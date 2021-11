Delta Air Lines plans for summer 2022 to nearly double its transatlantic capacity year over year, flying 73 daily flights to 25 destinations, the carrier announced. Delta's schedule includes two new routes from Boston, to Athens and Tel Aviv, starting Memorial Day weekend in 2022. From Boston, Delta also will restore service to Rome on May 1 and to Edinburgh on May 27 and upgauge aircraft on its routes to Amsterdam, Dublin and Paris.

