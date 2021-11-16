Game stream: Chicago Bulls vs. Los Angeles Lakers

The Chicago Bulls (10-4) play against the Los Angeles Lakers (7-7) at STAPLES Center

Game Time: 10:30 PM EST on Monday November 15, 2021

Chicago Bulls 121, Los Angeles Lakers 103 (Final)

Josh Martin @LonzoWire

The Bulls guard has been cleared after missing the first 13 games of the season. lonzowire.usatoday.com/2021/11/15/cob… – 4:00 AM

Sean Highkin @highkin

The Bulls being back has been tremendous for ClutchPoints pic.twitter.com/qh9Cz7ZIuj – 3:20 AM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

THT on matchup with Alex Caruso: “It was fun outside the fact that we lost. Always going against your former teammate is fun. AC is a great player, and he brings a lot to the table. I’m just happy for him to get what he deserves. That’s all I really can say.” – 2:26 AM

Alex Caruso @ACFresh21

Lot of emotions stepping back under the lights of purple and gold tonight.. always grateful, forever connected 💜💛♾ – 2:13 AM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

It was a sweet L.A. homecoming for the Chicago Bulls.

For the Lakers, well … ocregister.com/2021/11/15/bul… – 2:08 AM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Watch Anthony Davis get ejected while tying his shoe nba.nbcsports.com/2021/11/16/wat… – 2:07 AM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Bulls send AD to the locker room early, embarrassing the Lakers and earning the LA sweep.

Read it:

chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2021/11/… – 1:59 AM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Alex Caruso got a hero’s reception in Staples Center tonight: ocregister.com/2021/11/15/lak… – 1:59 AM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

I think both of the following are true about DeMar DeRozan:

– A lot of people (myself heartily included) were very wrong about his value this offseason, to a winning team or otherwise.

– He is also playing the best basketball of his life. – 1:51 AM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Jamal Collier @JamalCollier

Lonzo Ball: “I think we are one of the top teams in the NBA. Obviously we still got a long way to go, a lot to improve on. But we’re moving in the right direction.” – 1:47 AM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

My only Anthony Davis take is that he’s awesome, but would be even more awesome on a roster that seemed interested in optimizing him. That’s the only take anyone should have on him. He’s fucking incredible. – 1:43 AM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

“What’s it like playing with Lonzo Ball?”

DeMar’s smile says it all. pic.twitter.com/SS2Xy7jwDC – 1:41 AM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Lonzo Ball: “I think we are one of the top teams in the NBA. Obviously, we have a long way to go. But we’re coming together.” – 1:41 AM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

DeMar on the chips on his shoulder: “People saying I was washed for the last few years. The narrative of ‘won’t fit’ – I can find all type of chips that I use as my motivation. I just want to be a winner and enjoy this ride.” pic.twitter.com/ifoHJYWtzB – 1:38 AM

Malika Andrews @malika_andrews

To illustrate the Bulls’ unselfish mentality, DeMar DeRozan says of Zach LaVine: “He was trying to force me to get 40 tonight and I told him I was tired.” – 1:36 AM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

DeMar DeRozan said Nikola Vucevic texted the team right after the victory as part of the Bulls’ group chat. – 1:35 AM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

DeMar DeRozan was asked where his chip on his shoulder comes from. He said it’s from people calling him washed over the last few years. – 1:34 AM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

DeMar DeRozan on Zach LaVine and Bulls’ unselfish mentality: “He was trying to force me to get 40 tonight and I told him I was tired.” – 1:33 AM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

DeMar DeRozan on Zach LaVine: “He was trying to force me to get 40 tonight and I told him I was tired.” – 1:33 AM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Lots of run for ‘Melo during the 5-game homestand (7 days). He started hot w/7 of 10 3’s vs. CHA, but was 4 of 20 in the next four. Minutes: 37, 38, 23, 30 and 28.

Said “sometimes” he felt that, leg wise, but: “I try not to think about it. I try to take it game to game.” – 1:30 AM

Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA

The Lakers’ third-quarter struggles continued on Monday, as the Bulls outscored them 37-25 in the third.

Los Angeles has been outscored in the third quarter in 9-of-15 games (and 6 times by double-digits).

On the season, the Lakers have been beaten 469-376 in third quarters. pic.twitter.com/wSflFHapaf – 1:29 AM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

Quick @LockedOnLakers reaction video after the Lakers’ 121-103 loss to the Bulls. Lonzo/DeMar/LaVine destroyed the defense. AD got booted over a shoe. Good game for THT, but… bleh. @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNetwork pic.twitter.com/0JXdMJ31B5 – 1:29 AM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

DeMar DeRozan on he and other L.A teammates putting on a show for the Bulls pic.twitter.com/HNg4HDOXBl – 1:29 AM

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

Anthony Davis ejected while trying to put his shoe on; Lakers look completely outclassed in loss to Bulls

cbssports.com/nba/news/antho… – 1:27 AM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

DeMar DeRozan in Bulls’ two-game LA sweep of Clippers and Lakers:

36.5 ppg, 5.5 apg, 5.0 rpg | 27-39 FG (69.2%), 3-6 3P, 16-17 FT – 1:26 AM

Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA

DeMar DeRozan’s triumphant return to LA vs. Lakers & Clippers: 36.5 ppg on 69% FG, 50% 3FG, 94% FT, 2 Ws – 1:22 AM

DEMAR DARNELL DEROZAN.

38 points (15-23 FG) vs. Lakers.

35 points (12-16 FG) vs. Clippers. pic.twitter.com/1bu8YmBAiA – 1:20 AM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Frank Vogel says normally a ref would give a player time to tie his shoe by wiping a ball or something before the inbounds, “have some common sense.” He said Anthony Davis said that it was B.S., “which happens 15 times a game,” and there was a quick tech in response. – 1:18 AM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

Frank Vogel on AD ejection: “AD says that BS. Quick tech. Ejection. I don’t know what to say about that.” – 1:16 AM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Bulls coach Billy Donovan on the team’s defense on Anthony Davis pic.twitter.com/P32xlk732w – 1:16 AM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

Frank Vogel on if LeBron can play against the Bucks: “Day-to-day.” – 1:15 AM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Bulls coach Billy Donovan on the team’s approach on defending Russell Westbrook pic.twitter.com/RV26SQQ8FH – 1:14 AM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Frank Vogel says the Lakers haven’t seen the types of double teams that Chicago deployed tonight against Anthony Davis, and gave the Bulls a lot of credit for their scheme. – 1:14 AM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Talen Horton-Tucker on the match-up against former teammate Alex Caruso: It was fun outside of the fact that we lost. – 1:11 AM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

Billy Donovan on DeMar DeRozan: “It’s incredible just how efficient he’s been.” – 1:08 AM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

the Lakers lost – 1:07 AM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

Radio Roulette hotline is LIVE @TwitterSpaces, presented by @UnderdogFantasy

Bulls destroy the city of Los Angeles, big Knicks win, Wiz kids top of the east, Zombie Beth Dutton, Blazers? Around the NBA.

Taking your calls all night ⬇️

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Bulls win 121-103. DeRozan with 38-3-6. Ball: 27-7-8. LaVine: 26-5-5. Bulls: 55%. Bulls outscored Lakers 37-25 in the third quarter. Bulls: 10-4, 5-2 on the road

Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa

Lakers lose to the Bulls 121-103…

-THT 28pts 6rebs

-Russ 25pts 6rebs 8ast

-Ad 20pts 6rebs

For Chicago…DeMar 38pts, Lonzo 27pts 8ast 7rebs, LaVine 26pts 5rebs 5ast

Lakers start a 5 Game Road Trip this Wednesday in Milwaukee…

@ESPNLosAngeles – 1:00 AM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

The Lakers lose 121-103 to the Chicago Bulls in a game that never felt like L.A. was in it. THT 28p 6r; Westbrook 25p on 8-of-19 (0-of-6 on 3s) 8a 6r 4tos; AD 20p on 6-of-9 6r 4tos before getting ejected in the 3rd Q. LAL shot 6-of-32 from 3 while CHI went 15-of-34 from deep – 12:59 AM

Jamal Collier @JamalCollier

Bulls win 121-103 vs Lakers, sweep back-to-back in LA. The Bulls are 10-4

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

Final: Bulls 121, Lakers 103

The Lakers drop to 8-7 through 15 games. This was a rout from basically start to finish. Talen Horton-Tucker scored a career-high 28 points. Anthony Davis was ejected.

Up next: at Milwaukee on Wednesday (part of a five-game East Coast road trip). – 12:58 AM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

Lakers will want to forget about this one falling to the Bulls, 121-103.

THT: 28 pts (career high), 5 rebs, 2 asts

Westbrook: 25 pts, 8 asts, 6 rebs

AD: 20 pts, 6 rebs – 12:58 AM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Hey, @Trey Kerby: I’m a man of my word. The Bulls, with this win tonight, clinched a .500 or better record in this stretch — and did so with a couple games to spare. Told you I would judge them after this stretch, and I have.

It’s official: The Bulls Are Back. – 12:58 AM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

The Alex Caruso affect?

He had zero points on 0-for-1 shooting, 6 rebounds, 5 assists and 2 steals in the Chicago Bulls’ 121-103 win over the Los Angeles Lakers.

Yet he had a the second-highest plus-minus rating of anyone on the court (+28). – 12:58 AM

StatMuse @statmuse

Threes tonight:

7 — Lonzo Ball

6 — The Lakers pic.twitter.com/K9LEubKQ7S – 12:57 AM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

Final: Bulls 121, Lakers 103

DeRozan: 38 pts, 6 ast | 15-23 FG

Lonzo: 27 pts, 8 ast, 7 reb, 2 stl | 7-10 3P

LaVine: 26 pts, 5 ast, 5 reb | 6-13 3P

Bulls move to 10-4 with another impressive win – 12:57 AM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

Make that a career-high 28 points for Talen Horton-Tucker. – 12:57 AM

Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry

Final: Bulls 121, Lakers 103.

DeMar DeRozan: 38/3/6

Lonzo Ball: 27/7/8

Zach LaVine: 26/5/5

Derrick Jones Jr. 13/3/2

Bulls shot 15-of-34 from 3. Lakers shot 6-of-32 on 3s.

The Bulls are now 10-4. – 12:57 AM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Bulls 121, Lakers 103

DeRozan 38 pts (season high), 6 assists

Ball 27 pts (season high), 7 3s, 8 assists, 7 rebounds, 2 steals

LaVine 26 pts (season-high-tying 6 3s), 5 rebounds, 5 assists

Anthony Davis ejected

Bulls sweep Clippers & Lakers at Staples in back-to-back blowouts – 12:57 AM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

Career-best 26 points for Talen Horton-Tucker tonight. – 12:57 AM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

An aggressive @Talen Horton-Tucker has a new career high, with 28 points, on the 2nd night of a B2B, the first of which was his first game this regular season.

Impressive to come in ready to play at game speed like that, as AD noted last night. – 12:56 AM

StatMuse @statmuse

Lonzo Ball has improved his 3-point shooting in every single season of his career.

30.5 — 2017-18 season

32.9 — 2018-19 season

37.5 — 2019-20 season

37.8 — 2020-21 season

44.4 — 2021-22 season pic.twitter.com/pIiF2yx9dJ – 12:55 AM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

Talen Horton-Tucker has a career-high 26 points. – 12:55 AM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

Let fake Caruso play the last three minutes. Why not? AK pic.twitter.com/eqAAcRgqk6 – 12:55 AM

Bill Oram @billoram

Talen Horton-Tucker just tied his career-high (24 points) with that last dunk. – 12:54 AM

StatMuse @statmuse

Lonzo Ball tonight:

27 PTS

7 REB

8 AST

2 STL

10-13 FG

7-10 3P

He is shooting a career-high 44.4% from three this season. pic.twitter.com/zlgcWh9u6Q – 12:53 AM

Bill Oram @billoram

Alex Caruso checks out after 34 minutes. His final line: zero points on one shot, 6 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals, +28. – 12:53 AM

StatMuse @statmuse

The Bulls just went 6-3 vs the Lakers, Clippers, Warriors, Mavs, Nets, 76ers (2x), Celtics and Jazz…

Without their starting PF and C. pic.twitter.com/QSmc69B9TU – 12:51 AM

StatMuse @statmuse

DeMar DeRozan has his 4th 35-point game of the month, tying a career high.

38 PTS

6 AST

15-23 FG

2-5 3P

It’s only halfway through November. pic.twitter.com/sdZIECX9Js – 12:50 AM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

While it might be true that the Lakers have made a bunch of teams look good this season, this is a very good Chicago Bulls team. – 12:49 AM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

Lonzo Ball is now shooting 42.2% from three with a sample size of 102 attempts. – 12:48 AM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

LeBron James has seen enough. He heads to the locker room while the Bulls have a 114-88 lead over the Lakers with 5:18 left – 12:47 AM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

The Lakers reportedly didn’t pursue DeMar DeRozan in part because they were afraid of the hard cap

With LeBron, AD and DeMar, the Lakers would’ve had $33.1 million in room left below it

They ultimately spent only around $3.1 million more on their supporting cast post-Russ trade – 12:46 AM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Nikola Jokic and Lonzo Ball playing on the same team (in Denver) is the one thing that might be able to save this country. – 12:43 AM

Micah Adams @MicahAdams13

DeMar DeRozan when he logs on to check on NBA analytics twitter. pic.twitter.com/2bv6PgbHAo – 12:43 AM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

Got to give the Bulls credit. They put together a solid squad that not many people thought would work. They could be laughing all the way to a deep run in the playoffs. – 12:42 AM

ARE YOU NOT ENTERTAINED?!

@NBCSChicago | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/ARwvjS2HSg – 12:41 AM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

It’s like Caruso told Lonzo to have the revenge game on his behalf. AK – 12:41 AM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Lonzo Ball with a season high 24 points. – 12:41 AM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

Confident Lonzo is something to watch. This whole game of what could’ve been for the Lakers has been like that (AC, DeRozan). – 12:40 AM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Bulls respond after a Billy Donovan time 108-85. Lonzo Ball with his 6th-3 ball. 24-6-7 for Ball. 8:19 left 4th. @670TheScore @Audacy @Chicago Bulls radio network. – 12:40 AM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports

Lonzo Ball season-high 24 points; his second 20-pt game of season. #Bulls – 12:40 AM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

This is Lonzo Ball’s second 20-point game as a Bull. He also 7 assists, 6 rebounds and a steal and also defended AD at times. – 12:38 AM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Terrific night from former No. 2 overall pick Lonzo Ball, who is up to 21 points on 8 of 10 FG’s with 5 triples, plus 7 assists, 6 boards and some hounding defense.

He went on a quick 5-0 personal run to put the Bulls back up by 20 early in the 4th. – 12:38 AM

Bill Oram @billoram

The Lakers are a garish 4/26 from 3. Some days you’re the windshield etc etc – 12:37 AM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Lonzo Ball three, some F-bombs, and a few skips … welcome home Zo! – 12:37 AM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Lakers making a run..Bulls up 98-83. DeRoran with 38. ( 15-21 fgs)-His career high for made fgs is 17. – 12:35 AM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

The Lakers have tried to rally, including a nice dunk from THT. But might be too late – 12:34 AM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Talen Horton-Tucker hammers on DeMar, likely one of the few Lakers highlights of this quarter, but the fans are *here* for it. Big roar for the Chicagoan yamming on the SoCal native. – 12:34 AM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Chicago kid just went way up for a hammer against the Bulls.

@Talen Horton-Tucker had the big highlight on a tough night for LAL thus far, trying to keep ‘em in it, down 98-83 with 9:45 to play. – 12:34 AM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Seriously, AD should be the best player on the floor every night, and he’s not even close to that. Time for LeBron to drain this Los Angeles swamp! – 12:31 AM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

Wow, that adoption commercial took an unexpected turn. I thought for sure it was a bacon ad. AK – 12:30 AM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports

Feels like playing small ball has helped #Bulls much more than it’s hurt, since they’re good at scrambling, helping and slapping the ball free. They’ve been the team causing problems. End of 3, Bulls lead Lakers 94-73. – 12:29 AM

Bill Oram @billoram

looking back on the lakers offseason… https://t.co/FgpC1vfugu pic.twitter.com/JmNl0fbcHt – 12:29 AM

@NBCSChicago | @DeMar DeRozan pic.twitter.com/8ipSUFtuMR – 12:29 AM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Bulls 12 min. Away from sweeping Lakers/Clippers on the road for the first time since the 2011-12 season. – 12:29 AM

Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi

Frank Vogel coaching the Lakers in the third quarter this season. pic.twitter.com/vArdF1clYh – 12:29 AM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

After 3..Bulls 94-73. DeRozan with 36. He had 35 last night.

Ball: 14-6-7. LaVine: 25-5-5. Jones: 13-3-2 Keep your dial set to @670TheScore – 12:28 AM

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers

After 3. pic.twitter.com/BrtCNJljdC – 12:28 AM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

I love that Lonzo Ball takes fullcourt desperation heaves, shooting percentage be damned. Speaks to his selflessness. Trying to win. He has .0001 percent chance of making that shot but still has a chance to help his team by taking it. – 12:27 AM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

DeRozan: 14 for 20 (2 of 4 from 3) FG’s and 6 of 6 FT’s.

LaVine: 8 of 19 and 5 for 11.

Bulls lead 94-73 after 3. – 12:27 AM

Micah Adams @MicahAdams13

I take lots of Ls.

But DeMar DeRozan working in Chicago is a big time W.

He’s going to make the All-Star team. pic.twitter.com/JCN3YkFDXt – 12:27 AM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Davis had just 2 FGA’s in the 1st half against an athletic Bulls team (sans Vucevic) that was aggressively trapping. He hit some J’s in the 3rd Q, towards 20 points + 6 boards, but his night ends after 28 minutes.

3rd game in 4 nights, 5th in 7 for Davis, carrying a heavy load. – 12:24 AM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

Anthony Davis gets a one-tech ejection with 2:20 remaining in the 3rd Q and the Lakers down 20. He had a back and forth with referee Scott Wall after trying to get his sneaker back on and was run. – 12:22 AM

Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi

FINAL: 49ers 31, Rams 10

Switching focus to the Lakers game.

Bulls 90, Lakers 66 in the third quarter and Anthony Davis has just been ejected. pic.twitter.com/zFoR1PBGCn – 12:22 AM

“DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine are a bad fit together” pic.twitter.com/Vgzd1sUQuO – 12:22 AM

Micah Adams @MicahAdams13

Lakers players only meeting. pic.twitter.com/v2V51VKq1W – 12:21 AM

Bill Oram @billoram

Anthony Davis gets tossed with 2:20 left in the third quarter and this is shaping up as a fitting coda to the 15-game opening salvo of the season that everyone viewed as such a cakewalk for the Lakers, who will be 8-7 with a loss. – 12:21 AM

Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa

Lakers getting outplayed in every facet of the game…Bulls up 90-66 – 12:21 AM

Jason Quick @jwquick

Solid win for Blazers, who pull away in 4th to beat Toronto 118-113. McCollum was good (29, 6 assists), Dame didn’t look bothered by abdomen (24 points) and Larry Nance Jr. (15 points) played center for entire pivotal 4th. Portland is 7-8 and hosts Chicago on Wednesday. – 12:20 AM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

Anthony Davis has been ejected with his second technical foul. The crowd is livid and chanting “Ref you suck! – 12:20 AM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

WHOA!! AD TOSSED – 12:19 AM

Jamal Collier @JamalCollier

AD just got tossed – 12:19 AM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Anthony Davis just got tossed. LeBron James went to the court to try to calm him down afterwards – 12:19 AM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

AD tossed. Gutless performance from him. Bulls took his soul from the tip. – 12:19 AM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Anthony Davis ejected. – 12:19 AM

Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa

AD just thrown out of the game for his 2nd T… – 12:19 AM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Anthony Davis just received his second technical foul and has been ejected. – 12:19 AM

Micah Adams @MicahAdams13

Since Anthony Davis joined the Lakers, they will now be 9-12 in games with AD but without LeBron.

While in New Orleans, AD won one playoff series in seven seasons.

AD is a really good player and it’s November… but at what point does it become OK to expect more sans LeBron? – 12:18 AM

Bill Oram @billoram

Kent Bazemore: three minutes, four fouls – 12:18 AM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Kent Bazemore checks in for a stint after missing last game entirely — he’s gotten four fouls in his three-minute shift. – 12:18 AM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Lakers are 4-23 from 3. – 12:14 AM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

don’t worry everyone here comes Kent Bazemore. – 12:14 AM

DEMAR DEROZAN IS DEEP IN HIS BAG.

(Check out the bench)

@NBCSChicago | @DeMar DeRozan pic.twitter.com/sv1WiipJYj – 12:13 AM

Candace Buckner @CandaceDBuckner

So strange that without a soon-to-be 37 year-old LeBron, the Lakers look like the 2018-19 Los Angeles Thunder Pelicans – 12:12 AM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

Lakers: 4-for-22 from 3-point land (18.2%)

Bulls: 11-for-21 from 3 (52.4%)

LA down 17. – 12:11 AM

Micah Adams @MicahAdams13

DeMar DeRozan going full hooper tonight against the Lakers. – 12:10 AM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

@NBCSChicago | @Zach LaVine pic.twitter.com/Ndp9MITmV7 – 12:09 AM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports

DeMar DeRozan has his fifth 30-point night in the last nine games and it’s still the 3rd quarter. #Bulls lead Lakers 79-64, going for the LA sweep – 12:09 AM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

It’s *not* the only reason the Bulls are ahead obviously, but DeMar’s shot-making is absolutely ridiculous tonight. He’s 12 for 18 with 30 points in the third. – 12:08 AM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Billy Donovan called that timeout and motioned to Tony Bradley that he wanted him crowding Anthony Davis, closing out to take away his jumper. That’s because the Bulls’ help defense and rotations have been so strong. – 12:08 AM

Bill Oram @billoram

Kent Bazemore getting his first action after sitting for three halves. Lakers need a spark down 79-64 with 5 minutes left in the third – 12:08 AM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

If Russ wasn’t playing as well as he is tonight I feel like we’d be in for two full days of “the Lakers should’ve gone for DeRozan instead!!!!!” takes because boy howdy is he cooking them tonight (like he has everyone else this year). – 12:08 AM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

Kent Bazemore is checking in for the first time in two gsmes with the Bulls’ perimeter crop torching the Lakers in this third quarter. – 12:07 AM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

This is 5th time and second time in as many nights that DeMar DeRozan has scored 30 or more points this season. – 12:07 AM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Billy Donovan putting Caruso in the starting lineup was a straight game changer

The defense is obvious

His cutting and ball moving offensively has made Lavine and Demar more effective – 12:06 AM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

For the 10th time in 14 games, DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine have each scored 20+ points – 12:06 AM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Fast-break points: Bulls 16, Lakers 8 – 12:05 AM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

This pass is worth 6 in some other sports 👀

@NBCSChicago | @Lonzo Ball pic.twitter.com/11jsKii5Jx – 12:04 AM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

good note by @Bill Oram that the Lakers are 4-20 on threes #statwatch – 12:04 AM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Anthony Davis just doing a lot of things that Jokić can’t do tonight…like disappear. – 12:01 AM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

Lonzo learning how much fun it is to receive one of his passes. AK – 12:00 AM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

The more I watch the Bulls, the more I feel like they can beat anyone in the East aside from the healthy Nets and Bucks. The Heat would be favored against them but I think the Bulls would do well against basically anyone else (though a Simmons trade is a major wildcard). – 12:00 AM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Lonzo and Alex Caruso really got the league in hell defensively man – 11:59 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Even though Caruso missed the 3, that was such a great pass from Lonzo Ball. He held the ball for one split-second longer to draw defense to him and then kicked it to wide-open Caruso.

Ball makes so many plays that don’t show up in the box score. – 11:58 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

@NBCSChicago | @Lonzo Ball pic.twitter.com/WaQd8SEZmc – 11:56 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

You keep waiting for the Lakers to make the adjustment to get Anthony Davis the ball. He has taken just 5 shots in 21 minutes against a very small Bulls team. – 11:55 PM

Micah Adams @MicahAdams13

Anthony Davis in the first half.

Against a Bulls team who started DeMar DeRozan at power forward and played starting C Tony Bradley 11 minutes

At 6’6”, DeRozan was Chicago’s 2nd-tallest player to step on the floor in the first half. pic.twitter.com/COxEFXhlwI – 11:54 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Lonzo drains a left wing jumper—Bulls 66-53. – 11:54 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Bulls on 7-0 run in 64 seconds. Great defense, DeMar offense and Lonzo throw-ahead and 3 pointer. – 11:54 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

We have ourselves a ballgame folks..Bulls enter the 3rd quarter up 57-48—thanks for staying with us…@670TheScore always a pleasure! – 11:46 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

DeMar DeRozan: 22 points, 8-14 FG

Zach LaVine: 17 points, 5 threes pic.twitter.com/AB4ni2Cz4P – 11:36 PM

Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa

Lakers down 57-48 at the Half…

Russ leads the way for the Lakers with 19pts…THT has 10pts…AD with only 7pts

For Chicago, DeMar has 22pts & LaVine with 17pts

@ESPNLosAngeles – 11:36 PM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

New video: Reporting on @SportsCenter on the Talen Horton-Tucker/Alex Caruso wrinkle to tonight’s Lakers-Bulls game and also, an update on LeBron James pic.twitter.com/5MU0Sof6i2 – 11:35 PM

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers

2nd half coming up. pic.twitter.com/pNMuX61wQq – 11:35 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Halftime: Bulls 57. Lakers 48. DeRozan-22. Lavine-17. Bulls 55%. 56%-3s. 9-16-3s. Westbrook-19. – 11:35 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

At halftime, DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine have 39 of the Bulls’ 57 points

DeRozan: 22 pts, 8-14 FG, 2-4 3P

LaVine: 17 pts, 6-12 FG, 5-9 3P

Each have 3 assists too – 11:35 PM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

Halftime: Bulls 57, Lakers 48

The Bulls are shooting 55% and 56.3% on 3s. DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine have combined for 39 points. Russell Westbrook is having his most efficient scoring game of the season w/ 19 points on 8-of-14 shooting. LA’s bench has been nonexistent. – 11:35 PM

@NBCSChicago | @DeMar DeRozan pic.twitter.com/5fwyi8PwsK – 11:34 PM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports

#Bulls lead Lakers 57-48 at half, still using the two dominant scorers system (DeRozan 22, LaVine 17).

Anthony Davis has 7 pts, 3 rebs, with Derrick Jones Jr. and Lonzo Ball guarding him for stretches – 11:34 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

HALFTIME: Bulls 57, Lakers 48.

Tough to win when the other team is 9 for 16 from three. Anthony Davis hasn’t been able to break through Chicago’s defensive approach, but Russell Westbrook (19 points) has helped keep the Lakers in it. – 11:34 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

The Bulls came in averaging 9.9 3’s per game (last in the NBA).

But tonight, the 5th triple from LaVine alone, and then the 3rd from DeRozan, were the 9th and 10th of the half from Chicago, helping them stem a Lakers run and take a 57-48 lead into the break. – 11:34 PM

Bill Oram @billoram

Lakers trailed by as many as 15 in the first half, but trail 57-48 at half after DeMar Derozan and Zach LaVine combined for 39 points. Russell Westbrook with 19 first half points for the Lakers. – 11:34 PM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

DeMar DeRozan is putting on a show in his hometown of Los Angeles. He has 23 points on 8-for-14 shooting, including three 3-pointers, leading the Chicago Bulls to a 57-48 halftime lead over the Lakers. – 11:33 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Bulls 57, Lakers 48 at half

DeRozan 22 pts

LaVine 17 pts; 5-9 from 3

Westbrook 19 pts

Davis 7 pts; 2-4 FGs – 11:33 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

That LaVine-DeMar pick-and-pop is so freaking lethal. – 11:33 PM

Five threes in the first half for Zach! pic.twitter.com/aPczpevMse – 11:31 PM

Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney

Avery Bradley entered this game for the @Los Angeles Lakers with a minus-9.1 plus/minus, according to NBA stats. That’s the worst number for any starter who does not play for Detroit or Houston.

He is currently a minus-22 in this game. – 11:30 PM

Micah Adams @MicahAdams13

The Warriors cutting Avery Bradley because they had Gary Payton II actually is a light years move. – 11:26 PM

@NBCSChicago | @Zach LaVine pic.twitter.com/UZqmoP8eBq – 11:25 PM

@NBCSChicago | @DeMar DeRozan pic.twitter.com/uPma6gruBT – 11:24 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

LaVine with 4-3s. DeRozan with 18. Bulls 50-37. – 11:23 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

I don’t think the Bulls are gonna keep making 67% of their 3’s and apparently neither do the Lakers with the way they’re defending them. – 11:23 PM

Brad Turner @BA_Turner

Bulls shooting 61.7% from 3-ball range. LaVine is 4-for-7 from three. – 11:22 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

LaVine’s confidence is ridiculous. The transformation he’s made since landing in Chicago has been impressive. – 11:22 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Biggest issue with the Lakers offense is that the ball doesn’t move

That thing sticks on every halfcourt possession like nobody’s business – 11:22 PM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports

Coby White’s first stint: 5 minutes, 0-2 FG, 1 rebound. #Bulls – 11:21 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Zach LaVine earned that heat check. – 11:21 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Bulls from 3: 8-of-13. Lakers from 3: 3-of-15. – 11:21 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Bulls are playing some pretty great defense on Anthony Davis. He’s 1-3 for just 2 points with 4 minutes until halftime. – 11:21 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Bulls have yet to cool off from 3. They’re 7 for 11 after the 3rd make from LaVine. – 11:20 PM

@NBCSChicago | @DeMar DeRozan pic.twitter.com/vrguWJqTcB – 11:19 PM

Micah Adams @MicahAdams13

Odell Beckham Jr could log 17 minutes a night for this Lakers team. – 11:18 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

4-guard lineup with Tony Bradley. – 11:16 PM

The Ringer @ringernba

The Lakers show love to Alex Caruso in his return to LA!

(📼 @NBATV )

pic.twitter.com/9YHo44zJhr – 11:15 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Lakers on a 16-6 run. Bulls 39-35 7:44 remaining-2nd quarter. Westbrook-14pts. DeRozan-13. – 11:15 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

I’ve covered the Lakers since LeBron arrived and in less than a month I’ve already grown to trust Carmelo Anthony and Wayne Ellington more from behind the arc than any other shooters they’ve had in that span. Not even really close either. – 11:14 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

LAL continued to play well to start the 2nd Q, after finishing the 1st on a 6-0 run. They’ve outscored CHI 10-6 to trim the lead further, down to 39-35, at the 7:44 mark. – 11:13 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Led by Westbrook, LAL are starting to get into this super small version of Chicago’s paint here in the 2nd Q. All 3 FG’s have come inside. – 11:09 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Welcome to the Bulls Show #0 – 11:09 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Coby White checks in at 10:21 mark of 2nd to make his season debut. – 11:09 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Intriguing stat about that first quarter: The Lakers were 11 for 22 from the field, and 3 for 13 from three — meaning they were 8 for 9 from two. – 11:08 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Coby White checking in. – 11:08 PM

Good start for the good guys. pic.twitter.com/QiFT5OteeW – 11:08 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Bulls 33-25 after 1. Bulls 57%. 5-8-3s. DeRozan with 9. Westbrook-8pts. – 11:06 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

LAL got 2 FG’s from Westbrook, then AD’s first bucket of the game to close the 1st on a 6-0 run, trimming Chicago’s 14-point lead with 1:24 left in the quarter to 33-25 after 1.

Bulls won’t keep shooting 62.5% from 3, but LAL will need to shore up its paint D (14 CHI points). – 11:06 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Took until the end of the first, but Anthony Davis is now on the board with two points. Chicago has been mobbing him, but the bigger problem is the Lakers aren’t getting stops, trailing 33-25. – 11:05 PM

Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa

Bulls up on the Lakers 33-25 at the end of Q1… – 11:05 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Bulls held Anthony Davis scoreless until lob with 2.2 seconds left in quarter. Their defense is picking up where it left off last night. – 11:05 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Bulls 33-25…. and it didn’t feel that close after one. – 11:05 PM

Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry

Alex Caruso tribute video in L.A. pic.twitter.com/rwVdfQSjkC – 11:04 PM

Micah Adams @MicahAdams13

The Lakers tribute video is going to earn higher grades than any Lakers player in this game. – 11:03 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

Derrick Jones Jr. as an uber-small five is so interesting. Makes Bulls even more switchable/athletic defensively, and has three buckets as a roller already in first – 11:02 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

I can’t wait to see LeBron play with Wayne Ellington. He just looks like exactly the sort of shooter that tends to thrive with Bron. Great at relocating off of others’ drives. Totally comfortable faking out a frantic close out. Just seems like that’s gonna be a really nice fit. – 11:02 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Bulls on a 9-2 run up 31-19. DeRozan-9. LaVine-8. Ball and Jones-6. Bulls 61% 5-7-3s. Davis scoreless in 10 min. – 11:02 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

The Lakers miss LeBron in every situation, of course, but here’s a specific one, where Chicago is completely selling out to keep Davis from getting any clean touches. Can’t do that with LeBron on the floor.

Bulls up 31-19, with Davis having attempted 1 shot. – 11:02 PM

Ben Golliver @BenGolliver

The Lakers’ tribute video to Alex Caruso pic.twitter.com/AklVNvwPTH – 11:02 PM

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

This is a game Anthony Davis should be dominating on the inside. Bulls don’t have much to offer as resistance, but they’re scheming and trapping…impressive – 11:01 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Chicago has been very aggressively trapping Davis since the jump, allowing open shots elsewhere, and LAL are 3 for 11 from 3 and 8 for 17 overall.

Issue has been Chicago’s shooting, as they’re 5 of 7 from 3 and 9 of 15 overall, towards their 27-19 lead. – 10:57 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

The Bulls are a terrible matchup for this Lakers team. This might be the easiest game on this trip unless there’s no Dame-Time. – 10:57 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

I hope Alex Caruso appreciates how much money the Lakers spent making that tribute video. It was a really fair reflection of his market value. – 10:57 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Zach’s new agent is LeBron … just saying … – 10:56 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

The Lakers play a tribute video for Alex Caruso. He then waves to a crowd that didn’t stop cheering until the game resumed pic.twitter.com/cdmXoSVExv – 10:54 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

Few players leave the Lakers for another team in free agency and are still beloved by the fans in LA. Alex Caruso is definitely in that category. AC will always be loved in LA. – 10:53 PM

@NBCSChicago | @Zach LaVine pic.twitter.com/wTNk7zY65M – 10:52 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Alex Caruso with a long acknowledgment for the Staples crowd after the Lakers play his tribute video — and a bump from LeBron. pic.twitter.com/LZYxZA4lNH – 10:52 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

AD got a tech for arguing a 3-point foul on DeRozan, resulting in 4 straight Bulls FT’s that have Chicago up 18-11.

Bulls are 5 of 9 from 2, 4 of 5 from 3 and 3 of 4 at the FT line, with LAL 5 for 11 overall, and 1 of 6 from 3, without a FT. – 10:52 PM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

Okay, that was a next level “Thank you” video for Caruso. AK – 10:52 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

AD fouls a 3-point shooter and draws a T. Four FTs coming for Bulls. – 10:51 PM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

Caruso got a standing ovation from the crowd at Staples Center after his tribute video was shown. He lifted his arm in gratitude. – 10:51 PM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

Technical foul on Anthony Davis. – 10:51 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Standing O for the Caruso! – 10:50 PM

Jamal Collier @JamalCollier

Alex Caruso getting a video tribute at Staples Center pic.twitter.com/71d4VeOlXv – 10:50 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Alex Caruso video tribute alert at Staples – 10:48 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Caruso gets the video tribute! – 10:48 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

The Bulls are last in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game, at 9.9, but open 4 of 5 to start here against the Lakers.

They lead 14-11. – 10:48 PM

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

What in the Minneapolis are the Lakers wearing? – 10:47 PM

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers

ACFresh, the Carushow, NBA Champion.

Welcome back, Alex. pic.twitter.com/deoWfO4i2M – 10:45 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

Can’t overstate the difference between Tony Bradley and Nikola Vucevic as a rolling outlet when opponents send two at Zach/DeMar – 10:44 PM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

Tony Bradley has already had three Shaqtin’ moments in the first three minutes of this game. – 10:44 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

These doubles on AD are going to be the norm if the Lakers start Russ and THT together. – 10:43 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Ball has early Westbrook duty. – 10:42 PM

Ben Golliver @BenGolliver

Bulls’ Alex Caruso with the hero’s welcome in his return to Los Angeles pic.twitter.com/nwPeQkaZ0w – 10:40 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Lakers fans cheer for a bunch of Bulls players with L.A. ties. The loudest applause saved for Alex Caruso pic.twitter.com/xJmrZKlBK1 – 10:39 PM

Bill Oram @billoram

Cheers for Alex Caruso as he’s introduced before his first game against the Lakers. pic.twitter.com/hxvpzpu2PZ – 10:38 PM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

Alex Caruso got a lot of love from Staples Center when he was introduced: pic.twitter.com/RdeY2Uqdae – 10:37 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Alex Caruso draws loud cheers during starting lineup intros. – 10:36 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

The Caruso love here is REAL!!!! – 10:36 PM

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers

Ready to take the floor. It’s game time. pic.twitter.com/zhVylvJCWe – 10:35 PM

Moments away from tipoff. pic.twitter.com/O0p1V9hxA5 – 10:24 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

I’m so mad at the Rams that I just bet the Lakers as a home underdog on Caruso return night. – 10:19 PM

Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops

Buffalo’s Maceo Jack a game-high 18 points in the Bulls 69-60 win over North Texas. Pretty good 24 hours for the family as his mother, UB head women’s basketball coach Felisha Legette-Jack, had her number retired at Syracuse yesterday. – 10:16 PM

NBA Kicks @NBAKicks

Trevor Ariza gets shots up in a Nike Kobe 6 PE! #NBAKicks pic.twitter.com/PZk2u2RckL – 10:07 PM

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers

Back to back starters.

#SuitingUpTogether | @ToyotaSoCal pic.twitter.com/m7aLDjAFpA – 10:04 PM

Detroit Pistons PR @Pistons_PR

Cade Cunningham (20 yrs, 51 days) became the youngest player in NBA history with at least 25 pts, 8 rebs, 8 asts and 5 3FGM in a game. He is followed by LeBron James (20 yrs, 100 days), Trae Young (20 yrs, 163 days) & Luka Doncic (20 yrs, 248 days). #Pistons

(via @EliasSports) – 10:03 PM

Ben Golliver @BenGolliver

Bulls’ Lonzo Ball back in LA wearing yellow Kobe 5s before facing Lakers at Staples Center pic.twitter.com/CXsfeNDIF5 – 9:42 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

DeMar talks about how close he was to being a Laker, and Caruso tells you what you can do with your “Orlando Bubble” criticisms.

Read it:

chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2021/11/… – 9:34 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Nikola Jokic is too much for Dwight Powell or anybody else right now. Nuggets up 73-63. Jokic with 21 points, 11 rebounds. But a Porzingis 3-pointer makes it 73-66. – 9:31 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Hopping on with the GREAT Hub Arkush @670TheScore prior to @Chicago Bulls @lakers – 9:27 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Bulls coach Billy Donovan on why he gave Russell Westbrook to give him the freedom to be who he is in OKC pic.twitter.com/edEWl8qFqG – 9:09 PM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

Billy Donovan said Russell Westbrook always gets better as the season goes on. – 9:07 PM

Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero

There are of ties between #BullsNation and the #LakeShow . Chicago looks to pick up back-to-back wins at Staples after handling the Clippers on Sunday despite being short-handed. What to expect in L.A. tonight? I joined the @WagerTalk #NBA Tip-Off Show and offered some thoughts: pic.twitter.com/SuUR2fJ2xI – 9:06 PM

Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry

Coby White will play limited minutes in his season debut tonight, Billy Donovan says. Look for 10-18 minutes. – 9:01 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Coby White has been cleared to play. – 9:01 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Bulls coach Billy Donovan said Coby White will play roughly 10-18 minutes vs. Lakers. – 9:01 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Lakers coach Frank Vogel on how the team will handle LeBron James’ return to play: “We trust him to monitor his own progression.” LeBron still out for tonight vs the Bulls – 8:53 PM

Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa

Coach Vogel says Caruso was one of his favorite players he’s coached…

“How do you not love a guys who plays as hard as Alex Caruso does.”

@ESPNLosAngeles – 8:52 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

Frank Vogel on LeBron’s status: “We trust him to monitor his own progression. … We trust him to make smart decisions on that.” – 8:52 PM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

Frank Vogel confirmed that LeBron James is out tonight, and added they they trust him to make smart decisions on when he’s ready to return. – 8:52 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

Frank Vogel makes it official that LeBron James is not playing tonight. – 8:51 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

Frank Vogel on Alex Caruso: “How do you not love a guy that plays as hard as Alex does?” – 8:51 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

With Alex Caruso back in town w/his new team, Frank Vogel called him one of his favorite players that he’s coached, and noted his winning habits, and winning DNA. “He’s a glue guy, makes up for a lot of stuff, can handle most matchups … and the intelligence piece and toughness.” – 8:50 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

Frank Vogel on Kendrick Nunn is “still a ways away” from returning. – 8:49 PM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

Kendrick Nunn is “still a ways away” from returning, per Vogel. There is no update on his status. – 8:49 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Same starters as last game for the Lakers. Vogel said that, offensively, he feels like they need Davis at the 5 right now. – 8:48 PM

Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa

Starting 5 the same as last game (Russ, Avery, THT, Carmelo & AD)… – 8:48 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Lakers coach Frank Vogel reflects on Alex Caruso pic.twitter.com/vd3Ukpeviu – 8:48 PM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

Anthony Davis remains the Lakers’ starting center tonight. Frank Vogel says it’s “game to game.” – 8:48 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Frank Vogel says he’s seen the “same Alex” Caruso in Chicago, that his winning defense and “winning DNA” has contributed to the Bulls’ resurgence. He also calls him one of his most favorite players he’s ever coached. – 8:47 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Lakers coach Frank Vogel said Alex Caruso’s “winning habits and winning DNA” are big part of Bulls’ resurgence. Called Caruso one of his favorites to coach. – 8:47 PM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

Frank Vogel called Alex Caruso one of his favorite players that he’s ever coached. – 8:47 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

Frank Vogel on Alex Caruso: “I think he’s winning habits and winning DNA is a bit part of their [Bulls] resurgence.” – 8:47 PM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

Frank Vogel on Alex Caruso: “I think his winning habits and winning DNA is a big part of their resurgence.” – 8:47 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

JaMychal Green’s year summed up in one stat: He has 29 made baskets to 21 turnovers this season, the second-most on the Nuggets. Green also has the fourth-worst turnovers ratio in the NBA ahead of only Marvin Bagley, Nerlens Noel and Dwight Howard. – 8:37 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Terance Mann, after limping off vs. Chicago last night in the fourth quarter, is listed as questionable for tomorrow’s game against San Antonio with a sprained ankle. – 8:32 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Tyler Herro’s second 3-pointer tied Kendrick Nunn for 20th on the Heat all-time list. – 8:16 PM

LeBron James @KingJames

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

FIU confirms what Butch Davis knows and what you know: The next AD will hire a new football coach there. – 7:59 PM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports

Shout out to former #Bulls guard Chris Duhon working as an assistant coach at Bryant; trying to upset Clemson on Marquee Network – 7:32 PM

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

One name that many people have mentioned already as a potential candidate at Miami: Florida Atlantic AD Brian White. – 7:03 PM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

📅 On this day in 2005, the @Orlando Magic‘s Dwight Howard had 21 points and 20 rebounds in an 85-77 win over the Bobcats.

Howard (19 years, 342 days) is the only teenager in NBA history to record a 20-point, 20-rebound game. pic.twitter.com/pOG3BgyDO9 – 7:01 PM

Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports

Michael Jordan’s former longtime agent is convinced that the #Bulls star would have won Patrick Ewing an NBA title.

sportscasting.com/chicago-bulls-… – 6:43 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Bulls – Lakers pre 9:15 CT pre. @670TheScore @Chicago Bulls radio network – 6:18 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

Anthony Davis is looking forward to facing Alex Caruso for the first time since he left the Lakers this past summer for the Bulls.

📸: @Lakers Nation pic.twitter.com/qMmHIIf64Y – 6:07 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Jennifer Strawley is Miami’s interim AD. – 5:58 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Each week I’m sending the Week in Lakers news to your inbox (4 free), and picking some topics to contextualize the past few games, including who’s hot. This week’s full edition: https://t.co/peFHFVXlc8 pic.twitter.com/utxG30jqlW – 5:43 PM

Josh Martin @LonzoWire

Lonzo Ball has found himself a home in Chicago. lonzowire.usatoday.com/2021/11/15/lon… – 5:43 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

To be fair:

Blake James took the Miami AD job when the school was knee-deep in the Shapiro/NCAA nonsense and stuck it out after finding out how bad it really was. Got a slew of facilities built or improved. Academic numbers elite.

But football didn’t win. And here we are. – 5:40 PM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

📅 On this day in 2017, the @Philadelphia 76ers Joel Embiid had 46 points, 15 rebounds, seven assists, and seven blocks in a win over the Lakers.

Since the NBA started tracking blocks in 1973-74, Embiid is one of only two players to record at least 45p/15r/5a/5b in a game (Alvan Adams). pic.twitter.com/WoBoZDo8Jp – 5:31 PM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

So a new athletic director will determine Manny Diaz’s fate. Likely a new AD would want his own guy. But we’ll see. Blake James had wanted to continue in role as AD but won’t get the chance. – 5:24 PM

Josh Martin @LonzoWire

The Bulls guard has been cleared after missing the first 13 games of the season. lonzowire.usatoday.com/2021/11/15/cob… – 5:09 PM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

📅 On this day in 1960, the @Los Angeles Lakers Elgin Baylor scored 71 points in a 123-109 win over the Knicks.

Baylor became the first player in NBA history to record a 70-point game. He shot 28-48 from the field and 15-19 from the FT line, and also had a game-high 25 rebounds. pic.twitter.com/CtGl2GuvyI – 5:01 PM

