The government is reportedly considering imposing travel restrictions on anyone who turns down the offer of a Covid-19 booster jab.According to sources from No 10, the government is “reviewing the implications and requirements of boosters for international travel certification” and “looking at whether and how booster vaccinations could be included in the NHS Covid pass for travel”.The change was not said to be imminent, but No 10 did confirm that ministers were considering imposing heavier quarantine and testing requirements on those who turned down a booster jab, reported the Guardian.At present more than 10 million people in the UK have...

TRAVEL ・ 12 DAYS AGO