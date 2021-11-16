ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Idaho joins another lawsuit challenging President Biden's vaccine mandates

By CBS2 News Staff
Post Register
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Idaho is adding its name to another lawsuit challenging the president's vaccine mandates. Gov. Brad Little late Monday said it joined 11 other states seeking to...

idahonews.com

Comments / 0

floridianpress.com

Scott, Rubio Joins 40 GOP Senators Seeking To ‘Strike Down’ Biden’s Unconstitutional Vaccine Mandate

Florida Senators Rick Scott and Marco Rubio are joining more than three dozen Republican senators seeking to officially nullify and “strike down” President Biden’s “unconstitutional” vaccine mandate through the Congressional Review Act. 42 Republican senators led by Sen. Mike Braun (R-IN) are moving to disapprove and nullify Biden’s vaccine mandate...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Biden’s and Fauci’s supposed hypocrisy on vaccine mandates, examined

The battle over President Biden’s vaccine-or-testing requirement for large employers is in full swing, with a federal court halting it over the weekend. And ever since the policy was announced, its Republican opponents have argued not just that it went too far, but that it was hypocritical. Biden as a candidate and president-elect said broadly that he wouldn’t mandate vaccines, and his White House later said there wouldn’t be a nationwide mandate, the critics note.
U.S. POLITICS
creators.com

Court Blasts Biden's Anti-Work Vaccine Mandate

Working Americans got good news on Friday. They may not have to worry about getting laid off because of qualms about the COVID-19 vaccine. A federal appeals court suspended the Biden administration's attempt to mandate the shots at private sector workplaces with 100 or more employees. Under President Joe Biden's...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Idaho State
smallbiztrends.com

Biden Considering Small Business Vaccine Mandate

President Biden is considering introducing an additional vaccine mandate for small businesses, similar to the one currently being implemented for big businesses. As Fox Business report, the proposed mandate will cover businesses operating with fewer than 100 employees, with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) mandate for big businesses coming into effect from 4 January 2022. It will force businesses with over 100 employees to mandate vaccines or their employees must wear masks and be tested weekly for Covid-19.
SMALL BUSINESS
WJR

Biden Administration Announces Mandate Requiring Workers Nationwide to be Vaccinated or Terminated

WASHINGTON DC, November 5, 2021 ~ President Biden and the Biden Administration have revealed a new vaccine mandate to take effect January 4. The mandate will use OSHA to force all companies with more than 100 employees to require employee vaccinations, weekly COVID-19 tests for those who are not vaccinated, and possible termination and fines for those who do not comply.
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Post

Biden’s vaccine mandates might just backfire

President Biden’s job approval ratings have been sinking for months as voters increasingly see him as out of touch with their priorities and values. The coming clash over vaccine mandates might be another area where the president has misread the public temperament. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox....
PHARMACEUTICALS
SFist

26 States Sue the Federal Government Over Biden’s Vaccine Mandates

Last week, OSHA handed down a new rule that every company with 100 or more employees must require everyone to be vaccinated. Within eight hours, 26 states sued. It’s actually been a couple of months since President Biden announced the policy that every company with 100 or more employees would have to require every employee to be vaccinated for COVID-19. But as the sausage-making goes at the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) office tasked with creating this policy, it took a couple of months for that law to be crafted and officially introduced.
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

Democratic governor turns on Biden vaccine mandate, not 'correct' or 'effective' solution

Democratic Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly came out against President Biden’s vaccine mandate as one that is not the "most effective" or "correct" for her state. "Yesterday, I reviewed the new vaccine mandate from the Biden Administration. While I appreciate the intention to keep people safe, a goal I share, I don’t believe this directive is the correct, or the most effective, solution for Kansas," she said in a statement released Friday.
HEALTH
CBS Boston

‘It Is Wrong’: Gov. Sununu Slams President Biden’s Vaccine Requirement For Businesses

CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) – New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu is firing back at President Joe Biden’s vaccine requirement for all businesses. Last week, President Biden announced that all businesses with 100 or more employees will need to require vaccination or weekly COVID testing as of January 4. Sununu said the rule would be bad for small businesses, and is taking action. New Hampshire is one of 11 states that has filed a legal challenge to the requirement. During a press conference with business owners on Monday, Sununu said the order could force them to fire much needed staff. “With the sweep of a pen, businesses are being told to fire their employees, many of whom are like family. It is wrong. No government entity should be interfering with that choice for these organizations,” Sununu said. A federal appeals court put a temporary hold on President Biden’s measure, which would be enforced through the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
weisradio.com

Alabama AG Says to Biden “Enough is Enough” When it Comes to Vaccine Mandates

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall joined eleven of his colleagues from other states in suing the Biden administration over requiring healthcare workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 – saying the president “abandoned persuasion for brute force” in announcing his order. Unlike Biden’s mandate requiring that private sector employees be vaccinated,...
HEALTH
New York Post

Senate GOPers challenge Biden’s workplace vaccine order

All 50 Senate Republicans endorsed a long-shot formal challenge to President Biden’s vaccine mandate for private businesses on Wednesday, with the leader of the effort describing the rule as “federal overreach.”. Republicans led by Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.) filed a resolution of disapproval under the Congressional Review Act, setting up...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Post Register

Gov. Little cheers OSHA vaccine mandate suspension

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Gov. Brad Little made a statement celebrating the court's decision to suspend enforcement of President Biden's vaccine mandates. But Little also cautioned that there's more work to do in fighting the mandates. “The Biden administration is putting his OSHA vaccine mandate on hold, thanks to the...
BOISE, ID

