New order announcements for Airbus and Boeing airliners on the third day of the Dubai Airshow underscored the different airshows that the two manufacturers experienced. Boeing was clearly pleased to bring one of its four 777X test aircraft to an airshow for the first time—and the -9 generated plenty of interest on the static park and in the flying display—while the U.S. airframer also secured a 72-aircraft deal for the 737 MAX-8. But there was no avoiding the fact that Airbus dominated the show when it came to new airliner sales and a sense of renewed industry optimism.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 4 DAYS AGO