The best lunch dishes at Time Out Market Boston

From gin and whisky to apéritifs and liqueurs, these craft spirits from distilleries across Quebec are all top shelf in our books. One look at the craft spirits coming from the best distilleries in Quebec, and you'll find a booming and boozy scene that—much like natural wine—has been growing exponentially in the handful of years since the government took a red pen to old laws. Locally in Montreal we've a growing range of gins, vodkas, rums, whiskys and beyond (a local triple sec comes to mind!), but when you look futher afield? One look through the whole province shows you could stock the shelves of the best speakeasies and best cocktail bars in Montreal and still have enough left over to fill your own top shelf—followed by your fridge with some ready-to-drink options.

