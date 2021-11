Did you know that almost one-third of people have tried a crash diet, only to gain the weight back? This is referred to as yo-yo dieting: when you try a diet that results in rapid weight loss followed by gaining all the weight (and sometimes more) back. Yo-yo dieting is not effective in the long run and can lead to unhealthy patterns of restricting intake, binging, and an overall poor relationship with food.

WEIGHT LOSS ・ 12 DAYS AGO