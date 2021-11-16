Ask The Expert: Is the housing market still booming?

The housing market in Texas has been "white-hot" for the past few months after demand surged during the COVID-19 pandemic. How long can prices keep going up?

On Ask the Expert, SMU economist Mike Davis joined the KRLD Afternoon News to discuss the change.

Every day we ask the experts what you want to know. If you have any questions, or topic suggestions, email us at Questions@KRLD.com and hear the answers every day at 4:40 p.m.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter