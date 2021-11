MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers says he has vetoed redrawn legislative maps approved by the Republican-controlled state legislature. “As other politicians in this state abuse their power to try and predetermine our elections, as they try to create controversy where there is none, as they try to discredit the hard work of our election administrators and poll workers who helped ensure we had a free, fair, and secure election last November, I will not,” Evers said in a video statement announcing the veto.

MADISON, WI ・ 15 HOURS AGO