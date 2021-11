Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pass launched last month and with the increased fee came the addition of Nintendo 64 games and SEGA Mega Drive games plus the new downloadable content pack for Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Issues were raised about Nintendo 64 emulation as soon as players were able to upgrade their membership and test out the batch of N64 games available. Videos soon. flooded social media platforms about the poor emulation on the classics which include input lag and also rendering issues. Nintendo of America president Doug Bowser was asked about the issues surrounding the Nintendo 64 games by technology site The Verge and says that the company “takes the feedback very seriously” and they are “continuing to look at ways to improve the overall performance.”

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO