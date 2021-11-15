ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stephen ‘Steve’ Baker, 61

myheraldreview.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWHETSTONE — Stephen “Steve” Baker was born August 26, 1960 to Magdalen Olheiser-Allen and received his heavenly wings on September 23, 2021. A life gone too soon, Steve was known and loved by many. On any given day you would find him helping anyone who needed it, tinkering on anything that...

www.myheraldreview.com

inkfreenews.com

Sharon L. Severson Baker

Sharon L. Severson Baker knew no stranger and no question was off limits. She always wanted to know where you were from and was very proud of her Wisconsin/Minnesota Norwegian heritage. Attending high school and college both in La Crosse Wisconsin, her Wisconsin roots shown through with her intense love for the Green Bay Packers, UW Badgers, beer and cheese curds. Once she relocated to the Hoosier state, she had a deep fondness for college basketball.
OBITUARIES
Newport Buzz

RIP Alan Richards

Alan Richards, 76 of Middletown has sadly made his journey up to the Spirit in the Sky on October 27, 2021. As a Middletowner his whole life, completed school, served his country for 6 years, studied accounting at Johnson & Wales before dedicating 35 years at Electric Boat. Surviving Alan’s...
houstonherald.com

BRITTANY NICOLE COOK

Brittany Nicole Cook, daughter of Bob and Connie Cook, was born on Sept. 14, 1990, in Houston, Mo., and departed this life on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. She was 31 years and 2 months of age. She was born and raised at Plato, Mo., and graduated from Plato High School in 2009.
HOUSTON, MO
APG of Wisconsin

Edward John Haynes

Edward John Haynes, 74, was taken from our lives too soon as a result of COVID-19 complications on November 11, 2021. Born on February 13, 1947 in Chicago, IL, the middle child of five and only son to Curlee and Rose (Cavaleri) Haynes. Edward married his beloved wife, Linda Fay (Kolnik) Haynes on December 27, 1969 in Chicago, IL. Linda’s love, compassion, competitiveness and intuitiveness made them an indispensable pair. Edward and Linda called the beautiful and peaceful North Woods of Phillips, WI home for more than 45 years. In Phillips, Edward was self-employed and recently retired from his personal HVAC business. While humble, he was known by many as a modern-day Renaissance Man; a designer, inventor, often creating efficient ways to accomplish the impossible. Edward was lively, loving and generous. His energy was unmatched whether it was to finish a job, tell a story, take a family trip or play a simple game of dominos. Edward brought warmth wherever he went and made a lasting impression in such a way that individuals wanted to be a part of his antics. The greatest part of life is spending it on something that will outlast it, and Edward (Dad, Grandpa) embodied that by devoting himself to his family and his relationships.
PHILLIPS, WI
Newport Buzz

RIP Robin Powell

Robin Powell, age 59, of Middletown, Rhode Island, passed away on November 10, 2021. Robin was born in Newport, RI to Edward and Joan Angel. Robin married Christopher Powell of Middletown, RI on May 20th in 1983. Robin is survived by her husband, Christopher Powell, her parents, Edward and Joan...
MIDDLETOWN, RI
Kenton Times

Obit Judy G. Clark

Judy G. Clark Ward, 70 of Kenton, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at her residence. Visitation will be held for Judy on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 from 12:00 – 1:30 PM at the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME. A graveside service will begin at 2:00 PM at McDonald-Fairview Cemetery. Pastor JMac Geissinger will officiate.
KENTON, OH
Columbia Basin Herald

Lynn Scott Miller

Lynn Scott Miller, a longtime Moses Lake resident, passed away peacefully in his home on Nov. 4 due to health issues. Lynn was born and raised in Moses Lake in 1958 to his parents Herbert E. Miller and Viola K. Benz. He had one brother, Lonnie G. Miller. Growing up,...
MOSES LAKE, WA
jazzandheritage.org

Remembering Lois Nelson Andrews

The Andrews, Nelson and Hill families invite everyone to Lois Andrews’ Celebration of Life this weekend. On Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, the public is invited to visitation from 4 to 6 p.m. in the Chapel of Roses at Charbonnet-Labat Funeral Home, 1615 St. Philip St. The visitation will be followed by a musical tribute.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Newport Buzz

RIP Deirdre Marie Walsh

On the morning of November 15, 2021, Deirdre Marie Walsh, of Keene, NH passed away after a year’s battle with cancer. Born in Newport, RI on September 20, 1977, she was the daughter of the late Edward P. “Juny” Walsh Jr. of Newport and Mary B. (O’Connell) Walsh of Co. Kerry, Ireland. Ireland played a large role in her life.
NEWPORT, RI

