Carrie Underwood, Brett Eldredge + More to Take the Stage During 2021 ‘CMA Country Christmas’

By Carena Liptak
 3 days ago
It's beginning to look a lot like ... well, you know. The CMA Country Christmas television special unwrapped its 2021 lineup on Monday (Nov. 15), with some of the genre's biggest stars gathering to spread holiday cheer. Carrie Underwood, Brett Eldredge, Lady A and Lainey Wilson are just some...

