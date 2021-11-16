ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Ask The Expert: Is the housing market still booming?

By Kristin Diaz, David Rancken
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rC3UO_0cxusp4100

The housing market in Texas has been "white-hot" for the past few months after demand surged during the COVID-19 pandemic. How long can prices keep going up?

On Ask the Expert, SMU economist Mike Davis joined the KRLD Afternoon News to discuss the change.

Every day we ask the experts what you want to know. If you have any questions, or topic suggestions, email us at Questions@KRLD.com and hear the answers every day at 4:40 p.m.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter

Comments / 0

Related
BUCKSCO.Today

Philadelphia-Area Housing Report: Has the Market Boom’s Bubble Popped?

Activity in the local residential real estate market has cooled, but not prices.Image via Rodnae Productions at Pexels. According to the Philadelphia-Area Housing Report, residential real estate sales in the Philadelphia area continued to drop in October. The “unusually strong activity” of 2020 may be tailing off, writes Kennedy Rose for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Austonia

Despite downturn, Austin’s housing market is still on track for a record-breaking year

Austin's hot housing market is cooling down with the weather, but it's still on track for a record-breaking year according to the Austin Board of Realtors October 2021 Central Texas Housing Report, which has shown that home sales across the metropolitan statistical area have dropped by 12.1% since this time last year.Last month was a slow one for the real estate market across the Austin-Round Rock metro area, with 3,250 closed sales compared to 3,780 in October 2020. On the flip side, the metro's median home sales price grew by 24.7% year-over-year to $455,000, setting a record for the month. (ABoR)Of...
AUSTIN, TX
News Channel Nebraska

America is in a never-ending housing boom. Home Depot is reaping the rewards

Is the red hot housing market finally set to cool off? If so, someone forgot to tell Home Depot shoppers. Home Depot reported earnings for the third quarter Tuesday that easily topped forecasts. Overall sales rose nearly 10% from a year ago to $36.8 billion, also surpassing Wall Street's estimates.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
bizjournals

My View: US housing prices rising, but still seem appealing compared to global markets

Housing prices globally are rising at their fastest rate since 2006. Here's what one Valley expert says it means. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
REAL ESTATE
money.com

4 Signs the Hot Housing Market Is Finally Starting to Cool

This year’s housing market has been high-stakes. Prices skyrocketed, bidding wars were rampant and, thanks to remote work, demand was strong in virtually every market across the U.S. It was a challenging landscape for buyers, to say the least. But just as the weather has started to cool (a welcome...
REAL ESTATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Experts: Record-low housing inventory years in the making

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — David Kennedy has worked in real estate for 15 years and has seen everything from the Great Recession to today’s record-low inventory. He says decisions made after the real estate market crashed in 2008 are driving today’s prices up. Homes in Charlotte are averaging around $387,000. Average...
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Market#Smu#Questions Krld Com#The Audacy App Sign Up#Newsradio
CultureMap Austin

Austin suburb raises the roof with biggest housing boom in the nation

If you live in or have driven through Hays County, your eyes aren’t deceiving you. You’ve seen thousands of new residential rooftops pop up in the past decade. In fact, Hays County ranks as the primary U.S. metro county with the most growth in new housing units (57.4 percent) from 2010 to 2020, according to U.S. Census Bureau data released November 2. Among those housing units are single-family homes, condos, townhomes, and apartments.
AUSTIN, TX
PLANetizen

Has the Millennial Housing Boom Only Just Begun?

"We've only seen the beginning of millennial housing demand," writes Hillary Hoffower to amplify the points made in a recent "commentary" written by Dana M. Peterson for Barron's [paywall]. Unless you have a subscription to Barron's, Hoffower's aggregation will have to stand in for the analysis provided by Peterson, who is the chief economist at non-profit The Conference Board.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Southern Methodist University
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
urbanturf.com

Always Above Asking: The North Cleveland Park Housing Market, By the Numbers

In UrbanTurf's continuing look at the neighborhood housing markets around the DC region, today we head over to North Cleveland Park. This small northwest neighborhood has been one of DC's most competitive housing markets for several years, and that remains the case in 2021. The average-sales-price-to-original-list price ratio is one...
REAL ESTATE
Lima News

Housing boom puts Chicago region out of reach to low-income

Not long ago, the Chicago area was one of the biggest markets in the country where a low-income family could afford a modest-priced home. But after prices soared during the COVID-19 pandemic, even the lower-priced homes became out of reach for many low-income households, according to a recent report from the Joint Center for Housing Studies of Harvard University.
CHICAGO, IL
Law.com

Gov. DeSantis Loses Out Selling House Before Market Boom

The waterfront home near Jacksonville that Gov. Ron DeSantis sold after moving into the governor’s mansion has climbed in value by an estimated 50% since the deal. Count Gov. Ron DeSantis among homeowners with seller’s regret? The waterfront home near Jacksonville that DeSantis owned for nearly a decade until selling it after he moved into Florida’s governor’s mansion has climbed in value by an estimated 50% since the deal.
REAL ESTATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Despite National Cooldown, Wyoming Housing Market Still Pretty Hot

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Even though the national housing market is cooling off, Wyoming’s market is still fairly hot, two realtors told Cowboy State Daily this week. There also isn’t a slowdown in sight when it comes to home prices, which have been steadily appreciating...
WYOMING STATE
probuilder.com

Why the Real Estate Market May Never Be the Same

Over the past two years, homebuyers have discovered a housing market redefined by inflated prices, cutthroat competition, and virtual house hunting. Throughout 2020, 63 percent of North American home buyers made at least one offer on a home that they had never stepped into, The New York Times reports. Covid-era...
REAL ESTATE
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy