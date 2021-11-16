ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

WATCH: Deebo Samuel burns Rams for his second touchdown of the night

By Justin Rudolph about 8 hours
Deebo Samuel is having his way with the Rams defense tonight. He has done damage receiving and running the ball for the 49ers. And on this touchdown, he has likely put the nail in the coffin for this game. On fourth-and-five from Los Angeles'40-yard line, San Francisco elected to...

