Misplaced Ark is not a brand new sport. Having been launched just below two years in the past in Korea, the Smilegate developed title has had greater than a little bit of time to refine and ideal itself. The partnership with Amazon Video games now has the New World developer and writer publishing yet one more MMO. Although, wanting on the now-cancelled Breakaway, Crucible, and the Lord of the Rings MMORPG, there is not any doubt that Amazon is solely targeted on multiplayer titles, even when they can not seem to get one out of the door. Publishing one is sensible once you consider it like that.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO