Policy Pulse on Practice.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

U.S. expands COVID boosters to all adults

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. regulators on Friday opened up COVID-19 booster shots to all adults, expanding the government’s campaign to shore up protection and get ahead of rising coronavirus cases that may worsen with the holidays. Pfizer and Moderna announced the Food and Drug Administration’s decision after at least 10 states already had started offering […]
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

State Health Dept. Launches New Tool To Better Share COVID-19 Data

The Oklahoma State Health Department has launched a new tool to better show COVID-19 data. It's a map that shows vaccine rates, case rates, and more, broken up by zip code. Some of the data has already been available online but it’s now in a new format and according to the health department, easier to read. Interim Commissioner of Health Keith Reed says the new system is the result of feedback from the public. A lot of people complained that the data they wanted to find was not user-friendly.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Itproportal

Data-driven decisions: The future of healthcare

Covid-19 illuminated the harsh consequences of the healthcare industry’s slow embrace of technology to enable data-driven decisions. As a record number of people fell ill, the demand for personal protective equipment (PPE), ventilators and other supplies soared and healthcare professionals struggled to gain timely, accurate information about critical supplies, best practices for treatments and details regarding local surges.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Sent This "Crystal Clear" Warning to All Vaccinated People

The coronavirus is still circulating throughout the U.S., with numbers on the rise once again. During a Nov. 15 interview with Insider, top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, confirmed that unvaccinated people are likely responsible for the virus' continued spread. Other experts have repeatedly cautioned that unvaccinated individuals are most at risk for infection and severe consequences from COVID, like hospitalization or even death. But that doesn't mean fully vaccinated people aren't completely in the clear right now.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IFLScience

Mystery Deadly Tropical Disease Outbreak In US Linked To Walmart Aromatherapy Spray

A mysterious outbreak of a tropical disease typically found in Southeast Asia recently broke out in the US and left health officials stumped. After some snooping around, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has now revealed that the outbreak may be linked to a rare bacteria found in an aromatherapy room spray sold in Walmart, which has now been recalled.
fox5ny.com

FDA panel member opposed to COVID booster for all explains why

NEW YORK - The Food and Drug Administration, which approved the use of boosters for COVID-19 by two drug manufacturers Friday, bypassed the recommendation of an advisory committee. The group was opposed to the booster for all adults in the United States. A member of that committee, Dr. Paul Offit,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

