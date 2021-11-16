Game stream: Chicago Bulls vs. Los Angeles Lakers
The Chicago Bulls (10-4) play against the Los Angeles Lakers (7-7) at STAPLES Center
Game Time: 10:30 PM EST on Monday November 15, 2021
Chicago Bulls 121, Los Angeles Lakers 103 (Final)
The Bulls guard has been cleared after missing the first 13 games of the season.
The Bulls being back has been tremendous for ClutchPoints pic.twitter.com/qh9Cz7ZIuj – 3:20 AM
THT on matchup with Alex Caruso: “It was fun outside the fact that we lost. Always going against your former teammate is fun. AC is a great player, and he brings a lot to the table. I’m just happy for him to get what he deserves. That’s all I really can say.” – 2:26 AM
Lot of emotions stepping back under the lights of purple and gold tonight.. always grateful, forever connected 💜💛♾ – 2:13 AM
It was a sweet L.A. homecoming for the Chicago Bulls.
For the Lakers, well … ocregister.com/2021/11/15/bul… – 2:08 AM
Watch Anthony Davis get ejected while tying his shoe nba.nbcsports.com/2021/11/16/wat… – 2:07 AM
Bulls send AD to the locker room early, embarrassing the Lakers and earning the LA sweep.
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2021/11/… – 1:59 AM
Alex Caruso got a hero’s reception in Staples Center tonight: ocregister.com/2021/11/15/lak… – 1:59 AM
Show some love for Derrick Jones Jr. stepping up and holding it down at the 5 in LA 😤 pic.twitter.com/3x2MdxAV2q – 1:57 AM
A potent three-pronged scoring attack. pic.twitter.com/CNSbbVNzUW – 1:56 AM
I think both of the following are true about DeMar DeRozan:
– A lot of people (myself heartily included) were very wrong about his value this offseason, to a winning team or otherwise.
– He is also playing the best basketball of his life. – 1:51 AM
All success is our success. Whole squad behind each other on this team. pic.twitter.com/pzhNJSO9Js – 1:48 AM
Lonzo Ball: “I think we are one of the top teams in the NBA. Obviously we still got a long way to go, a lot to improve on. But we’re moving in the right direction.” – 1:47 AM
My only Anthony Davis take is that he’s awesome, but would be even more awesome on a roster that seemed interested in optimizing him. That’s the only take anyone should have on him. He’s fucking incredible. – 1:43 AM
“What’s it like playing with Lonzo Ball?”
DeMar’s smile says it all. pic.twitter.com/SS2Xy7jwDC – 1:41 AM
Lonzo Ball: “I think we are one of the top teams in the NBA. Obviously, we have a long way to go. But we’re coming together.” – 1:41 AM
DeMar on the chips on his shoulder: “People saying I was washed for the last few years. The narrative of ‘won’t fit’ – I can find all type of chips that I use as my motivation. I just want to be a winner and enjoy this ride.” pic.twitter.com/ifoHJYWtzB – 1:38 AM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
To illustrate the Bulls’ unselfish mentality, DeMar DeRozan says of Zach LaVine: “He was trying to force me to get 40 tonight and I told him I was tired.” – 1:36 AM
DeMar DeRozan said Nikola Vucevic texted the team right after the victory as part of the Bulls’ group chat. – 1:35 AM
DeMar DeRozan was asked where his chip on his shoulder comes from. He said it’s from people calling him washed over the last few years. – 1:34 AM
DeMar DeRozan on Zach LaVine and Bulls’ unselfish mentality: “He was trying to force me to get 40 tonight and I told him I was tired.” – 1:33 AM
DeMar DeRozan on Zach LaVine: “He was trying to force me to get 40 tonight and I told him I was tired.” – 1:33 AM
Lots of run for ‘Melo during the 5-game homestand (7 days). He started hot w/7 of 10 3’s vs. CHA, but was 4 of 20 in the next four. Minutes: 37, 38, 23, 30 and 28.
Said “sometimes” he felt that, leg wise, but: “I try not to think about it. I try to take it game to game.” – 1:30 AM
The Lakers’ third-quarter struggles continued on Monday, as the Bulls outscored them 37-25 in the third.
Los Angeles has been outscored in the third quarter in 9-of-15 games (and 6 times by double-digits).
On the season, the Lakers have been beaten 469-376 in third quarters. pic.twitter.com/wSflFHapaf – 1:29 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Quick @LockedOnLakers reaction video after the Lakers’ 121-103 loss to the Bulls. Lonzo/DeMar/LaVine destroyed the defense. AD got booted over a shoe. Good game for THT, but… bleh. @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNetwork pic.twitter.com/0JXdMJ31B5 – 1:29 AM
DeMar DeRozan on he and other L.A teammates putting on a show for the Bulls pic.twitter.com/HNg4HDOXBl – 1:29 AM
Anthony Davis ejected while trying to put his shoe on; Lakers look completely outclassed in loss to Bulls
cbssports.com/nba/news/antho… – 1:27 AM
LIVE: Players speak postgame following tonight’s win against the Lakers twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 1:27 AM
DeMar DeRozan in Bulls’ two-game LA sweep of Clippers and Lakers:
36.5 ppg, 5.5 apg, 5.0 rpg | 27-39 FG (69.2%), 3-6 3P, 16-17 FT – 1:26 AM
DeMar DeRozan’s triumphant return to LA vs. Lakers & Clippers: 36.5 ppg on 69% FG, 50% 3FG, 94% FT, 2 Ws – 1:22 AM
DEMAR DARNELL DEROZAN.
38 points (15-23 FG) vs. Lakers.
35 points (12-16 FG) vs. Clippers. pic.twitter.com/1bu8YmBAiA – 1:20 AM
Frank Vogel says normally a ref would give a player time to tie his shoe by wiping a ball or something before the inbounds, “have some common sense.” He said Anthony Davis said that it was B.S., “which happens 15 times a game,” and there was a quick tech in response. – 1:18 AM
Frank Vogel on AD ejection: “AD says that BS. Quick tech. Ejection. I don’t know what to say about that.” – 1:16 AM
Bulls coach Billy Donovan on the team’s defense on Anthony Davis pic.twitter.com/P32xlk732w – 1:16 AM
Frank Vogel on if LeBron can play against the Bucks: “Day-to-day.” – 1:15 AM
Bulls coach Billy Donovan on the team’s approach on defending Russell Westbrook pic.twitter.com/RV26SQQ8FH – 1:14 AM
Frank Vogel says the Lakers haven’t seen the types of double teams that Chicago deployed tonight against Anthony Davis, and gave the Bulls a lot of credit for their scheme. – 1:14 AM
Talen Horton-Tucker on the match-up against former teammate Alex Caruso: It was fun outside of the fact that we lost. – 1:11 AM
Billy Donovan on DeMar DeRozan: “It’s incredible just how efficient he’s been.” – 1:08 AM
the Lakers lost – 1:07 AM
LIVE: Postgame media availability following tonight’s win against the Lakers twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 1:07 AM
We’re giving out L’s in Los Angeles! pic.twitter.com/1iKcUDS9qd – 1:05 AM
Bulls win…Bulls win…Bulls win….121-103. DeRozan with 38-3-6. Ball: 27-7-8. LaVine: 26-5-5. Bulls: 55%. Bulls outscored Lakers 37-25 in the third quarter. It’s off to Portland. Always a pleasure ! @Chicago Bulls radio network @670TheScore @Audacy Bulls: 10-4, 5-2 on the road – 1:03 AM
Lakers lose to the Bulls 121-103…
-THT 28pts 6rebs
-Russ 25pts 6rebs 8ast
-Ad 20pts 6rebs
For Chicago…DeMar 38pts, Lonzo 27pts 8ast 7rebs, LaVine 26pts 5rebs 5ast
Lakers start a 5 Game Road Trip this Wednesday in Milwaukee…
This team is special. pic.twitter.com/MJRNKLw2rm – 1:00 AM
The Lakers lose 121-103 to the Chicago Bulls in a game that never felt like L.A. was in it. THT 28p 6r; Westbrook 25p on 8-of-19 (0-of-6 on 3s) 8a 6r 4tos; AD 20p on 6-of-9 6r 4tos before getting ejected in the 3rd Q. LAL shot 6-of-32 from 3 while CHI went 15-of-34 from deep – 12:59 AM
Bulls win 121-103 vs Lakers, sweep back-to-back in LA. The Bulls are 10-4 – 12:58 AM
Final: Bulls 121, Lakers 103
The Lakers drop to 8-7 through 15 games. This was a rout from basically start to finish. Talen Horton-Tucker scored a career-high 28 points. Anthony Davis was ejected.
Up next: at Milwaukee on Wednesday (part of a five-game East Coast road trip). – 12:58 AM
Next stop, Milwaukee. pic.twitter.com/prHyEP4wkb – 12:58 AM
Lakers will want to forget about this one falling to the Bulls, 121-103.
THT: 28 pts (career high), 5 rebs, 2 asts
Westbrook: 25 pts, 8 asts, 6 rebs
AD: 20 pts, 6 rebs – 12:58 AM
Hey, @Trey Kerby: I’m a man of my word. The Bulls, with this win tonight, clinched a .500 or better record in this stretch — and did so with a couple games to spare. Told you I would judge them after this stretch, and I have.
It’s official: The Bulls Are Back. – 12:58 AM
The Alex Caruso affect?
He had zero points on 0-for-1 shooting, 6 rebounds, 5 assists and 2 steals in the Chicago Bulls’ 121-103 win over the Los Angeles Lakers.
Yet he had a the second-highest plus-minus rating of anyone on the court (+28). – 12:58 AM
Threes tonight:
7 — Lonzo Ball
6 — The Lakers pic.twitter.com/K9LEubKQ7S – 12:57 AM
Final: Bulls 121, Lakers 103
DeRozan: 38 pts, 6 ast | 15-23 FG
Lonzo: 27 pts, 8 ast, 7 reb, 2 stl | 7-10 3P
LaVine: 26 pts, 5 ast, 5 reb | 6-13 3P
Bulls move to 10-4 with another impressive win – 12:57 AM
BULLS WIN.
BULLS WIN.
BULLS WIN.
BULLS WIN.
BULLS WIN.
BULLS WIN. – 12:57 AM
Make that a career-high 28 points for Talen Horton-Tucker. – 12:57 AM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Final: Bulls 121, Lakers 103.
DeMar DeRozan: 38/3/6
Lonzo Ball: 27/7/8
Zach LaVine: 26/5/5
Derrick Jones Jr. 13/3/2
Bulls shot 15-of-34 from 3. Lakers shot 6-of-32 on 3s.
The Bulls are now 10-4. – 12:57 AM
Bulls 121, Lakers 103
DeRozan 38 pts (season high), 6 assists
Ball 27 pts (season high), 7 3s, 8 assists, 7 rebounds, 2 steals
LaVine 26 pts (season-high-tying 6 3s), 5 rebounds, 5 assists
Anthony Davis ejected
Bulls sweep Clippers & Lakers at Staples in back-to-back blowouts – 12:57 AM
Career-best 26 points for Talen Horton-Tucker tonight. – 12:57 AM
An aggressive @Talen Horton-Tucker has a new career high, with 28 points, on the 2nd night of a B2B, the first of which was his first game this regular season.
Impressive to come in ready to play at game speed like that, as AD noted last night. – 12:56 AM
Lonzo Ball has improved his 3-point shooting in every single season of his career.
30.5 — 2017-18 season
32.9 — 2018-19 season
37.5 — 2019-20 season
37.8 — 2020-21 season
44.4 — 2021-22 season pic.twitter.com/pIiF2yx9dJ – 12:55 AM
Talen Horton-Tucker has a career-high 26 points. – 12:55 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Let fake Caruso play the last three minutes. Why not? AK pic.twitter.com/eqAAcRgqk6 – 12:55 AM
Talen Horton-Tucker just tied his career-high (24 points) with that last dunk. – 12:54 AM
Lonzo Ball tonight:
27 PTS
7 REB
8 AST
2 STL
10-13 FG
7-10 3P
He is shooting a career-high 44.4% from three this season. pic.twitter.com/zlgcWh9u6Q – 12:53 AM
Alex Caruso checks out after 34 minutes. His final line: zero points on one shot, 6 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals, +28. – 12:53 AM
The Bulls just went 6-3 vs the Lakers, Clippers, Warriors, Mavs, Nets, 76ers (2x), Celtics and Jazz…
Without their starting PF and C. pic.twitter.com/QSmc69B9TU – 12:51 AM
DeMar DeRozan has his 4th 35-point game of the month, tying a career high.
38 PTS
6 AST
15-23 FG
2-5 3P
It’s only halfway through November. pic.twitter.com/sdZIECX9Js – 12:50 AM
While it might be true that the Lakers have made a bunch of teams look good this season, this is a very good Chicago Bulls team. – 12:49 AM
Lonzo Ball is now shooting 42.2% from three with a sample size of 102 attempts. – 12:48 AM
LeBron James has seen enough. He heads to the locker room while the Bulls have a 114-88 lead over the Lakers with 5:18 left – 12:47 AM
The Lakers reportedly didn’t pursue DeMar DeRozan in part because they were afraid of the hard cap
With LeBron, AD and DeMar, the Lakers would’ve had $33.1 million in room left below it
They ultimately spent only around $3.1 million more on their supporting cast post-Russ trade – 12:46 AM
Nikola Jokic and Lonzo Ball playing on the same team (in Denver) is the one thing that might be able to save this country. – 12:43 AM
DeMar DeRozan when he logs on to check on NBA analytics twitter. pic.twitter.com/2bv6PgbHAo – 12:43 AM
Got to give the Bulls credit. They put together a solid squad that not many people thought would work. They could be laughing all the way to a deep run in the playoffs. – 12:42 AM
ARE YOU NOT ENTERTAINED?!
@NBCSChicago | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/ARwvjS2HSg – 12:41 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
It’s like Caruso told Lonzo to have the revenge game on his behalf. AK – 12:41 AM
Lonzo Ball with a season high 24 points. – 12:41 AM
Confident Lonzo is something to watch. This whole game of what could’ve been for the Lakers has been like that (AC, DeRozan). – 12:40 AM
Bulls respond after a Billy Donovan time 108-85. Lonzo Ball with his 6th-3 ball. 24-6-7 for Ball. 8:19 left 4th. @670TheScore @Audacy @Chicago Bulls radio network. – 12:40 AM
Lonzo Ball season-high 24 points; his second 20-pt game of season. #Bulls – 12:40 AM
This is Lonzo Ball’s second 20-point game as a Bull. He also 7 assists, 6 rebounds and a steal and also defended AD at times. – 12:38 AM
Terrific night from former No. 2 overall pick Lonzo Ball, who is up to 21 points on 8 of 10 FG’s with 5 triples, plus 7 assists, 6 boards and some hounding defense.
He went on a quick 5-0 personal run to put the Bulls back up by 20 early in the 4th. – 12:38 AM
The Lakers are a garish 4/26 from 3. Some days you’re the windshield etc etc – 12:37 AM
Lonzo Ball three, some F-bombs, and a few skips … welcome home Zo! – 12:37 AM
Lakers making a run..Bulls up 98-83. DeRoran with 38. ( 15-21 fgs)-His career high for made fgs is 17. – 12:35 AM
The Lakers have tried to rally, including a nice dunk from THT. But might be too late – 12:34 AM
Talen Horton-Tucker hammers on DeMar, likely one of the few Lakers highlights of this quarter, but the fans are *here* for it. Big roar for the Chicagoan yamming on the SoCal native. – 12:34 AM
Chicago kid just went way up for a hammer against the Bulls.
@Talen Horton-Tucker had the big highlight on a tough night for LAL thus far, trying to keep ‘em in it, down 98-83 with 9:45 to play. – 12:34 AM
Seriously, AD should be the best player on the floor every night, and he’s not even close to that. Time for LeBron to drain this Los Angeles swamp! – 12:31 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Wow, that adoption commercial took an unexpected turn. I thought for sure it was a bacon ad. AK – 12:30 AM
Feels like playing small ball has helped #Bulls much more than it’s hurt, since they’re good at scrambling, helping and slapping the ball free. They’ve been the team causing problems. End of 3, Bulls lead Lakers 94-73. – 12:29 AM
looking back on the lakers offseason… https://t.co/FgpC1vfugu pic.twitter.com/JmNl0fbcHt – 12:29 AM
We have 12 more minutes of this 😈 pic.twitter.com/dPj9AHXzzY – 12:29 AM
Come on, man 😳
@NBCSChicago | @DeMar DeRozan pic.twitter.com/8ipSUFtuMR – 12:29 AM
Bulls 12 min. Away from sweeping Lakers/Clippers on the road for the first time since the 2011-12 season. – 12:29 AM
Frank Vogel coaching the Lakers in the third quarter this season. pic.twitter.com/vArdF1clYh – 12:29 AM
After 3..Bulls 94-73. DeRozan with 36. He had 35 last night.
Ball: 14-6-7. LaVine: 25-5-5. Jones: 13-3-2 Keep your dial set to @670TheScore – 12:28 AM
After 3. pic.twitter.com/BrtCNJljdC – 12:28 AM
I love that Lonzo Ball takes fullcourt desperation heaves, shooting percentage be damned. Speaks to his selflessness. Trying to win. He has .0001 percent chance of making that shot but still has a chance to help his team by taking it. – 12:27 AM
DeRozan: 14 for 20 (2 of 4 from 3) FG’s and 6 of 6 FT’s.
LaVine: 8 of 19 and 5 for 11.
Bulls lead 94-73 after 3. – 12:27 AM
I take lots of Ls.
But DeMar DeRozan working in Chicago is a big time W.
He’s going to make the All-Star team. pic.twitter.com/JCN3YkFDXt – 12:27 AM
Davis had just 2 FGA’s in the 1st half against an athletic Bulls team (sans Vucevic) that was aggressively trapping. He hit some J’s in the 3rd Q, towards 20 points + 6 boards, but his night ends after 28 minutes.
3rd game in 4 nights, 5th in 7 for Davis, carrying a heavy load. – 12:24 AM
Anthony Davis gets a one-tech ejection with 2:20 remaining in the 3rd Q and the Lakers down 20. He had a back and forth with referee Scott Wall after trying to get his sneaker back on and was run. – 12:22 AM
Bulls 90, Lakers 66 in the third quarter and Anthony Davis has just been ejected. pic.twitter.com/zFoR1PBGCn – 12:22 AM
“DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine are a bad fit together” pic.twitter.com/Vgzd1sUQuO – 12:22 AM
Lakers players only meeting. pic.twitter.com/v2V51VKq1W – 12:21 AM
Anthony Davis gets tossed with 2:20 left in the third quarter and this is shaping up as a fitting coda to the 15-game opening salvo of the season that everyone viewed as such a cakewalk for the Lakers, who will be 8-7 with a loss. – 12:21 AM
Lakers getting outplayed in every facet of the game…Bulls up 90-66 – 12:21 AM
Anthony Davis has been ejected with his second technical foul. The crowd is livid and chanting “Ref you suck! – 12:20 AM
WHOA!! AD TOSSED – 12:19 AM
AD just got tossed – 12:19 AM
Anthony Davis just got tossed. LeBron James went to the court to try to calm him down afterwards – 12:19 AM
AD tossed. Gutless performance from him. Bulls took his soul from the tip. – 12:19 AM
Anthony Davis ejected. – 12:19 AM
AD just thrown out of the game for his 2nd T… – 12:19 AM
Anthony Davis just received his second technical foul and has been ejected. – 12:19 AM
Since Anthony Davis joined the Lakers, they will now be 9-12 in games with AD but without LeBron.
While in New Orleans, AD won one playoff series in seven seasons.
AD is a really good player and it’s November… but at what point does it become OK to expect more sans LeBron? – 12:18 AM
Kent Bazemore: three minutes, four fouls – 12:18 AM
Kent Bazemore checks in for a stint after missing last game entirely — he’s gotten four fouls in his three-minute shift. – 12:18 AM
Lakers are 4-23 from 3. – 12:14 AM
don’t worry everyone here comes Kent Bazemore. – 12:14 AM
DEMAR DEROZAN IS DEEP IN HIS BAG.
(Check out the bench)
@NBCSChicago | @DeMar DeRozan pic.twitter.com/sv1WiipJYj – 12:13 AM
Candace Buckner @CandaceDBuckner
So strange that without a soon-to-be 37 year-old LeBron, the Lakers look like the 2018-19 Los Angeles Thunder Pelicans – 12:12 AM
Lakers: 4-for-22 from 3-point land (18.2%)
Bulls: 11-for-21 from 3 (52.4%)
LA down 17. – 12:11 AM
SO MANY HIGHLIGHTS. – 12:10 AM
DeMar DeRozan going full hooper tonight against the Lakers. – 12:10 AM
Showtime!
@NBCSChicago | @Zach LaVine pic.twitter.com/Ndp9MITmV7 – 12:09 AM
DeMar DeRozan has his fifth 30-point night in the last nine games and it’s still the 3rd quarter. #Bulls lead Lakers 79-64, going for the LA sweep – 12:09 AM
It’s *not* the only reason the Bulls are ahead obviously, but DeMar’s shot-making is absolutely ridiculous tonight. He’s 12 for 18 with 30 points in the third. – 12:08 AM
Billy Donovan called that timeout and motioned to Tony Bradley that he wanted him crowding Anthony Davis, closing out to take away his jumper. That’s because the Bulls’ help defense and rotations have been so strong. – 12:08 AM
Kent Bazemore getting his first action after sitting for three halves. Lakers need a spark down 79-64 with 5 minutes left in the third – 12:08 AM
If Russ wasn’t playing as well as he is tonight I feel like we’d be in for two full days of “the Lakers should’ve gone for DeRozan instead!!!!!” takes because boy howdy is he cooking them tonight (like he has everyone else this year). – 12:08 AM
Kent Bazemore is checking in for the first time in two gsmes with the Bulls’ perimeter crop torching the Lakers in this third quarter. – 12:07 AM
This is 5th time and second time in as many nights that DeMar DeRozan has scored 30 or more points this season. – 12:07 AM
Billy Donovan putting Caruso in the starting lineup was a straight game changer
The defense is obvious
His cutting and ball moving offensively has made Lavine and Demar more effective – 12:06 AM
For the 10th time in 14 games, DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine have each scored 20+ points – 12:06 AM
Fast-break points: Bulls 16, Lakers 8 – 12:05 AM
TAKE FLIGHT ZACH LAVINE. – 12:05 AM
This pass is worth 6 in some other sports 👀
@NBCSChicago | @Lonzo Ball pic.twitter.com/11jsKii5Jx – 12:04 AM
good note by @Bill Oram that the Lakers are 4-20 on threes #statwatch – 12:04 AM
Anthony Davis just doing a lot of things that Jokić can’t do tonight…like disappear. – 12:01 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Lonzo learning how much fun it is to receive one of his passes. AK – 12:00 AM
The more I watch the Bulls, the more I feel like they can beat anyone in the East aside from the healthy Nets and Bucks. The Heat would be favored against them but I think the Bulls would do well against basically anyone else (though a Simmons trade is a major wildcard). – 12:00 AM
Lonzo and Alex Caruso really got the league in hell defensively man – 11:59 PM
Even though Caruso missed the 3, that was such a great pass from Lonzo Ball. He held the ball for one split-second longer to draw defense to him and then kicked it to wide-open Caruso.
Ball makes so many plays that don’t show up in the box score. – 11:58 PM
Zo with the PERFECT pass up the floor!
@NBCSChicago | @Lonzo Ball pic.twitter.com/WaQd8SEZmc – 11:56 PM
You keep waiting for the Lakers to make the adjustment to get Anthony Davis the ball. He has taken just 5 shots in 21 minutes against a very small Bulls team. – 11:55 PM
Anthony Davis in the first half.
Against a Bulls team who started DeMar DeRozan at power forward and played starting C Tony Bradley 11 minutes
At 6’6”, DeRozan was Chicago’s 2nd-tallest player to step on the floor in the first half. pic.twitter.com/COxEFXhlwI – 11:54 PM
Lonzo drains a left wing jumper—Bulls 66-53. – 11:54 PM
Bulls on 7-0 run in 64 seconds. Great defense, DeMar offense and Lonzo throw-ahead and 3 pointer. – 11:54 PM
We have ourselves a ballgame folks..Bulls enter the 3rd quarter up 57-48—thanks for staying with us…@670TheScore always a pleasure! – 11:46 PM
Solid first-half.
DeMar DeRozan: 22 points, 8-14 FG
Zach LaVine: 17 points, 5 threes pic.twitter.com/AB4ni2Cz4P – 11:36 PM
Lakers down 57-48 at the Half…
Russ leads the way for the Lakers with 19pts…THT has 10pts…AD with only 7pts
For Chicago, DeMar has 22pts & LaVine with 17pts
2nd half coming up. pic.twitter.com/pNMuX61wQq – 11:35 PM
Halftime: Bulls 57. Lakers 48. DeRozan-22. Lavine-17. Bulls 55%. 56%-3s. 9-16-3s. Westbrook-19. – 11:35 PM
At halftime, DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine have 39 of the Bulls’ 57 points
DeRozan: 22 pts, 8-14 FG, 2-4 3P
LaVine: 17 pts, 6-12 FG, 5-9 3P
Each have 3 assists too – 11:35 PM
Halftime: Bulls 57, Lakers 48
The Bulls are shooting 55% and 56.3% on 3s. DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine have combined for 39 points. Russell Westbrook is having his most efficient scoring game of the season w/ 19 points on 8-of-14 shooting. LA’s bench has been nonexistent. – 11:35 PM
DEMARVELOUS.
@NBCSChicago | @DeMar DeRozan pic.twitter.com/5fwyi8PwsK – 11:34 PM
#Bulls lead Lakers 57-48 at half, still using the two dominant scorers system (DeRozan 22, LaVine 17).
Anthony Davis has 7 pts, 3 rebs, with Derrick Jones Jr. and Lonzo Ball guarding him for stretches – 11:34 PM
HALFTIME: Bulls 57, Lakers 48.
Tough to win when the other team is 9 for 16 from three. Anthony Davis hasn’t been able to break through Chicago’s defensive approach, but Russell Westbrook (19 points) has helped keep the Lakers in it. – 11:34 PM
The Bulls came in averaging 9.9 3’s per game (last in the NBA).
But tonight, the 5th triple from LaVine alone, and then the 3rd from DeRozan, were the 9th and 10th of the half from Chicago, helping them stem a Lakers run and take a 57-48 lead into the break. – 11:34 PM
Lakers trailed by as many as 15 in the first half, but trail 57-48 at half after DeMar Derozan and Zach LaVine combined for 39 points. Russell Westbrook with 19 first half points for the Lakers. – 11:34 PM
DeMar DeRozan is putting on a show in his hometown of Los Angeles. He has 23 points on 8-for-14 shooting, including three 3-pointers, leading the Chicago Bulls to a 57-48 halftime lead over the Lakers. – 11:33 PM
Bulls 57, Lakers 48 at half
DeRozan 22 pts
LaVine 17 pts; 5-9 from 3
Westbrook 19 pts
Davis 7 pts; 2-4 FGs – 11:33 PM
That LaVine-DeMar pick-and-pop is so freaking lethal. – 11:33 PM
🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥
Five threes in the first half for Zach! pic.twitter.com/aPczpevMse – 11:31 PM
Avery Bradley entered this game for the @Los Angeles Lakers with a minus-9.1 plus/minus, according to NBA stats. That’s the worst number for any starter who does not play for Detroit or Houston.
He is currently a minus-22 in this game. – 11:30 PM
Compton’s in the house. pic.twitter.com/GJu3aMQOyz – 11:30 PM
The Warriors cutting Avery Bradley because they had Gary Payton II actually is a light years move. – 11:26 PM
Zach LaVine out here sniping!
@NBCSChicago | @Zach LaVine pic.twitter.com/UZqmoP8eBq – 11:25 PM
DeMar in the open floor 💪
@NBCSChicago | @DeMar DeRozan pic.twitter.com/uPma6gruBT – 11:24 PM
LaVine with 4-3s. DeRozan with 18. Bulls 50-37. – 11:23 PM
I don’t think the Bulls are gonna keep making 67% of their 3’s and apparently neither do the Lakers with the way they’re defending them. – 11:23 PM
Bulls shooting 61.7% from 3-ball range. LaVine is 4-for-7 from three. – 11:22 PM
LaVine’s confidence is ridiculous. The transformation he’s made since landing in Chicago has been impressive. – 11:22 PM
Biggest issue with the Lakers offense is that the ball doesn’t move
That thing sticks on every halfcourt possession like nobody’s business – 11:22 PM
Coby White’s first stint: 5 minutes, 0-2 FG, 1 rebound. #Bulls – 11:21 PM
Zach LaVine earned that heat check. – 11:21 PM
Bulls from 3: 8-of-13. Lakers from 3: 3-of-15. – 11:21 PM
Bulls are playing some pretty great defense on Anthony Davis. He’s 1-3 for just 2 points with 4 minutes until halftime. – 11:21 PM
Bulls have yet to cool off from 3. They’re 7 for 11 after the 3rd make from LaVine. – 11:20 PM
DeMar is still on fire from last night!
@NBCSChicago | @DeMar DeRozan pic.twitter.com/vrguWJqTcB – 11:19 PM
4-guard lineup with Tony Bradley. – 11:16 PM
The Lakers show love to Alex Caruso in his return to LA!
(📼 @NBATV )
pic.twitter.com/9YHo44zJhr – 11:15 PM
Lakers on a 16-6 run. Bulls 39-35 7:44 remaining-2nd quarter. Westbrook-14pts. DeRozan-13. – 11:15 PM
I’ve covered the Lakers since LeBron arrived and in less than a month I’ve already grown to trust Carmelo Anthony and Wayne Ellington more from behind the arc than any other shooters they’ve had in that span. Not even really close either. – 11:14 PM
LAL continued to play well to start the 2nd Q, after finishing the 1st on a 6-0 run. They’ve outscored CHI 10-6 to trim the lead further, down to 39-35, at the 7:44 mark. – 11:13 PM
Led by Westbrook, LAL are starting to get into this super small version of Chicago’s paint here in the 2nd Q. All 3 FG’s have come inside. – 11:09 PM
Welcome to the Bulls Show #0 – 11:09 PM
Coby White checks in at 10:21 mark of 2nd to make his season debut. – 11:09 PM
Intriguing stat about that first quarter: The Lakers were 11 for 22 from the field, and 3 for 13 from three — meaning they were 8 for 9 from two. – 11:08 PM
Coby White checking in. – 11:08 PM
Good start for the good guys. pic.twitter.com/QiFT5OteeW – 11:08 PM
Bulls 33-25 after 1. Bulls 57%. 5-8-3s. DeRozan with 9. Westbrook-8pts. – 11:06 PM
LAL got 2 FG’s from Westbrook, then AD’s first bucket of the game to close the 1st on a 6-0 run, trimming Chicago’s 14-point lead with 1:24 left in the quarter to 33-25 after 1.
Bulls won’t keep shooting 62.5% from 3, but LAL will need to shore up its paint D (14 CHI points). – 11:06 PM
Took until the end of the first, but Anthony Davis is now on the board with two points. Chicago has been mobbing him, but the bigger problem is the Lakers aren’t getting stops, trailing 33-25. – 11:05 PM
Bulls up on the Lakers 33-25 at the end of Q1… – 11:05 PM
Bulls held Anthony Davis scoreless until lob with 2.2 seconds left in quarter. Their defense is picking up where it left off last night. – 11:05 PM
Bulls 33-25…. and it didn’t feel that close after one. – 11:05 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Alex Caruso tribute video in L.A. pic.twitter.com/rwVdfQSjkC – 11:04 PM
The Lakers tribute video is going to earn higher grades than any Lakers player in this game. – 11:03 PM
Derrick Jones Jr. as an uber-small five is so interesting. Makes Bulls even more switchable/athletic defensively, and has three buckets as a roller already in first – 11:02 PM
I can’t wait to see LeBron play with Wayne Ellington. He just looks like exactly the sort of shooter that tends to thrive with Bron. Great at relocating off of others’ drives. Totally comfortable faking out a frantic close out. Just seems like that’s gonna be a really nice fit. – 11:02 PM
Bulls on a 9-2 run up 31-19. DeRozan-9. LaVine-8. Ball and Jones-6. Bulls 61% 5-7-3s. Davis scoreless in 10 min. – 11:02 PM
The Lakers miss LeBron in every situation, of course, but here’s a specific one, where Chicago is completely selling out to keep Davis from getting any clean touches. Can’t do that with LeBron on the floor.
Bulls up 31-19, with Davis having attempted 1 shot. – 11:02 PM
The Lakers’ tribute video to Alex Caruso pic.twitter.com/AklVNvwPTH – 11:02 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
This is a game Anthony Davis should be dominating on the inside. Bulls don’t have much to offer as resistance, but they’re scheming and trapping…impressive – 11:01 PM
Our boys have drained 5 threes in the first quarter so far 🔥 pic.twitter.com/lp0Go9OT9U – 10:59 PM
Chicago has been very aggressively trapping Davis since the jump, allowing open shots elsewhere, and LAL are 3 for 11 from 3 and 8 for 17 overall.
Issue has been Chicago’s shooting, as they’re 5 of 7 from 3 and 9 of 15 overall, towards their 27-19 lead. – 10:57 PM
The Bulls are a terrible matchup for this Lakers team. This might be the easiest game on this trip unless there’s no Dame-Time. – 10:57 PM
I hope Alex Caruso appreciates how much money the Lakers spent making that tribute video. It was a really fair reflection of his market value. – 10:57 PM
Zach’s new agent is LeBron … just saying … – 10:56 PM
The Lakers play a tribute video for Alex Caruso. He then waves to a crowd that didn’t stop cheering until the game resumed pic.twitter.com/cdmXoSVExv – 10:54 PM
Few players leave the Lakers for another team in free agency and are still beloved by the fans in LA. Alex Caruso is definitely in that category. AC will always be loved in LA. – 10:53 PM
Zach opens the game with back-to-back threes!
@NBCSChicago | @Zach LaVine pic.twitter.com/wTNk7zY65M – 10:52 PM
Alex Caruso with a long acknowledgment for the Staples crowd after the Lakers play his tribute video — and a bump from LeBron. pic.twitter.com/LZYxZA4lNH – 10:52 PM
AD got a tech for arguing a 3-point foul on DeRozan, resulting in 4 straight Bulls FT’s that have Chicago up 18-11.
Bulls are 5 of 9 from 2, 4 of 5 from 3 and 3 of 4 at the FT line, with LAL 5 for 11 overall, and 1 of 6 from 3, without a FT. – 10:52 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Okay, that was a next level “Thank you” video for Caruso. AK – 10:52 PM
AD fouls a 3-point shooter and draws a T. Four FTs coming for Bulls. – 10:51 PM
Caruso got a standing ovation from the crowd at Staples Center after his tribute video was shown. He lifted his arm in gratitude. – 10:51 PM
Technical foul on Anthony Davis. – 10:51 PM
Standing O for the Caruso! – 10:50 PM
Alex Caruso getting a video tribute at Staples Center pic.twitter.com/71d4VeOlXv – 10:50 PM
Alex Caruso video tribute alert at Staples – 10:48 PM
Caruso gets the video tribute! – 10:48 PM
The Bulls are last in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game, at 9.9, but open 4 of 5 to start here against the Lakers.
They lead 14-11. – 10:48 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
What in the Minneapolis are the Lakers wearing? – 10:47 PM
ACFresh, the Carushow, NBA Champion.
Welcome back, Alex. pic.twitter.com/deoWfO4i2M – 10:45 PM
Can’t overstate the difference between Tony Bradley and Nikola Vucevic as a rolling outlet when opponents send two at Zach/DeMar – 10:44 PM
Tony Bradley has already had three Shaqtin’ moments in the first three minutes of this game. – 10:44 PM
These doubles on AD are going to be the norm if the Lakers start Russ and THT together. – 10:43 PM
Ball has early Westbrook duty. – 10:42 PM
Bulls’ Alex Caruso with the hero’s welcome in his return to Los Angeles pic.twitter.com/nwPeQkaZ0w – 10:40 PM
Lakers fans cheer for a bunch of Bulls players with L.A. ties. The loudest applause saved for Alex Caruso pic.twitter.com/xJmrZKlBK1 – 10:39 PM
Cheers for Alex Caruso as he’s introduced before his first game against the Lakers. pic.twitter.com/hxvpzpu2PZ – 10:38 PM
Alex Caruso got a lot of love from Staples Center when he was introduced: pic.twitter.com/RdeY2Uqdae – 10:37 PM
Alex Caruso draws loud cheers during starting lineup intros. – 10:36 PM
The Caruso love here is REAL!!!! – 10:36 PM
Ready to take the floor. It’s game time. pic.twitter.com/zhVylvJCWe – 10:35 PM
Moments away from tipoff. pic.twitter.com/O0p1V9hxA5 – 10:24 PM
“Who scores first tonight: Coby or Caruso?”
Answer right in the @ATT BullsIQ game found in the Bulls App and you could win a Zach jersey! – 10:17 PM
Buffalo’s Maceo Jack a game-high 18 points in the Bulls 69-60 win over North Texas. Pretty good 24 hours for the family as his mother, UB head women’s basketball coach Felisha Legette-Jack, had her number retired at Syracuse yesterday. – 10:16 PM
Coby getting warm. pic.twitter.com/rR9i05Mwzo – 10:07 PM
Back to back starters.
#SuitingUpTogether | @ToyotaSoCal pic.twitter.com/m7aLDjAFpA – 10:04 PM
🔥 @DeMar DeRozan & @Zach LaVine lace up in LA! #NBAKicks pic.twitter.com/WFsKGbOwSI – 10:03 PM
Detroit Pistons PR @Pistons_PR
(via @EliasSports) – 10:03 PM
Tonight’s starters against the Lakers!
@FirstAlert | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/IcDcyNI961 – 10:01 PM
Bulls’ Lonzo Ball back in LA wearing yellow Kobe 5s before facing Lakers at Staples Center pic.twitter.com/CXsfeNDIF5 – 9:42 PM
DeMar talks about how close he was to being a Laker, and Caruso tells you what you can do with your “Orlando Bubble” criticisms.
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2021/11/… – 9:34 PM
🤝 pic.twitter.com/MJdyLiA7vM – 9:31 PM
Hopping on with the GREAT Hub Arkush @670TheScore prior to @Chicago Bulls @lakers – 9:27 PM
Back in familiar territory. pic.twitter.com/p16HqpIbuY – 9:23 PM
Making his season debut tonight… pic.twitter.com/BaxSEk3UIZ – 9:13 PM
Bulls coach Billy Donovan on why he gave Russell Westbrook to give him the freedom to be who he is in OKC pic.twitter.com/edEWl8qFqG – 9:09 PM
Billy Donovan said Russell Westbrook always gets better as the season goes on. – 9:07 PM
There are of ties between #BullsNation and the #LakeShow . Chicago looks to pick up back-to-back wins at Staples after handling the Clippers on Sunday despite being short-handed. What to expect in L.A. tonight? I joined the @WagerTalk #NBA Tip-Off Show and offered some thoughts: pic.twitter.com/SuUR2fJ2xI – 9:06 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Coby White will play limited minutes in his season debut tonight, Billy Donovan says. Look for 10-18 minutes. – 9:01 PM
Coby White has been cleared to play. – 9:01 PM
Bulls coach Billy Donovan said Coby White will play roughly 10-18 minutes vs. Lakers. – 9:01 PM
Lakers coach Frank Vogel on how the team will handle LeBron James’ return to play: “We trust him to monitor his own progression.” LeBron still out for tonight vs the Bulls – 8:53 PM
Coach Vogel says Caruso was one of his favorite players he’s coached…
“How do you not love a guys who plays as hard as Alex Caruso does.”
Frank Vogel on LeBron’s status: “We trust him to monitor his own progression. … We trust him to make smart decisions on that.” – 8:52 PM
Frank Vogel confirmed that LeBron James is out tonight, and added they they trust him to make smart decisions on when he’s ready to return. – 8:52 PM
Frank Vogel makes it official that LeBron James is not playing tonight. – 8:51 PM
Frank Vogel on Alex Caruso: “How do you not love a guy that plays as hard as Alex does?” – 8:51 PM
With Alex Caruso back in town w/his new team, Frank Vogel called him one of his favorite players that he’s coached, and noted his winning habits, and winning DNA. “He’s a glue guy, makes up for a lot of stuff, can handle most matchups … and the intelligence piece and toughness.” – 8:50 PM
Frank Vogel on Kendrick Nunn is “still a ways away” from returning. – 8:49 PM
Kendrick Nunn is “still a ways away” from returning, per Vogel. There is no update on his status. – 8:49 PM
Same starters as last game for the Lakers. Vogel said that, offensively, he feels like they need Davis at the 5 right now. – 8:48 PM
Starting 5 the same as last game (Russ, Avery, THT, Carmelo & AD)… – 8:48 PM
Lakers coach Frank Vogel reflects on Alex Caruso pic.twitter.com/vd3Ukpeviu – 8:48 PM
Anthony Davis remains the Lakers’ starting center tonight. Frank Vogel says it’s “game to game.” – 8:48 PM
Frank Vogel says he’s seen the “same Alex” Caruso in Chicago, that his winning defense and “winning DNA” has contributed to the Bulls’ resurgence. He also calls him one of his most favorite players he’s ever coached. – 8:47 PM
Lakers coach Frank Vogel said Alex Caruso’s “winning habits and winning DNA” are big part of Bulls’ resurgence. Called Caruso one of his favorites to coach. – 8:47 PM
Frank Vogel called Alex Caruso one of his favorite players that he’s ever coached. – 8:47 PM
Frank Vogel on Alex Caruso: “I think he’s winning habits and winning DNA is a bit part of their [Bulls] resurgence.” – 8:47 PM
Frank Vogel on Alex Caruso: “I think his winning habits and winning DNA is a big part of their resurgence.” – 8:47 PM
Terance Mann, after limping off vs. Chicago last night in the fourth quarter, is listed as questionable for tomorrow’s game against San Antonio with a sprained ankle. – 8:32 PM
Time to go to work ⌚️ pic.twitter.com/BHOshWGjR0 – 8:10 PM
Bulls – Lakers pre 9:15 CT pre. @670TheScore @Chicago Bulls radio network – 6:18 PM
Anthony Davis is looking forward to facing Alex Caruso for the first time since he left the Lakers this past summer for the Bulls.
📸: @Lakers Nation pic.twitter.com/qMmHIIf64Y – 6:07 PM
Lonzo Ball has found himself a home in Chicago. lonzowire.usatoday.com/2021/11/15/lon… – 5:43 PM
To be fair:
Blake James took the Miami AD job when the school was knee-deep in the Shapiro/NCAA nonsense and stuck it out after finding out how bad it really was. Got a slew of facilities built or improved. Academic numbers elite.
The Bulls guard has been cleared after missing the first 13 games of the season. lonzowire.usatoday.com/2021/11/15/cob… – 5:09 PM
Comments / 0