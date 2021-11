I have created a workflow that contains an input parameter of type Composite and it's name is inputCmd,. 1-GroupName 2-UserName 3-UserId 4-path 5-homeDirectory. to run the workflow I call the workflow RestAPI from an external application and pass the parameters through XML and everything works fine. Now I want to add some more fields to the predefined composite type (inputCmd), I looked almost everywhere but I could not find a way to extend and add some new fields to the composite type. The only thing I could understand is that I have to create a new composite type and add (all old fields + new fields) and map it to my input parameters and there is no way to extend the current composite type.

