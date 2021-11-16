ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
We talked with Jared Butler about his heart condition HCM and how it’s affected him on and off the court

By James Hansen
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the NBA draft last July, Jazz fans were surprised that someone as talented as Jared Butler had fallen to them in the draft. The biggest explanation was that Butler had a heart condition that, even though he had been cleared by doctors, had contributed to him being available when the...

Salt Lake Tribune

Jazz general manager Justin Zanik gives updates on Rudy Gay’s availability, Jared Butler’s development

Two pieces — on opposite ends of the experience spectrum — that Jazz fans expected to play a role in the early season have been missing. Forward Rudy Gay was the Jazz’s most notable signing of the offseason, expected to play a big role in the Jazz’s rotation as a versatile scoring forward with more length on defense than their other options. But heel surgery in the offseason that went unannounced until the team’s training camp began meant that Gay has yet to suit up for the Jazz in the regular season.
slcdunk.com

SLC Dunk Podcast: Post game reaction to the Utah Jazz losing to the Indiana Pacers

After playing poorly all game, the Utah Jazz and Indiana Pacers game ended with a fight between Rudy Gobert and Myles Turner that saw both of them ejected. Donovan Mitchell and Joe Ingles also ended up being ejected for their parts in the scuffle. The Jazz did not play well all game, and even if the NBA officials, who are bad, did their job and called fouls when they’re supposed to, the Jazz still would have lost this one. Either way, in this post-game reaction, let’s talk about what happened!
Deseret News

Jared Butler will bounce between Jazz, Stars this season

If this were the Utah Jazz of 2014-15 or 2015-16, you would probably see a player like Jared Butler getting more of a chance in the rotation and playing heavier minutes with the Jazz. But this isn’t 2015. Jazz head coach Quin Snyder isn’t desperate for scoring or for an...
ksl.com

Jazz turn to the G League to help with Jared Butler's development

SALT LAKE CITY — It's become a near-daily occurrence for Jared Butler. He's assigned to the Salt Lake City Stars for practice only to be recalled by the Utah Jazz a few hours later. Butler, the rookie from Baylor, hasn't seen many meaningful minutes this season; and with Trent Forrest...
Jared Butler
slcdunk.com

Utah Jazz vs Miami Heat: Game Thread

The Utah Jazz will get another chance to beat the Miami Heat today in SLC. The Heat overpowered the Jazz in their first matchup and the Jazz will look to assert themselves better in this one. After beating the Jazz, the Heat promptly lost three in a row. They’ll likely...
CBS Denver

Nuggets’ Bones Hyland Ranked Among CBS Sports’ Top 10 NBA Rookies

DENVER (CBS4) – A young standout on the Denver Nuggets roster is being recognized for his recent play on the court. Nah’Shon “Bones” Hyland slotted in at No. 4 in CBS Sports’ recent NBA top 10 rookie rankings that measures young player performances on a week-to-week basis. Bones Hyland of the Denver Nuggets drives against Malcolm Brogdon of the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena on Nov. 10, 2021. (credit: Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images) “With several players on the injured list for the Nuggets right now, Hyland’s role has seen a significant increase, and he’s certainly been making the most out of it. His standout performance came against the Trail Blazers, where he was launching 3s with the confidence of Stephen Curry,” wrote Jasmyn Wimbish of CBS Sports. Hyland finished Sunday’s game against Portland with 18 points, and he was 4-for-8 from the 3 point line. “Hyland’s shown a tremendous amount of confidence shooting the ball and taking defenders one-on-one,” Wimbish wrote. The Nuggets selected Hyland of Virginia Commonwealth with the 26th pick of the NBA draft over the summer.
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Juwan Howard News

Juwan Howard has left a fast impression at his alma mater, and Michigan officially rewarded its head men’s basketball coach on Tuesday. Howard signed a five-year contract extension with UM yesterday. This locks the former Wolverine in through the 2025-26 season and comes with a “significant” pay increase. After going...
Salt Lake Tribune

Utah Jazz rookie Jared Butler is now ready to talk about his heart condition

Jared Butler didn’t want to be defined by what he wasn’t, but by what he was. He didn’t want to be at a competitive disadvantage in the cutthroat process of the NBA Draft, where one so-called red flag can send you tumbling. Indeed, that’s exactly what happened to Butler, as...
slcdunk.com

Utah Jazz vs Indiana Pacers: Game Thread

The Utah Jazz are looking to continue their winning ways against the Indiana Pacers tonight. The Pacers have had a strange season so far losing some close games but having big numbers from some of their top players. This is definitely a team that is better than their record shows...
NBA

