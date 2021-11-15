ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

Antoinette M. Gillis

heraldstandard.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAntoinette M. “Toni” Gillis, 74, of Beallsville, passed away Wednesday, November 10, 2021, in McMurray Hills Manor. She was born June 18, 1947, in Washington County, a daughter of the late Anthony and Mary Popielarczyk Gontko Jr. Mrs. Gillis was a 1965 graduate of Beth Center High School. She...

www.heraldstandard.com

heraldstandard.com

Gentile celebrates 101st brithday

Lydia Muller Gentile of Uniontown celebrated her 101st birthday on Nov. 17. Gentile was born in Anoka, Nebraska. She began her career as secretary for the County Agent in Butte, Nebraska, and later worked for the Department of the Army at the Pentagon, in Washington, D.C., from 1940 until 1954. She was promoted to director of personnel in the casualty branch.
UNIONTOWN, PA
Newsday

Family sues over mix-up with family matriarch's body

Salimah Lee says she knew there was something wrong as she examined her mother's body before her August funeral in Amityville. The family matriarch, 87-year-old Sadie Williams, had a mole on her chin, different shaped nose and lips, a burn mark on her arm and was 30 years older than the woman lying before her. Lee had never seen this woman before, and it certainly was not her mother, she said.
AMITYVILLE, NY
CBS Philly

Friendships From Ronald McDonald House Give Young Parimala, Her Loved Ones Hope

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — CBS3 is presenting our Give a Little Love Telethon Thursday which benefits the four Ronald McDonald Houses in the Philadelphia region. The phone lines are open until 8 p.m. Thursday night. You can call 1-888-506-HOPE to donate. One of the most meaningful things about the Ronald McDonald House is that it shows little patients they’re not alone. There are other children who also have doctor visits and hospital stays, and they share friendships that last a lifetime. CBS3’s Ukee Washington met a very special little girl whose face lights up when she arrives at the Ronald McDonald House of...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
State
Florida State
heraldstandard.com

Taunting incident mars school district

Respect and decency were in short supply during an Oct. 28 game between the Armstrong River Hawks and Mars Fightin’ Planets at the Armstrong team’s Belmont Ice Arena near Kittanning. And, that short supply was not due to animosities between players on the two teams, but instead the “audacity” of the Mars team to have a female goalie.
KITTANNING, PA
heraldstandard.com

Cheers & Jeers

Cheers: CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of Greene County and Loved Again Charities, are partnering again for their second annual Children’s Winter Coat and Gear Drive. Representatives from both agencies are asking residents to donate new and gently used coats, boots, gloves, hats and scarves, which may be dropped off at the CASA office at 52 E. Church St. in Waynesburg, at any time throughout November. The distribution of winter gear will take place during Waynesburg’s Light Up Night on Dec. 3. For more information, text 724-797-0946. Aaron Houser of CASA said last year’s winter drive was a huge success, and both agencies are hoping to see that success continue in 2021. We commend the agencies for their dedication to helping area children in need of warm clothing this coming winter season, and we also salute the many residents who donated last year ... and will hopefully donate again to this year’s initiative.
GREENE COUNTY, PA

