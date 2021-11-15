Antoinette M. Gillis

Cheers: CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of Greene County and Loved Again Charities, are partnering again for their second annual Children’s Winter Coat and Gear Drive. Representatives from both agencies are asking residents to donate new and gently used coats, boots, gloves, hats and scarves, which may be dropped off at the CASA office at 52 E. Church St. in Waynesburg, at any time throughout November. The distribution of winter gear will take place during Waynesburg’s Light Up Night on Dec. 3. For more information, text 724-797-0946. Aaron Houser of CASA said last year’s winter drive was a huge success, and both agencies are hoping to see that success continue in 2021. We commend the agencies for their dedication to helping area children in need of warm clothing this coming winter season, and we also salute the many residents who donated last year ... and will hopefully donate again to this year’s initiative.

GREENE COUNTY, PA ・ 13 HOURS AGO