You Won’t Believe The Outrageous Hot Dog Creations At Urban Hotdog Company In New Mexico

How do you like your hot dog? Do you prefer a juicy all-beef frank with a small dab of mustard or do you like your hot dog smothered in tasty toppings? When you visit the Urban Hotdog Company in New Mexico, you’ll be blown away by some of the unique and outrageous hot dog creations. From seaweed to macaroni and cheese, the creations at this hot dog restaurant in New Mexico will surprise you.

Say hello to the Urban Hotdog Company in Albuquerque. Its mission is to put a unique and delicious spin on the classic hot dog and they do an awesome job of it.

This restaurant opened its doors in 2012. Today, it has expanded to a mobile kitchen that roams around Albuquerque and catering services.

At its brick-and-mortar location, you’ll find more than 20 of the craziest, yet most delicious, hot dog creations.

The Crafty Dog is an award-winning menu item that you’ll definitely want to try. This all-beef frank is covered with macaroni and cheese and chopped bacon. You can also add green chile to give it a bit of a kick.

The Rising Sun is another unique hot dog option and one you likely won't find in any other restaurant. This hot dog is topped with Wasabi-lime mayo, teriyaki sauce, shredded daikon radishes and carrots, pickled ginger, and seaweed.

If you want a more classic hot dog, try the starter which includes your choice of mustard, ketchup, onion, and relish.

If you aren’t in the mood for a crazy hot dog creation at this restaurant in New Mexico, you can order a salad or even flash-fried brussels sprouts.

Just make sure you don’t forget the fries with your hot dog. The Urban Hotdog Company in New Mexico offers a wide range of fry options such as your classic, salted fries to rosemary garlic fries and green chile, cheese, and onion fries.

While you will want to devour every bite of your hot dog and French fries, make sure you save room for some of the other unique items on the menu. The deep-fried mini peanut butter and jelly sandwiches are quite tasty and this may become your new favorite way to eat this classic food.

To learn more about Urban Hotdog Company in New Mexico, place an online order, and look over the menu, click here. You can also follow this restaurant on Facebook for updates and news.

Have you eaten at the Urban Hotdog Company in Albuquerque? What did you order? We’d love to hear all about your experience in the comments.

