Stephen ‘Steve’ Baker, 61

Edward John Haynes, 74, was taken from our lives too soon as a result of COVID-19 complications on November 11, 2021. Born on February 13, 1947 in Chicago, IL, the middle child of five and only son to Curlee and Rose (Cavaleri) Haynes. Edward married his beloved wife, Linda Fay (Kolnik) Haynes on December 27, 1969 in Chicago, IL. Linda’s love, compassion, competitiveness and intuitiveness made them an indispensable pair. Edward and Linda called the beautiful and peaceful North Woods of Phillips, WI home for more than 45 years. In Phillips, Edward was self-employed and recently retired from his personal HVAC business. While humble, he was known by many as a modern-day Renaissance Man; a designer, inventor, often creating efficient ways to accomplish the impossible. Edward was lively, loving and generous. His energy was unmatched whether it was to finish a job, tell a story, take a family trip or play a simple game of dominos. Edward brought warmth wherever he went and made a lasting impression in such a way that individuals wanted to be a part of his antics. The greatest part of life is spending it on something that will outlast it, and Edward (Dad, Grandpa) embodied that by devoting himself to his family and his relationships.

PHILLIPS, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO