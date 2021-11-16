WeBo's Hine signs with Georgetown College

Evan Hine poses with his family at his signing ceremony on Monday. Hine is heading to Georgetown College to continue his academic and baseball career. Photo Submitted

DOVER — Things haven’t always come easy for Western Boone senior Evan Hine.

But through perseverance and his strong work ethic, Hine has earned his opportunity to continue his athletic and academic career at the next level.

Hine had a signing ceremony on Monday afternoon, celebrating his decision to attend Georgetown College and play baseball.

“It’s honestly a little relaxing, but I am ecstatic at the same time,” Hine said. “I have worked really hard for this. I have had two open-heart surgeries, along with the deafness and everything, with those complications it’s relaxing to know I have reached this goal, but I know I still have a lot to go in front of me.”

As Hine alluded to, he had two open-heart surgeries and at times wondered if he would be able to play again.

He is also hard of hearing, and has managed the challenges there.

And while that adversity hasn’t slowed Hine down, it does allow him to appreciate this opportunity even more.

“When you don’t know if your heart is going to let you play another game, you take every single game seriously, even if it’s a practice or a scrimmage,” Hine said. “It made me appreciate every game and opportunity, because I didn’t know if it would be the last one.”

Georgetown College is a NAIA school that plays in the Mid-South Conference.

They finished last season 35-18 under head coach Micah Baumfeld.

Hine said several things stood out about the school.

“They are right outside of Lexington, and it’s like Lebanon in the way it’s a smaller town,” Hine said. “They had a lot of the classes I wanted to take, so it really was a good fit from an academic standpoint. The baseball team has a JV and a varsity and a coach who has been there for a long time and isn’t going anywhere.”

Hine was second on the Stars last season with a .325 batting average and led the team with 12 RBIs.

He also had three doubles.

“They liked how willing I was to ask questions and learn from my teammates,” Hine said. “They said there was no reason that I couldn’t come down there and play for them and become an all-star second baseman.”

Hine has been working hard all summer and fall to work on his game to make sure not only is he ready for his senior year at WeBo, but for the next level as well.

He said right now he is focusing on all aspects of his game, as well as the mental side.

“I have been working with my travel team to work on my fielding and my batting,” Hine said. “Really, I have been working on all aspects of the game and keeping a strong mental attitude, knowing that win or lose, you are playing one of the best sports out there.”

Hine also played soccer for the Stars.

He said when he looks back at his time at Western Boone, he will remember the strong sense of community and how the school came together to celebrate together.

“I’ll remember things like the pep sessions pre-Covid, and everything about the team spirit that Western Boone has in general,” Hine said. “The atmosphere of the school, you have teams always congratulating you – like today, you have people from basketball and football coming in just to watch you sign. The camaraderie is very true here at Western Boone, and I know that these are guys I’ll be best friends with and the 10- and 20-year reunion.”

Hine plans on studying business management and analytics at Georgetown.