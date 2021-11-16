49ers vs. Rams: Everything we know from San Francisco's biggest win of 2021

The 49ers needed a win over the Rams to keep their season alive. They didn’t just win Monday night at Levi’s Stadium, they dominated for 60 minutes.

Here’s everything we know in the immediate aftermath of a season-saving win for San Francisco:

Final score: 49ers 31, Rams 7

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The 49ers jumped out to a 14-0 lead and never looked back. Perhaps the turning point came with the 49ers up 21-7 late in the first half and the Rams looking to kick a field goal to make it 21-10. They ran a fake instead and it didn’t work and kept it at 21-7 going into the half. The 49ers defense was excellent all night and shut LA down over the final 30 minutes.

Keys to the game

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The 49ers had a perfect game plan. They ran the ball a ton, controlled time of possession, got into third-and-short and Jimmy Garoppolo converted some key throws. Their first series was an 18-play, 93-yard drive that went for a touchdown. Defensively the 49ers tackled well and limited yards after the catch, but the biggest key was free safety Jimmie Ward who came up with two first-quarter interceptions and returned one for a touchdown. Getting up 14-0 allowed the 49ers to get into a more positive game script and they executed it to perfection.

It was over when ...

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The fourth-and-5 play early in the fourth quarter was the dagger. Garoppolo from the Rams’ 40 looked for Samuel over the middle and connected for a 40-yard touchdown that made it a four-score game. It was probably over well before then, but this iced it.

3 stars of the game

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

1. FS Jimmie Ward: 2 tackles, 2 interceptions, touchdown

2. WR Deebo Samuel: 5 receptions, 97 yards, 5 rushes, 36 yards, 2 total touchdowns

3. QB Jimmy Garoppolo: 15-19, 182 yards, 2 touchdowns

Robert Scheer/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

Things get interesting for the 49ers in a crowded NFC playoff picture. This win keeps them in the conversation and now they hit the road to face a Jaguars team that beat the Bills and hung with the Colts the last two weeks.