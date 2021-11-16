WATCH: Deebo Samuel burns Rams for his second touchdown of the night

NASHVILLE – The Titans face the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at SoFi Stadium. Here's a look at six things to watch in the contest:. During the first eight games of the season, running back Derrick Henry was featured as one of the six things to watch each week. Well, after Henry went on Injured Reserve this week, the Titans now have to find a way to keep the running game going without him. The Titans signed future Hall of Famer Adrian Peterson this week, and he'll be part of the solution on Sunday. Peterson, decked out in No.8, practiced all week and he'll suit up for the sixth team in his career. Jeremy McNichols will also continue to be a factor, as a runner and pass catcher. Like Peterson, the Titans signed D'Onta Foreman to the practice squad this week as well, and he could be in the mix as well. The distribution of carries and snaps will be interesting to see.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO