Economy

Most Top UK Law Firm Offices Are Less Than Half Full

By Hannah Walker
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt has been several months since lockdown restrictions eased in the U.K. but...

Law.com

US Law Firm Trio Latest to Promote Significant Numbers to Partner

U.S. trio Mayer Brown, Steptoe & Johnson and Willkie Farr & Gallagher are the latest law firms to announce large partner promotions. The current trend of bumper partner promotion rounds follow the majority of firms achieving strong financial results during the period, bolstered by a glut of industry work.
ECONOMY
Law.com

UK Top 100 Firm Hands Out Four Week Paid Sabbaticals

As many in the legal industry call for a better work-life balance, another U.K. law firm has implemented a generous sabbatical scheme. U.K. Top 100 firm Walker Morris will allow eligible fee-earners at the firm to take up to four weeks paid leave, in addition to existing annual holiday entitlement, it announced on Wednesday.
ECONOMY
Law.com

Show Up Half the Time and Keep Your Assigned Office? Law Firms Allow It—For Now

Long-term hybrid working arrangements may finally drive law firms to office hoteling. However, demand for lawyers is preventing firms from taking away assigned offices. Law firms experimenting with hoteling aren't breaking down office walls. Instead, they're using the reduction in offices to improve shared spaces and add amenities. High demand...
FLORIDA STATE
theregister.com

Not only MSPs: All cloudy firms are in line for UK security law crackdown

A government crackdown on British MSPs' security practices is drawing ever closer after the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) floated plans to make Cyber Assessment Framework compliance mandatory. Digital Minister Julia Lopez said in a canned statement: "We are taking the next steps in our mission to...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Wall Street firms warn of staff cuts ahead in New York as only 8% of workers are back in office full-time

Almost a quarter of financial services firms are planning to reduce the number of New York City-based employees in the near future as the vast majority of staff continue to work remotely.While office-workers are returning to Manhattan’s famous skyscrapers as the impact of Covid-19 on daily life wanes, the reality is that it is happening at an incredibly slow pace.A survey by the Partnership for New York City found that only eight per cent of the more than 1m office workers in the city are back at their desks full-time. By the end of January, that number will have crept...
ECONOMY
beckershospitalreview.com

93% of clinicians say telehealth less accurate than in-office visits, UK study finds

Researchers from the University of Cambridge, University of Birmingham and other U.K.-based hospitals and universities launched a study to gauge clinicians' and patients' perception of virtual visits, according to a Nov. 2 report published in Oxford Academic. For the study, researchers surveyed 1,340 patients and 111 clinicians between April and...
HEALTH
dailyhodl.com

Top Commodities Analyst Issues Shiba Inu and Dogecoin Warning, Says ‘The Sooner the Better’ for Altcoin Flush

A prominent market analyst is issuing a warning about popular dog-themed meme coins Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE). Bloomberg intelligence analyst Mike McGlone says the recent drops in the prices of SHIB and DOGE are a signal that investors are rotating away from speculative cryptocurrencies, something he believes would be better if it happened sooner rather than later.
MARKETS
Law.com

Who Got the Work?℠: 3 Big Law Firms Tapped in Beauty Brand SPAC IPO

Welcome to “Who Got the Work?℠,” a weekly column that highlights the law firms and lawyers who are being brought in to handle key California cases and close major deals for their clients. In this week’s column, a beauty brand SPAC IPO draws counsel from three Big Law firms; Miramax...
BUSINESS
Law.com

'Ripe for Growth': Three Regions Are Targets for Law Firm Expansion in 2022

Half of respondents on a recent survey of law firm business leaders said they definitely or probably will look to expand domestically. Last year, the same survey found roughly a third of business leaders would definitely or probably seek to expand the same way. Several firms have announced new offices...
LAW
Law.com

Law Firm Leaders Must Learn How to Program the Office of the Future

Law firm leaders must confront programming challenges for the largely hybrid office of the future. Coordinating attendance and attorney preferences are some of the challenges these leaders face. Leasing activity is expected to pick up in 2022 as firms reassess working preferences in real life. As law firms reintroduce attorneys...
LAW
Law.com

TransUnion Sued over Fair Credit Reporting Act Claims

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. TransUnion and TransUnion Rental Screening Solutions Inc. were sued Wednesday in Georgia Northern District Court for claims under the Fair Credit Reporting Act. The lawsuit was brought by Weiner & Sand on behalf of James Wilson. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:21-cv-04750, Wilson v. TransUnion, LLC et al.
LAW
crowdfundinsider.com

Saule Omarova: Approval of Biden Administration’s Pick for Comptroller of the Currency is Looking Dicey

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), an independent bureau under the US Department of Treasury, is the lead bank regulator in the US. Managed by the Comptroller of the Currency, it is a key federal agency in approving or denying national bank charters along with providing supervision for national banks and federal savings associations. In recent years, the OCC has become a forum for debate regarding the rise of digital banks, as well as neo-banks – Fintechs that provide bank-like services while not being a licensed bank. During the end of the Trump Administration, a fair amount of progress was made in the Fintech sector. Then acting Comptroller of the Currency, Brian Brooks took decisive action in clarifying certain compliance requirements for non-bank lenders, providing guidance on digital assets, as well as approving the first truly digital bank to receive a national bank charter.
U.S. POLITICS
Law.com

Midsize Moves: A Health Care Partner in Atlanta, A Former Prosecutor in New York

Atlanta firm Hall Booth Smith, P.C. added S. David McLean, Jr. as a partner, the firm announced, to strengthen its health care practice. McLean specializes in health care and medical malpractice litigation. Prior to joining HBS, David spent 15 years as in-house counsel and a member of the senior executive teams at Saint Joseph’s Health System.
ATLANTA, GA
Law.com

DOJ Opioid Prescription Case Against Walmart Stayed Pending SCOTUS Decision

The Department of Justice’s case against Walmart has been stayed pending the resolution of two U.S. Supreme Court cases in which pharmacists claim acting in good faith is a defense against allegations of illegally dispensing prescription drugs. U.S. District Judge Colm F. Connolly issued an order Friday afternoon staying the...
CONGRESS & COURTS

