ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

49ers vs. Rams: Everything we know from San Francisco's biggest win of 2021

By Kyle Madson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01FXdO_0cxus46T00

The 49ers needed a win over the Rams to keep their season alive. They didn’t just win Monday night at Levi’s Stadium, they dominated for 60 minutes.

Here’s everything we know in the immediate aftermath of a season-saving win for San Francisco:

Final score: 49ers 31, Rams 7

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N7NRc_0cxus46T00
Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The 49ers jumped out to a 14-0 lead and never looked back. Perhaps the turning point came with the 49ers up 21-7 late in the first half and the Rams looking to kick a field goal to make it 21-10. They ran a fake instead and it didn’t work and kept it at 21-7 going into the half. The 49ers defense was excellent all night and shut LA down over the final 30 minutes.

Keys to the game

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LqBdA_0cxus46T00
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The 49ers had a perfect game plan. They ran the ball a ton, controlled time of possession, got into third-and-short and Jimmy Garoppolo converted some key throws. Their first series was an 18-play, 93-yard drive that went for a touchdown. Defensively the 49ers tackled well and limited yards after the catch, but the biggest key was free safety Jimmie Ward who came up with two first-quarter interceptions and returned one for a touchdown. Getting up 14-0 allowed the 49ers to get into a more positive game script and they executed it to perfection.

It was over when ...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n79ea_0cxus46T00
(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The fourth-and-5 play early in the fourth quarter was the dagger. Garoppolo from the Rams’ 40 looked for Samuel over the middle and connected for a 40-yard touchdown that made it a four-score game. It was probably over well before then, but this iced it.

3 stars of the game

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wcI00_0cxus46T00
Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

1. FS Jimmie Ward: 2 tackles, 2 interceptions, touchdown

2. WR Deebo Samuel: 5 receptions, 97 yards, 5 rushes, 36 yards, 2 total touchdowns

3. QB Jimmy Garoppolo: 15-19, 182 yards, 2 touchdowns

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZHfTw_0cxus46T00
Robert Scheer/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

Things get interesting for the 49ers in a crowded NFC playoff picture. This win keeps them in the conversation and now they hit the road to face a Jaguars team that beat the Bills and hung with the Colts the last two weeks.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Levi
Person
Jimmie Ward
therams.com

Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers: How to watch, listen and live stream

Here's how you can watch, listen to and live stream the Rams at 49ers Week 10 regular season game on Monday, Nov. 15. The Rams (7-2) head north to take on the 49ers (3-5) on Monday Night Football, their second-straight primetime game before heading into the bye week. Kickoff from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. is scheduled for 5:15 p.m. pacific time on ESPN.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#San Francisco#Bills#Colts#American Football#La#Wr#Nfc
ESPN

Best bets for Monday Night Football: Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers will host the Los Angeles Rams to wrap up Week 10 on Monday Night Football (8:15 ET on ESPN). This week, ESPN betting analysts Eric Moody and Anita Marks, sports betting deputy editor David Bearman and Stats & Information's Seth Walder offer up their best bets.
NFL
sandiegouniontribune.com

Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers matchups, start time and how to watch

Breaking down how the Rams (7-2) and the San Francisco 49ers (3-5) match up heading into their game at 5:15 p.m. PST on Monday at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara. The game will be carried on ABC (Channel 7) and ESPN. When Rams have the ball: A season-ending knee injury...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
turfshowtimes.com

Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers: game thread for 3rd quarter

Let hotter heads prevail. The Los Angeles Rams got off to a terrible start to the first half, but at least also had a terrible finish. Now that’s what I call a balanced offense. The San Francisco 49ers lead 21-7 at halftime and get the ball to start the third quarter.
NFL
East Bay Times

Photos: San Francisco 49ers beat Los Angeles Rams for first home win in 393 days

The San Francisco 49ers upset their rival Los Angeles Rams under the Monday Night Football lights at Levi’s Stadium. In their first home win in 393 days and their fifth straight win over the Rams, Jimmy Garoppolo and Deebo Samuel led the 49ers offense. Jimmie Ward made two early interceptions — including a pick-six — to put the 49ers ahead early.
NFL
NFL

2021 NFL season, Week 10: What we learned from 49ers' win over Rams on Monday night

San Francisco decided to reverse its course of homefield failure with some old-fashion pad cracking. From the first snap to the last, the 49ers played with more aggression and a greater sense of urgency, seizing the opportunity to make a statement on a national stage just eight days after a Colt McCoy-led team dominated them on their own turf. San Francisco ended its home-game drought with emphasis, flying around the field, delivering the blows on an every-down basis, and making sure to win at the point of attack on both sides of the ball. The strongest response the Rams mounted was from veteran Andrew Whitworth, who didn't like that his team was being pushed around and ended up drawing a penalty. These 49ers looked nothing like the squad that lost at home to an injury-riddled Cardinals team last week. They need to be this team from here on out.
NFL
chatsports.com

How did the Los Angeles Rams offensive line perform against the San Francisco 49ers?

The Los Angeles Rams were completely dominated by the San Francisco 49ers by a score of 31-10. The big guys upfront were under somewhat of a microscope, after last week’s contest against the AFC leading Tennessee Titans, in which the middle of the pocket was non-existent. This week, the blockers did a better job in all phases, earning surprisingly decent grades, considering the final score. Let’s review how they did protecting quarterback Matthew Stafford, run blocking for Darrell Henderson and Sony Michel, and those dreaded drive-derailing penalties.
NFL
SF

Morning Report: Recapping Everything from 49ers Dominant Win Over Rams

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, November 16. 49ers Spoil OBJ, Von Miller's Debut in 5th-Straight Win Over Rams. Monday night might have been the most complete performance from the San Francisco 49ers so far through the 2021 season. San Francisco played a clean game while leading the contest wire-to-wire in the decisive, 31-10, victory over the Los Angeles Rams. The 49ers have now won five-straight contests against the Rams, who entered Monday night sitting atop the division alongside the Arizona Cardinals.
NFL
San Diego Union-Tribune

Rams have 'humbling' night vs. 49ers after going 'all-in'

The Los Angeles Rams publicly proclaimed themselves as "all-in" after acquiring Von Miller just before the trade deadline and then followed that up by signing Odell Beckham Jr. Those two high-profile stars didn't help them reverse their fortunes against the division-rival San Francisco 49ers and now the once high-flying Rams head into their bye week searching for answers following their worst two-game stretch in five seasons under coach Sean McVay
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

45K+
Followers
92K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy