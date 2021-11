The Pennsylvania State Police will be hosting free child safety seat check-up events next week in conjunction with their annual ‘click it or ticket’ awareness campaign. PSP Reading is hosting three event dates at their barracks located at 600 Kenhorst Boulevard. Child safety seat check-up events are set for Thursday, November 18, from 10am to 2pm, Tuesday, November 23, from 2pm to 6pm, and Saturday, November 27, from 10 to 2pm.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO