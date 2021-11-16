Shepherd Of The Hills Is Home To Missouri’s Newest Mountain Coaster

We never have to travel far to find fast-paced thrills in Missouri, especially if we like old-fashioned roller coasters and mountain coasters. Missouri’s newest mountain coaster, in fact, claims to be the longest, the fastest, and the most scenic thrill ride in the entire state. However, you’ll probably want to climb aboard to experience it for yourself.

Copperhead Mountain Coaster, at Shepherd of the Hills in Branson, made its debut during the summer of 2021, and it is one thrill ride you’ll want to ride again and again.

Get ready for a fast-paced ride that tallies nearly a mile in length. You’ll travel 1,450 feet uphill before soaring more than 3,350 feet downhill.

Even better, as you’re zipping around corners and twisting and turning downhill, you may reach speeds of up to 50 miles per hour. That makes Copperhead Mountain Coaster the fastest mountain coaster in Branson.

The mountain coaster runs during the day and in the glow of shimmering LED lights at night, so you’ll probably want to go on this epic adventure at both times.

Before you head over to the park, make sure that all drivers and riders meet the mountain coaster’s requirements. Kiddos as young as three can ride, but they must stand at least 38 inches. All guests 16 and younger must have an adult with them.

All riders must wear closed-toed shoes. Flip flops and sandals are prohibited. Be sure that your pockets are empty, so you don’t lose anything.

Tickets are available online and at the gate. All participants must fill out a waiver prior to riding.

Address: The Shepherd of the Hills, 5583 76 Country Blvd, Branson, MO 65616, USA