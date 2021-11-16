Chickasha City Council approves 80-foot sign variance for Starbucks

Pixabay

After a few jitters in the process, Chickasha City Council approved the 80-foot sign variance for Starbucks.

Construction on the Starbucks at 2304 S. 4th St. could begin within the next few months. The site is between Aldi and Burger King. The coffee shop could then open as soon as Summer 2022.

The request was initially denied at a city council meeting on Nov. 2. The issue was revisited at a Nov. 8 work session. On Nov. 15, Chickasha City Council voted to reconsider their previous vote and then approve the sign variance for Starbucks.

A representative from Vaquero Ventures, Kaylee Hurych, clarified why the developer wanted the 80-foot sign variance.

She said the taller sign will draw in customers from near and far as well as appeal to commuters on I-44. A structural engineer has designed the sign to withstand the Oklahoma high winds. The root of the sign will extend 12-feet underground. Moreover, the Starbucks could attract other projects such as Panda Express and 7-Eleven.

Steve LaForge, local developer, spoke in favor of the sign variance. He said he tried to bring the coffee shop to Chickasha for 15 years. He said it was the second most requested restaurant in Chickasha. Moreover, he said the taller signs sent a positive message regarding Chickasha’s growth.