BYU’s Ukulele Club is using ukuleles to take a unique spin on favorite hymns with help from ukulele composer Randy Rubio. With only four strings and simple chords, the ukulele is one of the easiest instruments for beginners to learn. The club had a class from Rubio that helped them explore how the instrument can be used to make well-known hymns just a little bit more interesting.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO