Couple Gets Engaged During 'Adele One Night Only' CBS Special

Calling us from the other side, Paramount+ has released a new teaser for their upcoming concert experience, Adele One Night Only, which will premiere on CBS Sunday, November 14, at 8:30-10:30 p.m. ET/8:00-10:00 p.m. PT and will also be made available live and on-demand on the streaming platform. The previously recorded event will take place in Los Angeles’ Griffith Park Observatory and will also include an interview with Oprah Winfrey in the talk show host’s legendary rose garden. The meeting will mark the first time the groundbreaking artist has given a televised conversationally heavy interview as she discusses her new album, the stories behind her songs, life after her divorce from Simon Konecki, weight loss, and parenting her son.

