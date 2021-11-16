You Won’t Believe The Outrageous Hot Dog Creations At Urban Hotdog Company In New Mexico
By Courtnie Erickson
Only In New Mexico
7 days ago
How do you like your hot dog? Do you prefer a juicy all-beef frank with a small dab of mustard or do you like your hot dog smothered in tasty toppings? When you visit the Urban Hotdog Company in New Mexico, you’ll be blown away by some of the unique and outrageous hot dog creations. From seaweed to macaroni and cheese, the creations at this hot dog restaurant in New Mexico will surprise you.
To learn more about Urban Hotdog Company in New Mexico, place an online order, and look over the menu, click here. You can also follow this restaurant on Facebook for updates and news.
Have you eaten at the Urban Hotdog Company in Albuquerque? What did you order? We’d love to hear all about your experience in the comments.
