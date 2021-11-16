You’ll Never Forget A Visit To Kelsey Creek Farm, A One-Of-A-Kind Farm Filled With Animals In Washington

Privately owned and operated animal farms and petting zoos are not uncommon in Washington, yet the Kelsey Creek Farm has its own distinctions as a public park in the middle of a metropolitan, residential area. The City of Bellevue owns the 150-acre property, just 10 miles from downtown Seattle. The farm offers the refuge of a rural environment and an educational opportunity in an urban setting.

The City of Bellevue acquired the Kelsey Creek Farm property more than 50 years ago, after residents urged administrators to preserve the farm land amid increasing development.

Two historic barns are landmarks of the Kelsey Creek Farm, dating to the dairy operation that started more than a century ago.

Goats are among the primary residents of Kelsey Creek Farm, along with chickens, cows, ducks, sheep, pigs, ponies and rabbits.

The Kelsey Creek Farm stages an annual sheep shearing day in late April, showcasing the farm environment.

Children will be awed by the sheer size of some of the pigs, while getting a different perspective than most zoos provide.

These piglets are sleeping contentedly, seemingly oblivious to some of the Kelsey Creek Farm's 200,000 annual visitors.

The Kelsey Creek Farm is open daily, including holidays from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Parking and admission are free; donations are accepted. The farm is the centerpiece of the community park that features forest, meadows and wetlands, with hiking trails, playgrounds and picnic areas. For more information about visiting the Kelsey Creek Farm and Community Park, see the City of Bellevue website.

