Down by two, with 10 seconds remaining and in desperate need of a bucket, the Michigan men’s basketball team put the ball in the hands of graduate guard Eli Brooks. Brooks dribbled towards the paint, looking for Hunter Dickinson, but the usually-reliable sophomore center wasn’t open. The play broke down as a result, and Brooks was forced to kick it out to sophomore forward Terrance Williams II for a contested jumper. Williams was lucky to draw a foul, but missed the first free throw to seal the loss.

