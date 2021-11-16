ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Christie describes being attacked about his weight

thehendersonnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer New Jersey Governor Chris Christie...

www.thehendersonnews.com

Fox News

Christie sees mild jabs at Trump as a route to 2024, but he could get pummeled

Chris Christie has edged out onto the tightrope and is struggling to keep his balance. The onetime confidant and supporter of Donald Trump has a new high-wire act, which is maneuvering for another White House run while criticizing the former president — to a point — without alienating his voters. If Christie falls off and face-plants, his 2024 ambitions are probably toast.
Chris Christie
Dana Bash
HuffingtonPost

Seth Meyers Goes To Town On Chris Christie’s ‘Media Rehabilitation Tour’

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) is on a “media rehabilitation tour” and Seth Meyers isn’t having it. The “Late Night” host on Wednesday tore into the longtime ally of former President Donald Trump — and the cable news coverage he’s getting for his new book ahead of his possible 2024 run for president.
Axios

Inside Chris Christie's breakup with Trump

Chris Christie told me on "Axios on HBO" that he and former President Trump haven't spoken since before Jan. 6, when Christie frantically tried to reach his friend of 20 years — and Trump never picked up the phone. Driving the news: "I tried to call him ... to give...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Chris Christie Fast Facts

Here's a look at the life of former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie. Marriage: Mary Pat (Foster) Christie (1986-present) Education: University of Delaware, B.A., 1984; Seton Hall University, J.D., 1987. Religion: Roman Catholic. Other Facts. While serving as the US attorney for New Jersey, Christie prosecuted more than 130 public...
Daily Beast

Could Chris Christie and Liz Cheney Take Trump Down?

What if Donald Trump has to fight a grudge match against Liz Cheney and Chris Christie on his way to a second term? This scenario is probably more likely than you might think—one with significant consequences. Both Cheney and Christie are tough pugilists, and both are in the news flirting...
