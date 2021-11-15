ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Topic - Volaris Fleet

travelindustrywire.com
 5 days ago

This order is part of the agreement to purchase 255 aircraft carried out jointly by the airlines Wizz Air, Frontier, JetSMART, and Volaris, announced yesterday by Indigo Partners and Airbus. April, 26 2021. Today Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL) announced long-term lease placements for...

www.travelindustrywire.com

Comments / 0

Related
travelindustrywire.com

Sky One FZE Purchases Three 777-300s from Boeing Capital Corporation

Boeing’s [NYSE: BA] wholly owned subsidiary Boeing Capital Corporation and Sky One FZE today announced a sales agreement for three 777-300 airplanes at the Dubai Airshow. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed. Sky One FZE is a privately held aircraft leasing company based in the United Arab Emirates. Sky...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
travelindustrywire.com

Volaris Signs a New Purchase Order for 39 A321neo Aircraft

Volaris (NYSE: VLRS) and (BMV: VOLAR) reports that it signed a new purchase order with Airbus for 39 A321neo aircraft, securing its growth in the second half of the decade. This order is part of the agreement to purchase 255 aircraft carried out jointly by the airlines Wizz Air, Frontier, JetSMART, and Volaris, announced yesterday by Indigo Partners and Airbus.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
eturbonews.com

Wizz Air, Frontier, Volaris, JetSmart love the Airbus A321 neo

The A321neo incorporates new generation engines and Sharklets, which together deliver more than 25 percent fuel and CO 2 savings, as well as a 50 percent noise reduction. The A321XLR version provides a further range extension to 4,700nm. This gives the A321XLR a flight time of up to 11 hours, with passengers benefitting throughout the trip from Airbus’ award-winning Airspace interior, which brings the latest cabin technology to the A320 Family.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Airbus A320#Airbus A321#Volaris#Wizz Air#Topic Volaris Fleet#Frontier#Jetsmart#Indigo Partners#Alc#Aircastle Limited#Vlrs#A320neo Airbus
airspacemag.com

Farewell to a Giant

In a hangar in Tarbes, France, a team of hard-hatted maintenance technicians looked up at the aircraft towering 73 feet above them, the giant that once held the promise of dominating international air transport—the Airbus A380. The team wasn’t there for the airplane’s regular maintenance check. They had come to take it apart. Employees of Tarmac Aerosave, one of the world’s largest aircraft-recycling companies, they would work for the next six months to disassemble for recycling the world’s largest airliner, a four-engine double-decker that was 238.6 feet long with a 262-foot wingspan and an empty weight of more than 600,000 pounds.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

The Fleet Of Allegiant Air In 2021

With a fleet of 117 Airbus A320 family aircraft, budget operator Allegiant adheres quite closely to the low-cost carrier playbook. The airline has a reasonably uniform fleet, allowing for cost savings in terms of crew training and aircraft maintenance. Founded in 1998, the airline continues to grow its fleet and expand its services – and will do so with the acquisition of more jets in the near future. Let’s take a look at the Allegiant Air fleet.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

The Fleet Of Alaska Airlines In 2021

Alaska Airlines is a Pacific Northwest powerhouse that serves destinations throughout the US, Canada, and Mexico. Historically a loyal Boeing operator, the carrier adopted Airbus aircraft into its fleet with the acquisition of Virgin America. However, it is slowly returning to its Boeing roots. Let’s take a look at the current fleet of Alaska Airlines as of 2021.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Airbus
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
simpleflying.com

Aerolineas Argentinas Fleet In 2021

Aerolíneas Argentinas heavily increased its fleet in December 2020, following the merger with Austral. The State carrier received several Embraer E190 aircraft that are currently serving the domestic market. Now, Aerolíneas Argentinas has 77 airplanes, one of the most sizeable fleets in the Latin American region. Let’s investigate further. Aerolíneas...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
travelindustrywire.com

Embraer Publishes 20-Year Market Outlook

Embraer (B3: EMBR3, NYSE: ERJ) has published its 20-year Market Outlook for commercial aircraft deliveries through 2040. The report was presented at a press briefing during the Dubai Air Show today. The Market Outlook identifies trends that will influence demand for air travel and deliveries of new jet and turboprop...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

Cathay Pacific’s Fleet In 2021

Earlier this year, Hong Kong’s flag carrier airline Cathay Pacific celebrated 75 years since its establishment in September 1946. The company has come a long way in that time, and now operates a diverse fleet of nearly 200 aircraft. Consisting entirely of jet-powered designs, let’s take a closer look at its exact makeup, and what aircraft it has on order.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ICIS Chemical Business

TOPIC PAGE: Sustainability in the fertilizers industry

On this topic page, we gather the latest news, analysis and resources, to help you to keep track of developments in the area of sustainability in the fertilizers industry. By Richard Ewing 12-Nov-21 12:11 LONDON (ICIS)--Australia's Woodside said Friday it had secured land for its proposed H2TAS hydrogen plant, as the energy producer looks to develop large-scale production of green (renewable) hydrogen and ammonia.
INDUSTRY
Aviation Week

Russia Destroys Satellite, Sparking International Outrage

About 6 hr. before SpaceX was to launch a new crew to the International Space Station for NASA in early November, Russia conducted a 6-min. maneuvering burn of the station’s core stage, ordered after data showed a potential conjunction with a piece of debris from a 2007 Chinese anti-satellite test...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
WKRG News 5

Holiday travel: The pros and cons of booking now

(NerdWallet) – For the thousands of travelers who intended to fly on Southwest Airlines during Columbus Day/Indigenous Peoples Day weekend — but instead had their flights canceled — no amount of advance planning could have guaranteed a smooth arrival. Instead, even the most proactive planners were left scrambling to book last-minute flights on other airlines. […]
TRAVEL
MarketWatch

Oil stocks take a broad beating as crude prices sink

The energy sector took a broad beating Friday, and was the weakest of the S&P 500's 11 key sectors, after crude oil prices were slapped down by fears that rising COVID cases in Europe will drive down demand. The SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF dropped 3.5%, with all 21 equity components losing ground, and has lost 5.5% amid a three-day losing streak. The biggest loser was Devon Energy Corp.'s stock , which slid 5.6%. Among other more active components, shares of Exxon Mobil Corp. slumped 4.3%, Marathon Oil Corp. gave up 4.3%, Occidental Petroleum Corp. lost 4.9%, Schlumberger Ltd. fell 5.1% and Chevron Corp. declined 2.2%. Meanwhile, crude oil futures shed 3.7% toward a seven-week low. The energy sector ETF has still run up 19.8% over the past three months, while crude oil futures have climbed 18.9% and the S&P 500 has gained 7.0%.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Ford upsizes amount of debt tendered to $6.8 billion

Ford Motor Co. said Friday it upsized the amount of debt securities it was offering to buy back to $6.796 billion from $5.000 billion. The tender offer is for debt with yields ranging from 6.375% to 9.980%, with maturities ranging from April 2025 to February 2047. Ford said it expects to announce the pricing of the tender offers and the amount of each series of securities accepted for purchase later Friday. Ford's debt reduction, which the automaker said has reached $7.6 billion, has helped put its credit rating at S&P Global Ratings in line for an upgrade to investment grade status. Ford's stock, which slipped 0.7% in premarket trading, has soared 54.4% over the past three months through Thursday, while the S&P 500 has gained 6.8%.
MARKETS
yourmoney.com

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards

Amazon blamed the high cost of processing payments for the decision. Online card payments attract a range of fees including interchange fees and other transaction charges. The email to Amazon customers said: “Starting 19 January 2022, we will unfortunately no longer accept Visa credit cards issued in the UK, due to the high fees Visa charges for processing credit card transactions.”
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy